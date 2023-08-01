Feedback Sports Range Click torque wrench review: Portable accuracy

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Feedback Sports has been on a kick updating their range of tools as of late. Earlier this year came a new chain tool and a mini ratchet tool I rarely leave my home without. Now comes the Feedback Range Torque Wrench, now updated with an easier-to-read torque scale and a more compact shape.

There wasn’t anything wrong with the original torque wrench. But the Range – an improvement on the original design first put out by Prestacycle – promises greater precision despite offering a wider 2-14 Nm torque range as well as a much more friendly case.

The Range Click comes in Feedback Sports’ classic anodized red finish. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

What’s changed?

The previous generation Range Torque Ratchet started life as the PrestaCycle TorqRatchet tool. There was nothing wrong with the tool. It was lightweight, easy to configure, and plenty compact to get to odd bolt locations on the bike. That didn’t mean that Feedback couldn’t find improvement in a good design, however.

The basics are still the same: a torque wrench handle, a number of assorted bits made of S2 steel, and a case. This time, the ratchet tool gives users a better chance at selecting the exact torque they’re looking for.

Torque values are adjusted through a ratcheting knob on the end of the wrench. Just between the ‘Feedback Sports’ logo and the aforementioned knob is a dual-sided window displaying torque. Each click of the knob adjusts by 0.17 Nm increments.

A Range Click wrench offers a double-sided window to measure torque values. At the end is a knob to adjust your torque rating. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

All of the bits are held together through magnetic interfaces. Each fit is tight and secure, so much so that you might have trouble removing bits with sweaty or oily hands (ask me how I know).

Thirteen bits are included in the set. There are six hex keys ranging from 2 mm to 8 mm, three T10, T25, and T25 torx keys, and three more 4, 5mm, and Torx T25 extension bits. The bits are made of the same S2 hardened steel that Feedback uses in many of its other products, including the Reflex Fixed Torque Ratchet. All are of the ¼-inch variety, making them easy to swap between this kit and others one might find at a hardware store.

it’s all wrapped in a TPU folding soft case that is more compact than the previous case. The soft case is said to be weather resistant. Inside is a slew of elastic bands to keep bits and the wrench in place.

The Range Click case is made of a durable TPU finish, but the elastic bands keeping tools in place are probably tighter than needed. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Using the Feedback Sports Range Click Torque Wrench

Feedback claims torque measurements from their wrench are accurate to +/- 4 percent, for 4,000 cycles. This goes all the way from a measly 2 Nm to a heavier-than-you-think 14 Nm torque. The wrench seemed to be both accurate and precise across most measurements, falling in line nicely with my trusty beam-type torque wrench.

Further, the bits measured about bang on what one would expect, with each of them fitting in nicely to bolt holes. This is a nice change compared to the very slightly undersized 3 mm and 4 mm bits in the Reflex ratchet kit, and nice to see in the larger bits.

The Range Click’s thirteen bits are made of S2 steel. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

I personally prefer a click-torque feel to the previous Feedback Range wrench as it allows you to go across bolts and repeat the same value time and again without thinking too much about it. This new Range Click wrench does a good job here, offering a reassuring release once you hit your target torque value.

If I had to nitpick, I do wish the window that allows you to see the preset torque value was just a little bigger. Deciding to be really precise about your torque means guessing about the value between two whole integers. Really, that’s about it though; you’d probably want a digital torque wrench anyways if you wanted to measure torque to the nearest tenth or hundredth of a Newton meter.

The only other nitpick is with the case. Feedback’s tool roll is quite a bit more compact than the previous Feedback case, but rather than a foam insert, the case uses an array of elastic bands that can be a bit fiddly to move bits and the wrench in and out of. Most home users will use this tool sparingly, making this only a small nitpick, but one worth mentioning nonetheless.

The case as a whole is small enough to fit into a jersey pocket, a frame bag, or a bar bag if desired. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Conclusion

Feedback Sports has steadily built a reputation for high-quality, well-considered tools and accessories for the mechanics among us, and the new Feedback Sports Range Click Torque Wrench falls right in line. Its robust construction makes it an easy choice for regular use, while its compact size makes it a no-brainer to grab on the go.

Overall, I’d consider this a worthwhile update to one of the best portable torque wrenches out there.

Price: $120 / €135

The new Feedback Range Click versus the Prestacycle Torqratchet Elite, a design that is very similar to the previous Feedback Range wrench. The new Range Click is slightly bigger in depth and width, but more comfortable in the hand overall. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Torque values can be found through a double-sided window. Here’s one side… (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

…and the other side. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)