The BMC Teammachine R Gets Its Aero Efficiency Thanks to Red Bull F1 Tech

BMC hasn’t been shy in the past about touting its partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT). First was the Timemachine time-trial bike, then the newly-released Speedmachine time-trial bike, and now comes their newest road bike, the BMC Teamamchine R.

The BMC Teammachine R has been teased while ridden by the WorldTour team Citroen-AG2R over the past year to varying degrees. While it pulls a number of tricks out of the classic aero road bike book to go faster, there are other things – like a fork crown as wide as the Gateway Arch – that make the new Teammachine R stand out amongst a sea of aero bikes.

Quick hits: Seven things to know about the BMC Teammachine R

New ultra-wide fork legs are called the ‘Halo Fork’

BMC claims ‘the best power transfer that BMC has ever created’

A complete frame and fork in a size 54 cm is said to weigh in at 910 and 345 grams respectively

Complete bikes are said to weigh in at 7.00 kg (15.43 pounds) in a size 54 cm

Geometry is shared with the Teammachine SLR climbing bike

All sizes receive the same 36 cm wide drop bar

Pricing starts at €5,999 for a frameset or $9,199 for a complete bike

Details we know about the new Teammachine R

We first saw BMC testing a new road bike earlier this year at the Tour de France. While BMC was not calling it the Teammachine R, its Red Bull branding indicated that it would be another collaboration with RBAT. That meant it would take F1 racing technology – in expertise as well as materials and aerodynamics – and apply it to their latest aero road bike.

Applying their F1 expertise resulted in what RBAT technical director Rob Gray said “is something we’re extremely proud of…. In this project, we added more CFD simulations of different conditions than would be typically undertaken.”

One of the most interesting results of those simulations focused on rider feel was what they’re calling the Halo Fork. In short, the fork legs are quite a bit wider than normal to funnel turbulent air from the front wheel to flow more smoothly through the rest of the bike and around the rider.

Despite the wider fork crown area, BMC says the frontal area shape has been updated to create less drag, though they don’t mention what the area shape creates less drag against.

This front area reduction is paired with a flared 36 cm drop bar across all sizes. The integrated ICS Carbon Aero cockpit features a 72.5 mm reach, 135 mm drop, and a 12.5 degree flare to a 42 cm width at the drops. This concept, first applied on the BMC Kaius gravel bike, should make for an almost certainly more aerodynamic riding position, even if it isn’t likely the ideal width for many riders.

Other aero optimizing has been done around the bottom bracket area as well as the seat tube. Specifically, the seat tube area has been optimized to better move airflow to the rim as opposed to the tire. Even a wheel’s substantial aero gains can be minimized by a poorly optimized tire shape, so it’s good to see BMC focus on ensuring airflow goes to the rim rather than the wheel as a whole.

Further aero optimization has been done around the down tube area, as BMC has designed the bike’s aero with water bottles in mind. They’ve treated the bottle area almost as an extra fairing for the frame, as the bike is faster with bottles on board than without. The head tube is particularly deep and narrow as well in the name of aero efficiency.

In a nod to the Teammachine R’s racing aspirations, BMC has built an integrated race number holder that slots in just behind the seat post. A cool idea, and I’m surprised more manufacturers haven’t done the same.

How the Teammachine R compares to the Teammachine SLR

BMC intends to have their existing Teammachine SLR road bike beside their new Teammachine R race bike. What’s the difference between the two?

Simply put, the Teammachine SLR is supposed to be the bike better suited to climbing and bigger days in the saddle. The SLR frame is still lighter and still smoother-riding in the rear end.

In comparison, the Teammachine R is slightly stiffer but far more aerodynamic than the SLR. BMC says the Teammachine R is far more oriented toward racing, even though the geometry between the two bikes is essentially identical.

Like BMC’s other road bikes, the Teammachine R receives the same hidden threaded thru axle ends and lowered seat stays. It even gets aero molded bottle cages are designed to make the bike even faster with bottles on board just like the Teammachine SLR.

Geometry

BMC Teammachine R geometry chart Size 47 51 54 56 58 61 Rider Height <166 166-174 172-180 178-186 184-192 >190 Stack 504 528 548 563 582 606 Reach 367 377 386 392 401 409 Seat Tube C-T 418 463 499 519 540 569 Front Center 568 586 589 599 614 630 Head Angle 71.5 71.5 72.5 72.3 72.3 72.3 Seat Angle 74 74 73.5 73.5 73 73 Head Tube 108 133 149 165 185 211 Chainstay 410 410 410 410 410 410 Wheelbase 968 986 989 999 1015 1030 BB Drop 69 69 69 69 69 69 Fork Rake / Offset 48 48 43 43 43 43 Trail 63 63 63 63 63 63 Fork Length (A2C) 367 367 367 367 367 367 Handlebar Width 360 360 360 360 360 360

As mentioned, geometry is essentially the same as the Teammachine SLR, which has seen minimal changes to its geometry over the past few generations. That results in a zippy-yet-planted feeling bike with consistent 63 mm trail figures across all sizes.

According to BMC, the Teammachine R 5 mm shorter seat tube lengths in the name of improving seated compliance and fit for

Builds and pricing

The BMC Teammachine R will be offered in four build kits from Shimano and Sram. The Teammachine R will also be available as a module with limited availability.

BMC Teammachine R build specs and pricing Bike Drivetrain Powermeter Cockpit Wheels Pricing BMC Teammachine R 01 LTD Sram Red eTap AXS Quarq D-Zero ICS Carbon Aero one-piece DT Swiss ARC 1100 (62mm) $ NA / €14,999 Teammachine R 01 TWO Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 4iii Precision Pro (Dual Side) ICS Carbon Aero one-piece DT Swiss ARC 1100 (62mm) $14,499 / €13,999 Teammachine R 01 THREE Sram Force AXS Quarq D-Zero ICS Carbon Aero one-piece CRD-501 SL Carbon (50mm) $9,499 / €9,499 Teammachine R 01 FOUR Shimano Ultegra Di2 4iii Precision Pro (Single Side) ICS2 Carbon bar with alloy stem CRD-501 Carbon (50mm) $9,199 / €8,999 Teammachine R 01 Module NA NA ICS Carbon Aero one-piece NA $ NA / €5,999

The built-in number plate holder slides in just behind the seat post.

