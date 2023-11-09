Bookman Volume 1500 Front Light Review: Dominated By The Knob

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

I couldn’t stop fiddling with the knob. Did I want 25 percent light power? 10 percent? Thankfully I knew I wanted a solid light rather than a flashing beam, but using the brightness knob on the Bookman Volume 1500 bike light made it so easy and surprisingly, so satisfying.

The Bookman Volume 1500 is a front bike light from the relatively new “urban visibility” company Bookman. Most of their gear is design first, though in the case of this front light, there’s plenty of substance here as well.

Bookman hopes that hi-fi fans will love its novel light adjustment knob. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Quick Hits: Five things to know about the Bookman Volume 1500

Bookman claims an ANSI-rated 1,500-lumen max light output.

Power is given through a USB-C plug out back, but the 4,000 mAh 21700-style battery cell can be replaced and removed without issue.

Bookman says the Volume 1500 offers 34 hours of constant light or 105 hours on flash/strobe.

The front bike light is mounted via a Garmin-compatible quarter-turn mount, though a GoPro-compatible mount adaptor is also available.

Brightness settings range from 100 percent to just 5 percent intensity, controlled via a knob or button up top to offer up to 34 hours of steady beam usage.

Build details

Bookman puts all of the highlights on the side of the light. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Bookman may be relatively new to the bike light world but they’ve wasted no time in winning awards for their other products, including design awards for their running-specific gear. Their bike lights are relatively new but no less concentrated on design.

The Bookman Volume lights consist of two variations: one called the Volume 800, and the one pictured here called the Volume 1500. They’re similar in design and form factor, though the Volume 800 features a plastic frame and a different 18650 battery rather than the Volume 1500’s aluminum body 21700 battery.

Bookman’s new bike lights feature replaceable batteries, which bode very well for long-term usage as well as multi-day rides. Just pop out the battery for a fresh one and go. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

The top features a low profile button to turn the light on and off, or to swap between a flash or solid beam setting. Just behind that is a set of four LEDs to indicate the remaining battery life or charging status. Out back is the hatch door to swap out the 21700 battery whenever you want. Then comes the left side with a USB-C port covered by a tight-fitting rubber plug cover. Thankfully, the light features pass-through charging so you can charge the light even while it’s in use.

It should also be noted that while the battery is replaceable, Bookman doesn’t sell one. A standard 21700 battery is an easy replacement, however.

Perhaps it is the brightness knob that most dominates the Volume’s user experience. Bookman says the knob – a patent pending (!!!) design they’re calling the Power wheel – is inspired by the Hi-Fi world, allowing for swapping between five different brightness levels in the solid beam setting. The flash modes switch offers a choice of on-off flash settings, a steady strobe, and a low beam with an occasional flash.

There is a lot of structure to the light’s lens, especially compared to the competition which is essentially a clear lens. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Up front is a single LED bulb up front with a circular ribbing at the center of the lens to diffuse the beam. The lens has a clear bezel, and the left and right sides each have a small port hole, both to aid side-end visibility.

The light mount consists of a Garmin quarter-turn mount under the light, replaceable should it break in use. The mount includes a ton of adjustability to fit anything from 26 mm to 35 mm diameter bars out of the box. Further, the Bookman mount also fits aero bars such as the Roval Rapide cockpit with an overall bar depth of 5 cm (2 inches), though it’ll likely be better to mount your light under a computer mount when possible.

Using the Volume 1500

The Volume 1500 has excellent side visibility. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

I am a believer in investing in your touchpoints, and the quality, clicky feel of the Power wheel knob makes me want to use this light. The knob allowed me to switch easily from a solid beam to a strobe or flash when transitioning from a separated bike path to being around car traffic. Further, the knob is easy to reach for in the dark or with gloves.

The Volume 1500 in its lowest light (~5 percent) setting. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Once you find your preferred light setting, the light saves it for the next time you turn it on. How often are you going to use that knob? More often than I thought I would. I quickly would switch from a low beam when approaching other cyclists to a higher beam when riding alone. All of it happened quickly and without a second thought.

I suspect most folks will find a brightness setting they’re happy with and then leave it there. At that point, you’re paying quite a bit for the knob.

Regardless of what setting you use, the light beam is pleasantly diffused. The beam is almost ovalized, tuned to light the center and sides of the road in front of you more so than the top and bottom.

The high beam of the Volume 1500 is pleasingly bright for just about any situation. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

In low-light situations, this resulted in a nice and wide beam. The lower and middle solid beam settings proved to be plenty while riding on the road, with excellent throw that helps you see far ahead. On trails and non-technical singletrack, the high beam proved to be plenty, though if you find yourself going deep and fast on singletrack at night, a secondary light would be best.

The advantage of a focused beam like this is it allows riders to mount the light on the top of the bars or upside down with a GoPro computer mount and achieve the same performance.

I found the battery life to be about as claimed by Bookman, finding about five to seven hours of battery life on a solid beam at roughly half power, and about three hours on the high beam. The bike light’s pass-through charging and a swappable battery made it easy to keep the light coming in my experience.

I wouldn’t hesitate to take it for a multi-day bike tour or bikepacking, provided I bring extra batteries or a battery pack.

The middle brightness beam level has decent throw overall, though I would want to up the brightness if I am on a faster gravel ride. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

The Garmin quarter-turn-style mount works well in my experience, feeling sturdy with no rattling to the beam. There seems to be just enough leniency to the mount to turn the light a degree or two in either direction, but folks with angled bars will need to check where their light points before going out at night.

The Bookman Volume 1500 costs roughly the same as the Magicshine RN 3000 we recently reviewed. But the RN 3000 offers twice the light output, more than twice the battery size, and the ability to be used as a battery pack to charge your other gear.

The Volume 1500 knob is nicer to use, but how often will you use that once you find your preferred setting? In my use case, quite a bit more than I thought.

Conclusion

The Volume 1500 comes with the standard adjustable bar mount as well as a GoPro adaptor to mount the light underneath a computer. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Good design benefits everyone, and in the case of the Bookman Volume 1500 front light, I think this is a universally excellent bike light. The entire package – the beam pattern, quality construction, and thoughtfulness to include a replaceable battery – is plenty compelling. Of course, you pay a price for that level of design and the knob.

Would I buy Bookman’s top light just for the adjuster knob? No. But I’d buy it for the other positives. Now to get that volume knob on more gear!

As prominent as the light adjustment knob is, the button that controls lighting mode doesn’t have quite as positive a feel, making it harder to turn on and off by feel with gloves on. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

The Volume 1500’s mount is flexible enough to work with some aero bar tops. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

The left side of the Volume 1500 features a rubber-covered hatch that protects the USB-C charge port. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Twist this hatch cover and you can access the battery. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)