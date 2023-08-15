The Canyon Endurace adds a whole lot of integration and aero efficiency

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Canyon Endurace name means a lot of things to a lot of people. Entry-level models are often an aspiring cyclist’s first quality road bike, as the direct-to-consumer model often means more bang for the buck, while its endurance-oriented geometry means a bike that should be more comfortable for more riders. It’s a solid package.

This latest update to the Endurace lineup sees the introduction of mid-and high-end CF SLX and CFR frames with a few novel features. They’re said to be lighter, more comfortable, and somewhat surprisingly, more aerodynamic.

Below is a breakdown of key things to know about the new Canyon Endurace. I’ve been out riding the new Endurace for the last month and 800 miles (1288 km), however; read the Canyon Endurace review here.

The big hits: Seven things to know about the Canyon Endurace

The new Endurace updated most of the lineup with a new CF SLX and CFR frame. Existing Endurace CF, AL, and RB frames remain.

New frame storage hatch is found in the top tube area, adding space for a small set of tools.

All Endurace CF SLX and CFR frames come with Canyon’s CP0018 Aerocockpit that is adjustable by width and allows for easy bar height adjustment.

An Endurace CFR in size M (54 cm) with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 weighs in at 16.1 pounds (7.3 kg). As a result, Canyon claims a significant 7 watt savings at 28 mph (45 km/h).

Claimed max 35 mm tire clearance

Prices for the new frames start at €3699

What’s new with the Canyon Endurace?

The most obvious change from the previous Endurace to the new one adopts the same integrated aero bar stem found first on the Aeroad and later on the Ultimate. The fork utilizes a 1 ¼” carbon fiber steerer tube, providing enough space for the handlebar-stem combo to include a wedge similar to a threaded stem. Doing so allows riders to add and remove up to 15 mm in spacers below the stem to adjust bar positioning without having to cut the steerer tube.

Further, the bar width on the Endurace handlebar is adjustable for width in 20 mm increments (40 mm in adjustment in total). This makes it a solid choice for travel: undo the four bolts under the stem, pull out each side of the bar, and go from there, no cable or hose adjustment necessary.

This novel handlebar – the CP0018 Aerocockpit – is standard fare on every new Canyon Endurace CF SLX and CFR. It cannot be swapped to a standard handlebar or stem, and stem lengths cannot be adjusted at checkout either.

More subtle but still important is the addition of internal frame storage. Its position in the top tube isn’t as voluminous as the downtube hatch we’ve seen on mountain bikes or gravel bikes, but Canyon have optimized it with a neoprene pouch they’re calling the Tool Sleeve.

Open the hatch, pull out the cover, and you’ll find space for Canyon’s 3-in-1 multitool that includes 8 bits, a Dynaplug, and C02 inflator. Additionally, there is space for a C02 cartridge and Canyon Slim Tire lever. These tools are all quite small and likely smaller than your current gear, meaning you’ll need to buy these tools to truly take advantage of the built-in frame storage.

And then there are the new frames themselves. Both use the same carbon layups, but the structures have been optimized for weight savings. Canyon claims a Endurace CFR frame and fork is now 100 grams lighter the CF SLX. New frame weights are a quoted 930 grams for the CFR-grade frame and 980 grams for the CF SLX grade. CFR forks save 50 grams as well

Aero is a consideration for most new road bikes, and that is the case here. Canyon claims the updated Endurace offers a 7 watt improvement at 45 km/h compared to the previous Endurace.

Tire clearance according to Canyon is 35 mm quoted. I found the bike could fit quite a bit more in my Endurace review.

What isn’t new?

The seatpost. It’s exactly the same, but that’s no bad thing. The Canyon VCLS 2.0 seat pos utilize a pair of carbon blades bolted together at the bottom of the post. It noticeably flexes fore and aft; Canyon claims 20 the two blades work as a leaf spring to offer up to 20 mm compliance. It’s a real selling point: place some weight on the back of the saddle and wow your friends with some seatpost flex!

I’d also say the overall mindset of the bike hasn’t changed all that much: Offer plenty of comfort, at the touch points but still make a bike that is reasonably sporty feeling.

Geometry: Comfy, not laggard

Canyon says the Endurace follows their ‘Sport Geometry concept.’ It offers up to 32 mm higher stack and 15 mm shorter reach in different sizes when compared to the Ultimate climbing bike.

One development I love is that the new Endurace CFR and CF SlX frames are now available in eight sizes (3XS to 2XL). 2XS and 3XS sizes use 650b tires and wheels in an effort to maintain minimal toe overlap and proportional sizing in the smallest sizes.

Trail figures vary, going from a high 75 mm in a size XS to a much sportier 62 mm to 59 mm range in sizes M and above. This is largely due to Canyon using one fork for the size 3XS and 2XS frames and another for the XS through 2XL frames.

Builds, models, and pricing

As mentioned at the top, the Endurace lineup features three different carbon frames and an alloy frame. The focus here is on the two top-end frames, the CFR and CF SLX.

All models comes with the Canyon Aerocockpit, Canyon VCLS seatpost, an electronic drivetrain, and some form of power meter as well.

The Endurace CFR frame is offered with a choice of CFR Silver or Ultra Stealth colorways. Regardless of whether you choose a Sram Red Axs or Shimano Dura-Ace drivetrain both come with DT Swiss ERC 1100 45 mm wheels. Both weigh in at a quoted (7.3 kg) in a size medium.

Then there’s the Canyon Endurace CFR WRL, featuring the new Campagnolo Super Record wireless drivetrain, Bora Ultra WTO wheels, and a unique Campagnolo-specific paint scheme.

The meat of the lineup, however, is the Canyon Endurace CF SLX frame with builds from Sram and Shimano. Each model is available in a Stealth black on black or Blue colorway, but the CF SLX 8 Di2 is also available in a Red colorway.

Endurace CF SLX 8 AXS features a Sram Force AXS drivetrain and DT Swiss ERC 1400 35 mm carbon wheels. The CF SLX 8 Aero features Shimano Ultegra Di2 with a 4iiii single-sided power meter. Quoted weight is 17.2 pounds (7.8 kg).

The bike I have on test is the Canyon Endurace CF SLX 8 Di2. It features a Shimano Ultegra Di2 drivetrain with a 4iiii single-sided power meter, but swaps the carbon wheels for DT Swiss Endurance LN alloy wheels. The build is available in three colors, with a quoted weight of 18.3 pounds (8.3 kg).

Perhaps the value play is the Endurace CF SLX 7 Di2, which takes the above Ultegra Di2 build and swaps it with a Shimano 105 Di2 drivetrain. Quoted weight is 18.7 pounds (8.5 kg).