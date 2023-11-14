The Velo Holiday Gift Guide: Top Gifts for All the Cyclists in Your Life

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Under $50

Gu Enegy Gels

Gu is pretty much synonymous with energy gels at this point, having spent over three decades perfecting the category from its Bay Area HQ. The brand is just as innovative as ever, always experimenting with flavors to keep cyclists and runners from suffering from the dreaded flavor fatigue. Right now you can choose from 17 flavors, all packed with a blend of carbs, electrolytes, and branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) to keep you humming along mile after mile. Some flavors even have caffeine for an additional boost.

Oh, and if you hurry, you might be able to still find the new seasonal Pumpkin Spice flavor. It sold out from Gu very quickly, but some retailers still have some boxes floating around. Coming from someone who admittedly doesn’t enjoy many pumpkin flavored things that aren’t actual pumpkin, let alone the pumpkin spiced latte scent wafting from every corner coffee house, This one is pretty tasty.

Price: $12.80 (box of 8)

gunenergy.com

Thousand Crossbody Handlebar Bag

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

A bike handlebar bag should be a simple package. It needs to carry all the essentials you might have in your pocket, plus a little bit more that helps you ride your bike longer. Thousand’s latest bar bag does just that; it fits a U-lock, snacks, and a windbreaker easily. But the bag’s crossbody strap — easily hidden when not in use — means you can take the bag with you, perfect for transitioning on and off the bike and everywhere in between.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

It offers smart details, particularly for the price: a reflective ‘Thousand’ logo, water-repellant materials, quality zipper pulls, and adjustable straps in what feels like an everyday-carry type of bag. And at $49, it’s a bargain in our book.

Price: $49

explorethousand.com

Bivo Trio

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

This isn’t your normal insulated water bottle. This is a double-wall vacuum-insulated stainless-steel bottle designed for cycling. Unlike a traditional water bottle that relies on being squeezed, the Bivo uses gravity and an innovative design to get nearly the same flow without the pressure. Made of stainless steel with a silicone anti-slip exterior (excluding the raw version), it provides over 12 hours of cool drinking. It comes in a 21 oz version that hits the scales at 270 grams, as well as a 17 oz Mini at 240 grams. For those who ride in the heat, this will help keep a cool drink for the long miles. Add Dusty The Dirt Cap for $5 if you might be hitting the roads less traveled.

Price: From $39

drinkbivo.com

Portland Design Works Rattlesnek Kej

Look, this product absolutely isn’t the first choice for weight weenies, but if you’re intrigued by fun, off-beat accessories, you’ve come to the right place. The Rattlesnek Kej is the latest from Portland Design Works’ line of fun animal shaped bottle cages, bringing a sinuous new design to the mix. It’s made from a single sheet of lightweight 5052 alloy and weighs in at a respectable 54 grams; it won’t beat carbon on the scale, but it will win the popular vote, and keep your wallet a little fatter at the same time. The cage is available in both black and desert gold, and features entry from either the left or right. PDW’s ever-growing bottle cage lineup also includes, an otter, sparrow, owl, cat, and dog, so mix and match, or give each of your bikes a different theme.

Price: $25

ridepdw.com

Under $100

Vittoria Corsa Pro

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

Wait, tires as a holiday gift? That’s got to be less exciting than receiving gift-wrapped underwear, right? Yeah, but these Vittoria Corsa Pro tires feel luxurious.

The current crop of tubeless tires is truly excellent, but the cotton casing of these Corsa Pro tires simply feels more supple. That suppleness seems to smooth out the cracks in the road with just a bit more smoothness and adds loads of grip on wet and uneven pavement… y’know, the roads we’re actually riding daily.

Of course, these Vittoria tires are fast, too, and in 1,000 miles of test riding them thus far, they have hardly worn out. So yes, they’re just tires, but they’re our favorite way to make a road bike feel more special.

Price: $99.99 / €95 / £90

vittoria.com

Craig’s Tool

(Photo: Troy Templin)

When it comes to cycling, weight and refinement are always a top priority, and the Craig’s Tool is both. This multi-tool was designed for modern road riding, but it is a solid choice for gravel and MTB, too. The high-strength aluminum L-shape handle is 4 inches long by 1.25 inches and accepts 1/4-inch hex tool bits. It comes with three double-sided 440C heat-treated stainless steel bits that are retained by magnets in the handle: a 2.5mm hex/Torx 25, 3mm/4mm hex, and a 5mm/6mm hex. There is an included plastic bit holder that clips onto the handle as well as an included 6/4 titanium tubeless tire plug insert bit with 15 thin repair plugs. On the scale, the whole thing is only 33 grams. It’s everything you need for a road ride, and nothing extra.

Price: $60

fairwheelbikes.com

Spurcycle Original Bell

Sometimes, it’s the small things that make all the difference, and a quality bell is a game changer on a busy, bustling city ride or a cruise on the local bike bath. The Spurcycle Original bell has been atop the bike bell game for years for a reason, combining quality with compact size. The stainless steel with brass alloy dome and aluminum hammer comes in four color combinations and hits the scales at just 45 grams, no wonder they’ve found a home on so many high-end bikes. They are all made in the USA and guaranteed for life. Best of all, the sound is powerful but still friendly, making interactions fluid and impactful.

Price: $59-$69

spurcycle.com

Tifosi Rail

You can find cheaper sunglasses than Tifosi, yes. You will however be hard pressed to find anything that compares to the blend of performance and value that the brand brings. The Rail is one of the more expensive models from Tifosi at $80, but at the same time it packs in all the modern features of cycling glasses costing three or more times as much.

Let’s start with the lenses, which provide full face coverage preferred by most cyclists. Tifosi offers both photochromic lenses that automatically adjust to changing light conditions as well as models with three included lenses to quickly adapt to changing conditions. With most brands, you’d be lucky to get an additional clear lens included, let alone a third. The lenses have also been designed to reduce distortion and glare, along with protecting against UVA and UVB rays. Then factor in the lightweight frame that features adjustable nose and ear pieces for comfort, both made of hydrophilic rubber to increase grip with sweat, and you have some well rounded shades.

Price: $80

tifosioptics.com

Under $500

Specialized S-Works Torch Lace

(Photo: Troy Templin)

Cycling accessories don’t get much more personal than shoes. No two pairs of feet are the same, and everyone will have a slightly different, and equally valid, opinion of what is comfortable. The S-Works Torch Lace does away with some of the hotspots that can be caused by modern closure systems by turning to a decidedly old school solutions: laces. But beyond that throwback closure system, it is a thoroughly advanced modern performance cycling shoe.

The design is clean with understated branding that makes it a solid option for riders looking for top-tier performance but who want a simple shoe system. It uses the three-bolt cleat pattern, making it universally compatible for road riding and even indoor cycling. The fact that opting for laces saves you about $100 over other S-Works road shoes doesn’t hurt either. It tips the scale at 422 grams for the pair in a size 43.5.

Price: $350

specialized.com

Zwift Play Controllers

Folks looking to ride their bikes indoors have likely heard of Zwift, perhaps the most popular indoor training program around. The brand has lept into the hardware world recently, releasing Zwift Play controllers. And while they look more PlayStation than bicycle, the Play controllers are one of the most useful things we’ve used this year.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

Zwift is full of features. However, accessing most of those means pulling out your phone or awkwardly leaning over your bike to fiddle with your computer. The Play controllers allow you to use power-ups, make turns, and communicate with other riders while keeping your hands on your bars.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

Steering, braking, and virtual shifting (if you’re using the new Zwift Hub One smart trainer) are all made easier with the Play Controllers. Most surprisingly, they have kept us the bike longer — that’s a win.

Price: $99 / £99 / €99; ($149 / £149 / €149 after beta)

zwift.com

Hammerhead Karoo 2

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook)

The Hammerhead Karoo 2 bike computer stands out from the competition for its size, namely that large screen. Its full 3.5-inch touchscreen is vibrant under the most direct light, leaving maps easily understood in the heat of the moment. There are full maps for road, MTB trails, and everywhere in between. And when you’re out training, data is easily understandable at a glance, just like your smartphone.

There are caveats to the experience, namely around the battery life. Eight hours of navigation is on the lower end these days, but should still be plenty for most riders.

Overall, the Hammerhead Karoo 2 is an excellent choice in the smartphone era, with a user experience that much more closely resembles your smartphone than a Tamagotchi or a Y2K-era PalmPilot.

Price: $399 / £359 / €399

hammerhead.io

Giro Eclipse Spherical

(Photo: Greg Kaplan)

Going fast is fun. Wearing aero helmets to do just that can be less so. They suffer from two main drawbacks: ventilation, and frankly usually not looking as good as their climbing or hot weather counterparts. Oh, and aero lids usually weigh more too, make that three drawbacks. The Giro Eclipse Spherical solves for all of these.

This elegant helmet is by our measure one of the best looking aero helmets on the market, and more importantly it still makes you faster. A lot faster. Giro claims it to be the fastest aero helmet on the market, besting its nearest competitor by 14 seconds over 100 miles at 25 mph. Impressively, it’s still nearly as cooling as Giro’s non-aero helmets thanks to 14 vents designed to pull air over your head. And it does all this while weighing an impressive 270 grams for a size medium.

Did we mention its impressive safety chops? It uses Giro’s highest end Spherical Technology, a ball and socket design where the helmet has two layers of foam that rotate independently around each other to mitigate the forces reaching the head and neck during a crash.

Price: $300

giro.com

Under $750

Yakima StageTwo

Carry your favorite bikes anywhere you need to go with the Yakima StageTwo. From road and gravel, mountain and even kids and fat bikes, the StrongArm hook quickly and easily secures your bikes. The stadium seating tiered architecture increases ground clearance for maneuvering rutted trails or steep driveways, while the offset tray design minimizes bike to bike interference. The Tool-free locking SpeedKnob 2.0 makes installation on your vehicle easier than ever, and the forward-facing remote tilt lever means fast access to the rear of your vehicle. Plus, integrated locking cables with lock versatility allow for personalized security.

Price: $749

yakima.com