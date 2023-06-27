Dangerholm created the best looking Scott Foil ever | Cool bikes at Eurobike 2023

Become a Member

Bikes can be cool for any number of reasons. Sometimes the frame itself is beautifully made; other times unusual or exotic parts can elevate an otherwise mass-produced carbon frame; and sometimes one-off paint can give a bike character and individuality. Eurobike 2023 was full of road and gravel bikes that hit these criteria.

Here are some of the coolest bikes I saw at the show in Frankfurt, Germany.

Scott Foil RC Liquid by Dangerholm

Scott Foil RC Liquid by Dangerholm eurobike coolest bikes 2023

Better known for creating mountain bike builds, Dangerholm, a tatted-up daisy dukes wearing Swede, turned his bike build magic to road for Eurobike, creating this Scott Foil RC Liquid.

Scott Foil RC Liquid by Dangerholm eurobike coolest bikes 2023

Scott Foil RC Liquid by Dangerholm eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Sturdy Cycles 3D printed titanium crank arms with a 50T chainring by the same brand. Silver Wahoo Speedplay pedals to match.

Scott Foil RC Liquid by Dangerholm eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Kogel Kolossus Aero rear derailleur cage.

Scott Foil RC Liquid by Dangerholm eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Bike Ahead Composites AERO wheels.

Scott Foil RC Liquid by Dangerholm eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Coco Designs Spline 3K 130mm saddle.

Angel Cycle Works Heaven

angel heaven titanium road bike eurobike 2023

This Angel Heaven titanium frame was made in Spain by 3D printing and weighs 1,200 grams for a size 56. 

angel heaven titanium road bike eurobike 2023
angel heaven titanium road bike eurobike 2023
angel heaven titanium road bike eurobike 2023

BH Aerolight painted by Raisa Álava

bh raisa alava eurobike coolest bikes 2023

Basque brand BH teamed up with Basque artist Raisa Álava to create this one-off, hand painted Aerolight frame. Álava has also created an official poster for the Tour de France, which starts in the Basque Country in Northern Spain on Saturday. 

bh raisa alava eurobike coolest bikes 2023
bh raisa alava eurobike coolest bikes 2023

Léon88 gravel bike

Léon 88 eurobike coolest bikes 2023

This Léon88 gravel bike hits the oil slick finish hard, adding it not only to the frame but even on the spokes and a primary link on the chain. And you know what, I think it works.

Léon 88 eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Léon 88 eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Léon 88 eurobike coolest bikes 2023

Quirk Durmitor 

Quirk Durmitor eurobike coolest bikes 2023

This endurance road bike from Quirk was on display at the Shimano booth. 

Quirk Durmitor eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Quirk Durmitor eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Quirk Durmitor eurobike coolest bikes 2023

Titici x Sartorial team bike for The Traka gravel race

Titici X Sartorial Traka eurobike coolest bikes 2023

This Titici gravel bike was raced at The Traka gravel race in Girona, Spain by Luca Chirico.

Titici X Sartorial Traka eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Titici X Sartorial Traka eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Titici X Sartorial Traka eurobike coolest bikes 2023
Titici X Sartorial Traka eurobike coolest bikes 2023

Winspace Mullet bike

Winspace mullet gravel bike eurobike 2023

You can’t go wrong with a mullet in any context — hair, bike, or otherwise. 

Winspace mullet gravel bike eurobike 2023
Winspace mullet gravel bike eurobike 2023
Winspace mullet gravel bike eurobike 2023

