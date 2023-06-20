Felt teases 2024 FR road bike, and brand new VR all-road model

Become a Member

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The venerable Felt F series is getting an overdue makeover. 

Today Felt teased details of the new FR road bike, its flagship road race model, as well as a brand new model, an all-road bike called the VR.

The 2024 Felt FR maintains a climbing bike silhouette, but gets a little more focused on aerodynamics.

The new FR maintains a focus on low weight, though it sounds like Felt put more emphasis on making the bike aerodynamic, which, other than internal cable routing, is mostly missing from the current FR. From the teaser images, the bike does seem to have sleeker tube shapes and an integrated stem. At the same time, it maintains a classic climbing bike silhouette with a round seatpost, and seat stays that are slightly dropped, but not aggressively so. 

Felt also mentions the FR’s “race-proven geometry” in the brief statement about the bikes, suggesting it’s sticking to a similar geometry as the current FR.

The 2024 Felt FR has an integrated stem.

There will also be an even higher end version of the FR that will weigh under 700 grams for the frame. The brand currently offers a higher end version of the FR under the FRD name. It’s unclear whether that name will carry over for the new generation. 

Also read: Recycled bike tires have arrived with the Schwalbe Green Marathon

We’re not sure if this will be the 2024 paint scheme, but it looks pretty cool.

VR all-road bike

The Felt VR is an all-road bike with 38mm tire clearance.

Additionally, The new VR will modernize the Felt line with an all-road road bike that has clearance for 38mm tires. 

Felt says that the VR includes “an innovative device in the seat tube to tackle high-frequency vibrations,” so the bike should be ready to handle all but the toughest gravel riding.  

The Felt VR also features internal cable routing and an integrated stem.

It also shares a similar look to the brand’s Breed gravel bike. 

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait until February 2024 to get our hands on these new models, and the second half of the year for the sub-700-gram FR, but Felt is showing them to the public at Eurobike this week.

Stay tuned for Eurobike coverage from Velo all this week.

Keywords:

