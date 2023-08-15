Canyon Endurace CF SLX review: It turns out that smooth is fast

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

For many, the Canyon Endurace is a cyclist’s first taste of the German direct-to-consumer bicycle manufacturer. Essential to the lineup as a do-all road bike that works for everyone, the Canyon has updated its two top carbon frames – the Canyon Endurace CF SLX and Endurace CFR grades – with more integration, a smoother ride, and yes, improved aerodynamics.

Its lineup – going from Tiagra-equipped alloy frames all the way to exotic Dura-Ace builds – means you’re just as likely to see a new cyclist on an Endurace as you would a seasoned rider. Few bikes offer such a range, but the Endurace does just that.

As part of Canyon’s release for the latest addition to the Endurace lineup, I’ve had the opportunity to ride the bike for the last month or so, covering about 500 miles of relaxed group rides, competitive rides, dirt roads, and everything in between. The bike wasn’t perfect – as you’ll see in my ride review I broke the bike partially – but it comes pretty darn close.

The Endurace in blue looks great. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

Check out our story on the Canyon Endurace CF SLX and CFR details here.

Build details: Smart integration and an impressive tools package

Perhaps the biggest change from the previous top-end Endurace models to this latest one is the addition of the Canyon CP0018 Aerocockpit. The Aerocockpit consists of a three-piece integrated carbon fiber bar-stem combo that started with the Aeroad before joining the Ultimate lineup. Holding it together is a proprietary 1 ¼” steerer tube

The front end of the bike as a whole is certainly polarizing. An integrated cockpit isn’t a new idea; besides cleaning up the handlebar area from any cables, it allows engineers to further tune ride compliance as well as add a significant amount of aero efficiency, as noted in our Specialized Tarmac SL8 review. But the way Canyon does it is interesting: the bar can actually change width position in 20 mm increments (and 40 mm width in total), with a pair of Torx bolts on either side of the bar that allows the drops to move in and out to rider preference.

The Aerocockpit looks excellent and works well, though its wedge system and headset preload adjustment can take some getting used to. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

One benefit of the collapsable bar is that it allows for easy travel: undo the four bolts holding the bar ends together and you have all kinds of space to stow the bike into a bike bag.

The Aerocockpit is held in place with a single T25 torx bolt on the lower back of the of the bar-stem. It works similarly to an old-school quill stem, with a long bolt at the top that tightens and loosens a wedge that goes into the steerer tube. And like a quill stem, bar height can be adjusted fairly easily, with 15 mm of height adjustment. You still have to use a set of spacers to make it happen, but the result is being able to adjust bar height without having to cut the steerer tube, an increasingly expensive proposition in the days of internal cable routing.

I should note here that for as stout and solid as the Aerocockpit feels, there is no way to really adjust the headset preload out on the road without using the proprietary tool the bike comes with. Ideally, you’ll never have to do it mid-ride, but it is one more thing to check on the bike before I leave.

Interestingly, the bar is the same as on the Aeroad and Ultimate: 80 mm reach, 130 mm drop. Matched to the CP0018 bar is a new 3D-printed computer mount. While it’s light and looks futuristic, swapping between Wahoo and Garmin computers requires swapping the mount altogether. Further, there’s no universal Go-Pro mount beneath, a small but important misstep for gran fondo-type riders.

The Canyon Tool Sleeve is surprisingly long. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

Canyon offers a front mount that will work with a front light, but it requires the use of their own Canyon-branded front light.

The second bit of integration comes from an internal frame storage system. While most bikes that use some sort of internal storage add it in the downtube, Canyon elected to include their Load Storage system in the top tube. It’s naturally smaller, but what Canyon was able to do with the space is impressive.

Open the hatch and you’ll find a padded neoprene Tool Sleeve. The set of tools (not included with the bike) manages to store a Canyon 8-bit ratcheting multitool, a Dynaplug, a CO2 inflator, a 16 g cartridge, and a pair of tire levers. The multitool itself feels expensive, ratchets nicely, and offers more than enough usability for it to be used on its own.

Canyon’s tool sleeve for the Endurace. The multi tool on the right includes a ratchet, a Dynaplug, and a a CO2 inflator. (Photo: Canyon)

Those tools fit snugly in the pouch as it is, and it likely won’t be big enough for any other multitools. I certainly wouldn’t recommend using anything but their own tools, which I’ll get into later.

Frame details

Canyon claims a 7 watt aero efficiency gain at 45 km/h (28 mph). Canyon’s U.S. Bike Product Development Direct Vernon Felton says most of that is thanks to the new Aerocockpit addition. Like many other aero bike tests, these were done with a pair of dummy legs to capture to optimize the frame around whatever turbulent air might come from pedaling legs.

The rest of those aero gains seem to come from the front end of the bike. Canyon says the whole front end of the bike is slimmed down, including the head tube, fork blades, and even the down tube.

Wrapped up, the Aerocockpit looks great. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Before you all get the pitchforks out for the mere mention of aero improvements on a road bike, all it is is Canyon trying to offer free speed. Canyon says they’ve worked hard to aero-optimize Aeroad and Speedmax, so adding even a slight bit of those learnings to the Endurace is of benefit, regardless of whether you’re riding at 14 mph or 28 mph. Free speed is no bad thing, especially if it doesn’t sacrifice ride quality. Embrace the marginal gains, folks!

Max tire clearance is a quoted 35 mm tire front and rear. The fork offers plenty more clearance; a 45 mm gravel tire fit with easily. The rear end of the bike fits a 38 mm tire, though it comes within just a few millimeters of the Di2 cable. Gravel tires might fit in a pinch, but it comes just short of the clearance needed for regular gravel rides and is not something I’d do personally.

Interestingly, all builds come with a staggered 30 mm front tire and a 32 mm rear tire. Canyon claims the staggered tire size is to accommodate most of the rider’s weight being transferred through the rear wheel. While I don’t anticipate the Endurace’s weight balance to be too different from other road bikes, the staggered tire size also goes to further increase ride smoothness out back while maintaining a slight bit of precision in the steering.

My sample bike featured an Endurace CF SLX frame. Canyon claims a size medium CF SLX frame weighs in at 980 grams with a 400 gram fork. The CFR frame weight comes in at a claimed 930 grams with a 350 gram fork, amounting to about a 100 gram weight saving between the CF SLX and CFR. My complete bike with pedals, cages, and a computer mount came in at 17.4 pounds (7.9 kg) in a size XS.

The rubber chainstay cover is rudimentary and feels tacked on, but is a nice touch to have on a road bike nonetheless. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

Endurace vs the competition

Just about every major road bike manufacturer has an endurance-type road bike in their arsenal to compete against it. There is no shortage of options, but the three I’ve ridden in recent memory are the BMC Roadmachine, Trek Domane, and Cannondale Synapse. The Domane offers the most upright fit geometry, but all bikes offer fairly comfortable positioning.

The Endurace seems to fall in line closer to the Synapse and Roadmachine, but surprisingly, the Domane has the quickest steering of the bunch, and quicker than the Endurace. And while the Domane offers some additional flex courtesy of its IsoSpeed setup, all of these bikes are pleasingly comfortable over a long ride.

Out of these four, the Endurace stands out as the value play of the bunch. You simply get more kit for your money than you do with the other bikes. That’s the trade-off for not having local bike shop support.

Riding the Canyon Endurace

The CF SLX frame and fork weigh just 100 grams less than the more expensive CFR frame. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Canyon has always been a direct-to-consumer brand, which has given them plenty of time to perfect their packaging setup. The Endurace was packaged wonderfully; the bike came ready to ride with no brake or drivetrain adjustments necessary. Further, Canyon’s builds all come with all the tools needed to build the bike as well as a simple beam-type torque wrench. It’s about as good as it gets, especially if you’re less than confident in your bicycle mechanic skills.

My build comes well-spec’d. Shimano Ultegra Di2 is an excellent choice, and the 4iiii power meter is a nice addition, particularly at the price point. It uses a 105 cassette, however, which works great in a vacuum but lacks some of the machining and ramping of an Ultegra cassette that shifts better as a result. Paired to it is a DT Swiss Endurance LN wheelset that comes ready for tubeless setup, no tire swap necessary. The Di2 battery even came fully charged, far from a guarantee on most new bikes.

The Endurace was never the smoothest-riding bike in its endurance bike genre, but it still offered plenty of ride smoothness, largely thanks to that Canyon VCLS leaf spring seatpost. The addition of a 32 mm tire out back adds even a touch more compliance out back. As a result, the back of the bike to offer plenty of compliance; smooth over uneven payment where takes the buzziness out of the bike’s ride.

The Endurace isn’t quite as smooth up front, and I suspect part of that is due to the Aerocockpit. Rarely is this difference in smoothness an issue, but you start to feel the difference back to front on the roughest chip seal roads. Dropping air pressure up front helps, swapping for a 32 mm tire to match the rear helped even more, and I suspect using even wider tires would provide ample smoothness.

I haven’t seen too many Canyons with the dot profile, but I think it looks great here. The seat tube receives a massive cut out, not only for tire clearance but for greater fore and aft flex at the seat tube. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

To note, the Aerocockpit ergonomics are plenty comfortable, with a smooth transition from the bar to the hoods and a comfortable drop position. The adjustable nature of the bar isn’t noticeable in most situations; I found the bars plenty stiff while sprinting in the drops. But put your palms on the tops of the bars, particularly between the central part of the cockpit and the extending part of the bar, and you’ll likely feel a small valley between each edge. I ended up avoiding putting my hands on the outer top part of the bar,

I quite enjoyed how my size XS bike handled. The Endurace isn’t a twitchy bike, geared more toward straight-line stability than nimbleness. It felt comfortable in just about every situation on the road: slowed-down casual rides, descending choppy roads, and even doing tight, technical, and fast group rides. It’s not a race bike, but the Endurace still feels plenty sporty and stiff when you’re out of the saddle and really cranking.

I got along well enough with the Fizik Tempo Argo saddle, with decent support for riding along and a wide central cutout that seemed to minimize my soft-tissue pressure on long rides.

Yes it looks like a space ship, but the Fizik Tempo Argo saddle felt quite comfortable. Maybe more of my saddles should look like UFOs? (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

While the DT Swiss Performance LN wheels look to be a reliable set of wheels, their roughly 1900 gram weight makes for an easy upgrade to cut weight and add some speed. Swapping to a set of Hunt 44 Aerodynamicist wheels shaved nearly 1 pound (450 grams) off of the bike, and made the bike considerably more eager to get up to speed.

The Endurace with the upgraded wheels felt properly fast, particularly over chattery surfaces that would otherwise give me pause. It turns out smooth really is fast.

I broke the LOAD top tube storage hatch

Really, there was only one issue with the bike: the top tube hatch. The hatch itself uses a plastic door and clicks into the frame using a plastic frame that is bonded in place. The frame came loose from the frame on my third time opening the area; the hatch still opens and is perfectly usable, but I’ve had to tape the door in place to keep it from rattling.

Canyon says this was the first time they’ve heard of this as an issue. What would Canyon do in response should this happen with a customer?

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

“If we investigate the matter and determine that there is an approved glue (that doesn’t compromise the paint or frame integrity) and an easily-executable home repair process for consumers, we will communicate that process to consumers as a potential option (that is, as an optional alternative to simply sending the bike into Canyon for servicing). “But in the meantime, our approach would, again, be to have consumers send their bike back to Canyon and we would handle the repair/replacement process.”

As someone who would consider themselves fairly mechanically inclined, this is a small issue. Canyon’s business model means, however, that a frame fix like this isn’t something you can go into a bike shop for a warranty fix for, making for an expensive and time-consuming process of sending the frame or bike back to the company for servicing.

There are risks that come with buying a bike online, but there is another layer that comes with a direct-to-consumer brand. Canyon’s response is a good one as it shows a willingness to support the product. You’ll still likely need to box and ship the bike, however, and that simply requires more work than wheeling it over to your local bike shop for a fix.

Conclusion

Well specced, great geometry, and genuinely innovative features make the Endurace an endurance bike worth considering. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

Canyon is a bit of a love-it-or-hate-it proposition. The lack of local bike shop support for frame or warranty issues requires the rider to be just a bit more willing to assess what’s wrong with their bike, particularly if the culprit is one of the increasingly-proprietary components on the bike. If you don’t feel comfortable doing so, there are plenty of other excellent endurance road bikes out there.

My take? The Canyon Endurace is about as comfortable as I could want from a road bike and one I’d happily ride for hours on end. At the same time, it feels eager to maintain speed and better still, I think the bike’s smoothness allows you to find that speed better than most other road bikes. It’s a wonderful combination and one that will leave plenty of cyclists happy with their Endurace.

The package is excellent, just make sure you’re aware of what you’re getting yourself into.

Bike: Canyon Endurace CF SLX 8 Di2

Price: $4199 / € 4,199

canyon.com

The inside of the top tube storage area. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

Just below that Canyon plug logo is a long bolt that connects to a wedge. Tightening the bolt tightens the quill handlebar/stem deal in place. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

There was plenty of clearance here for a 40 mm + tire, at least up front. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

The dropped seat tube area remains with the new Endurace. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

More dots. I couldn’t get enough! (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

The Endurance CF SLX 8 Di2 build comes with a 4iiii power meter. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook)