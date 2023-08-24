Factor O2 VAM review: the lightweight sharpshooter gets an aero boost

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The cycling world has largely gone the way of the aero bike, but personally, I remain a devoted fan of climbing bikes. Cognitively, I’m aware that aero bikes for most uses are faster. But my heart knows what it wants.

I love ripping the lightest possible bike up climbs, especially winding roads on moderate grades. Most often, it’s a climbing bike that does this best. OK OK, I also really like the look of a climbing bike, is that such a bad thing?

Naturally, when Factor announced a new version of the Factor O2 VAM, I wanted to give it a spin. But this isn’t just another slightly lighter-at-all-costs climbing bike. Factor has focused on aerodynamics as well as stiffness for this latest version, while not losing sight of its lightweight charge.

The details

Intended as a climbing bike, the Factor O2 VAM was already a performer on the steep gradients in its previous generations. However, feedback from Factor-sponsored pro riders showed that there was room for improvement (there always is), namely making the bike more aero for descents and in the run up to climbs, as well as stiffer.

To go more aero, Factor took advantage of UCI rule changes to develop new tube shapes that are optimized to the use case of the O2, playing around with a tool kit of Finite Element Analysis (FEA) and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) to develop new truncated tube shapes. The truncated NACA profile seat stays are the UCI minimum 1 cm, and the top tube also takes thinness down to this allowed minimum. Other aero improvements have happened at the downtube and seat tube by adapting innovations from the Ostro VAM and Ostro Gravel. The external seat post now also has an aero profile.

Usual aero tricks are at play too. The bike integrates the fork into the downtube, drops the seat stays, and utilizes an integrated aero handlebar/stem to help cheat the wind. That cockpit comes in a wide variety of handlebar width and stem length combos, meaning anyone should be able to find a good fit. And of course, there’s not a cable in view on the bike.

All in, Factor claims an improvement of 12 watts over the previous O2 VAM. And it’s only 5 watts behind the Ostro VAM aero bike, which Factor claims by its own testing to be the fastest road bike available. The bike also keeps modern preferences in mind and is optimized for 28 mm tires, with the ability to fit up to 32 mm tires.

As a climbing bike first and foremost, the O2 had to remain lightweight amid the aero improvements. The frame is a claimed 730 grams for a size 54 — it’s important to note that that includes the integrated seat mast. Factor claims bikes can be built down to 6.2 kg — well under the UCI weight limit. My size 54 test bike without pedals or other finishing kit was 6.42 kg. The uncut steerer tube leaves room for improvement here as well.

Factor attributes many of the innovations in this new bike to being able to rapidly prototype new frames in a single day in its brand new factory instead of the usual weeks-long lead-time from outsourcing. Factor went through 40 layup schedules on the frame to get things to the final production version.

Fully controlling the production is beneficial to the manufacturing process as well. Factor has been able to use a new compaction technique to create aero shapes without a large weight penalty, helping balance the competing goals of complex aero tube shapes, which generally require more material, and mountain-conquering weight.

To answer the seemingly endless desire for a stiffer ride from pro cyclists, Factor includes a tapered head tube and steerer system from the Ostro VAM aero bike. Factor also borrows a similar mix of materials, including T1000 and M60J Pitch Fiber, to create the stiff ride of the O2 VAM. The seat tube and top tube junction have been optimized to improve in-plane compliance, increasing comfort despite the increased stiffness.

All in, Factor says the O2 VAM is 35 percent stiffer, putting it on par with the Ostro VAM.

Factor O2 VAM Specifications

It’s available in seven sizes from 45 to 61 cm and three standard paint options: storm, red velvet, and chrome, as well as a variety of colors for an up-charge.

Framesets and six complete builds are available with the frame starting at $6,299 USD and Ultegra and Force builds starting at $9,899.

I tested a size 54 Factor O2 VAM with SRAM Force. It weighed 6.42 kg without pedals or cages.

SRAM Force drivetrain (48/35T crankset; 10-33T cassette); Black Inc 28//33 wheels, Goodyear Eagle F1R tires tube type 28mm, Black Inc handlebar/stem; Factor integrated seat mast; Selle Italia SLR Boost Superflow saddle;

Price as tested: $9,899

The ride

Factor set out with some clear goals for the new O2 VAM, and the brand has delivered on all counts.

The part of me that loves lightweight bikes (which is admittedly a rather large part) gets giddy when I reach for this bike. It’s noticeably light even in a crowded disc-brake equipped climbing bike market that is shaving more and more grams each year. But visually it doesn’t seem like it should be in this class thanks to the aero tube shapes, making it all the nicer when you get your hands on it.

It does a nice job balancing a dual life of climbing and aero bike. On the flats, it keeps pace nicely, with a feel similar to an aero bike, though, as expected, not as quick feeling as the most aero bikes on the market. Luckily, in the quest for aero, the O2 remains a through-and-through climber, not sacrificing any performance on steep gradients.

I’m the first to admit my sprint is lacking, but when accelerating, the O2 VAM has a snap to it that I have to attribute to the substantially increased stiffness. Whether it’s rising out of the saddle to round a switchback, or getting going from a stoplight, it makes the ride incredibly enjoyable.

On the flip side, it makes coming back down from climbs more fun too. The bike handles corners extremely confidently, and goes precisely where I want it to. It’s the kind of rider-bike interface you want from a top-level race bike.

Despite a 10 mm increase in stack, the fit is aggressive like you would expect from a professional-caliber road bike, helping you into an aero position. I certainly don’t mind the slightly taller fit.

There are other things about this bike that don’t necessarily impact the ride quality but are important to know. We all know paint is essential to a bike. The Storm graphic on my test bike is subtle, but quite striking, adding a pop of clouds at golden hour to the inside of the chain stays and fork. Otherwise, the Factor O2 VAM reads as black, but I enjoy this incognito graphic.

And if you like loud freehubs, you’ll love the included new Black Inc 28//33 wheelset — it has very possibly the loudest freehub I’ve heard. If not, maybe consider another wheelset. But it’s a very complementary set to the bike owing to its emphasis on stiffness while weighing sub-1,200 grams.

