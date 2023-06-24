Can an e-bike pull an Airstream? Eurobike randoms day 3

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Well, I’ve been roaming the halls of Eurobike for three days now, and I’m still getting lost.

In fact this place is so big you can park an Airstream trailer inside and have it be relatively inconspicuous.

That’s exactly what Benno Bikes, the brand behind “etility” cargo bikes, did. But it’s not just a cool place for meetings; it’s also a nice marketing prop.

The brand hooked up its compact Remidemi e-bike to the hitch in an homage to an Airstream ad from the 1940s where French cyclist Alfred Letourner pulled one of the 22-foot alloy camper trailers on a regular bicycle to demonstrate how light they are.

Now if only Benno could have done some demonstrations for us.

Here’s some other top bicycle gear I’ve spotted at Eurobike 2023.

MONoPOLE Toolbike No 01 lightweight cargo e-bike

The basic pitch for the Toolbike No 01 from Swiss brand MONoPOLE is a bike the size and weight of an e-mountain bike, with the carrying capacity of a traditional, heavy cargo e-bike.

The Eurobike award winning bike itself weighs 22 kg and can haul 150 kg, and it accomplishes that with an innovative design. There’s something very elegant about this front-loading bike, which isn’t generally a word reserved for descriptions of cargo e-bikes.

The combination of a Pinion gearbox connected to a Mahle X35 rear drive motor by a Gates belt, plus a battery neatly stowed in what I suppose you would call the down tube — maybe the bottom tube? — of this not-quite-double-triangle design makes for a polished design. Then there’s the steering mechanism controlled by another belt, a design I haven’t seen on any other bike.

It wouldn’t hurt MONoPOLE to add another cargo option, perhaps a rear rack, but I’m lusting after the bike as is. The only thing holding me back from pre-ordering one is the over-€7,000 price.

Lupine SL MiniMax light

Another Eurobike award winner, the Lupine SL MiniMax e-bike front light packs 2,000 lumens into a compact package.

It looks good, and will no doubt let riders see and be seen. Plus, it’s made from aluminum in Germany and can be disassembled and repaired to keep it in use for a long time.

A handlebar-mounted button controls the light, toggling between different modes.

Revoloop is TPU tube alternative to Tubolito and Schwalbe Aerothan

Bicycle inner tubes made from TPU are more durable and provide a better ride quality than traditional rubber tubes. Tubolito was a leader here, and Schwalbe followed up with its own Aerothan tubes a couple years back. German brand Revoloop offers another option.

They’re available in just about every common tire size imaginable, including a traditional road tire size, the Revoloop.race ultra, that weighs only 25 grams. It’s super compact too.

The ultra version will set you back €30 a tube.

Continental Grand Prix 5000 AS TR

The 5000 AS TR is the most recent addition to the popular Continental Grand Prix 5000 series, and gives the race-focused tires some wet weather benefits.

It’s hard to see in daylight, but there’s a reflective strip being lit up by a camera flash here.

The tires include more grip in the wet as well as additional sidewall protection. A reflective black stripe on the sidewall increases low light visibility as well. The tires were used by Continental’s road teams during the spring classics.

Pet transportation by bike

If you find yourself transporting small pets by bike, the SunnyWheel SW-KC-113 Furkids Joie is a bit of a mouthful but might be right up your alley.

EVOC giving away seat pack to every bike in this section of bike parking

Eurobike attendees parked in this section of bike parking got surprised with a free saddle bag from EVOC after leaving the show. The brand had put them on every single bike in this section outside of the show. Not a bad way to end the day.

Check back in for more tech content from Eurobike.