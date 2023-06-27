Dangerholm created the best looking Scott Foil ever | Cool bikes at Eurobike 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Bikes can be cool for any number of reasons. Sometimes the frame itself is beautifully made; other times unusual or exotic parts can elevate an otherwise mass-produced carbon frame; and sometimes one-off paint can give a bike character and individuality. Eurobike 2023 was full of road and gravel bikes that hit these criteria.

Here are some of the coolest bikes I saw at the show in Frankfurt, Germany.

Scott Foil RC Liquid by Dangerholm

Better known for creating mountain bike builds, Dangerholm, a tatted-up daisy dukes wearing Swede, turned his bike build magic to road for Eurobike, creating this Scott Foil RC Liquid.

Angel Cycle Works Heaven

This Angel Heaven titanium frame was made in Spain by 3D printing and weighs 1,200 grams for a size 56.

BH Aerolight painted by Raisa Álava

Basque brand BH teamed up with Basque artist Raisa Álava to create this one-off, hand painted Aerolight frame. Álava has also created an official poster for the Tour de France, which starts in the Basque Country in Northern Spain on Saturday.

Léon88 gravel bike

This Léon88 gravel bike hits the oil slick finish hard, adding it not only to the frame but even on the spokes and a primary link on the chain. And you know what, I think it works.

Quirk Durmitor

This endurance road bike from Quirk was on display at the Shimano booth.

Titici x Sartorial team bike for The Traka gravel race

This Titici gravel bike was raced at The Traka gravel race in Girona, Spain by Luca Chirico.

Winspace Mullet bike

You can’t go wrong with a mullet in any context — hair, bike, or otherwise.