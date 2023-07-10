The new Factor O2 VAM is a climbing aero bike, or is it an aero climbing bike?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Factor’s climbing bike has taken a big leap forward.

Today, the brand announced a brand new O2 VAM, a bike that goes faster up hills by focusing on weight as well as aerodynamics. It’s a climbing aero bike, or perhaps it’s an aero climbing bike? Either way, Factor says it’s better in just about every way.

The new bike was developed with feedback from Israel-Premier Tech, who wanted something weighing under 7 kg in full race trim, with pedals, transponder and number, said Factor director of engineering Graham Shrive.

But more importantly, the bike needed to be more responsive. To that end, Factor made it as stiff as the Ostro VAM, a 35 percent increase over the last O2 VAM.

Factor achieved this by using a similar mix of material to the Ostro VAM, including T1000 and high-end M60J Pitch Fiber. Additionally, Boron has been used in the external seatpost for a high strength-to-weight ratio, an essential property for a climbing bike.

Factor went so far as to create its own factory, not outsourcing to another manufacturer, allowing it to rapidly create prototypes during the development of the 02 VAM. Factor went through 40 layup schedules on the frame to get things to the final production version.

Even with that big leap in aerodynamics, comfort is still built in via an external seatpost and an ultra-thin top tube that is as narrow as 10 mmm which Factor says promotes controlled deflection at the saddle over bumps.

Aerodynamics was the second big charge of this frame. On climbs, it’s a less important factor for most of us, but the pros ride fast enough — for the most part — up hills to put aerodynamics in play. Plus it doesn’t hurt to be more aero on the run-up to the climb.

Factor drew on its experience developing both the Ostro VAM and Ostro Gravel to make highly truncated aero tube shapes that balance weight and aerodynamics. The O2 VAM has completely new down tube, seat tube and head tube shapes, resulting in a 12 W improvement over the old version. It’s still about 12 W away from the Ostro VAM, but it’s a big improvement nevertheless.

Of course, a climbing bike should be as light as possible. The O2 VAM frame weighs 730 grams for a size 54. And complete production builds of the bike go well under the UCI weight limit, down to 6.2 kg for a size 54 with Dura-Ace Di2.

It’s not just the new frame that is light, either. Factor is pairing it with a new Black Inc 28//33 wheelset that weighs a scant 1,146 grams, in part thanks to carbon spokes. The wheelset has also prioritized stiffness, for a highly responsive ride in the mountains. A more aerodynamic profile versus the Black Inc THIRTY wheels adds to the well-rounded package.

The bike is optimized for 28 mm tires, and can clear up to 32 mm tires.

For the fit, Factor has updated the geometry of the previous O2 to have a 10 mm higher stack. Overall, Factor says the handling geometry is the same as the Ostro VAM.

Pricing

The Black Inc 28//33 wheelset is available standalone as well for USD $2,899, EUR €2,799, AUD $4,690, GBP £2,900.

Velo is currently testing an O2 VAM. Stay tuned for a full review.