First ride review: Ridley Falcn RS

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

If you’re an eagle-eyed tech fan, you will have known since July that Ridley had a new bike on the way. Their current, but not future, team, Lotto-Dstny, had a few riders using it throughout the Tour. Now, we mear-mortals get to know what they were using. And it’s a new model, the Ridley Falcn RS.

Back in May, I headed to Como, Italy, to test the new bike. The launch reminded me that you shouldn’t judge a book (or, in this case) a bike by its cover. The Falcn RS may look very on-trend, but it also surprises. Let us delve in.

Video review

Not a replacement

The Ridley Falcn RS is an addition and not a replacement in Ridley’s road lineup. Sitting squarely between the lightweight Helium SLX and the aero Noah Disc models. And I’m not spelling that incorrectly; they’ve dropped the “o”, I’, guess to lighten the bike by a few micro-grams. It’s a bike that will (and understandably) be likened to many bikes already in the market, an all-round race bike, lightweight, aero and with enough tire clearance for today’s widening tire preferences.

The details

Let us start with that tire clearance because it’s also where Ridley began the design process. Not so many years back, tire clearance wouldn’t have even been a footnote in a bike’s marking material. It’s a different ball game today, with high (or wide) expectations for any new bike. With Ridley having the cobbles of Flanders on their HQ’s doorstep, it’s understandable why they’ve made room for up to 34mm rubber. And because Ridley knew they wanted to accommodate wider road tires, they dropped the bottom bracket height slightly to keep the bike’s race geometry from feeling high and sloppy. The bike has been designed around 28mm tires.

That geometry takes a leaf from the Helium SLX and the Noah Fast disc rather than copying either model. One noticeable difference from its siblings is the headtube length, which is slightly shorter than its two stablemates, allowing for a very aggressive position. The bike will be available in six sizes, from XXS to XL, with each size having its geometry tweaked to provide the same ride characteristics across the board.

Weight and aero claims

The Falcn RS carries a claimed 110 gram weight penalty over their current climbing/lightweight bike, the Ridley Helium SLX. At 825g for a 56cm frame, it’s relatively light, sitting somewhere in the middle of what we’ve seen from other brands that cater to this segment of the market. For instance, the recently released Specialized S-Works Tarmac SL8 tips the scale at a claimed 685g, with the second-tier Fact 10r frames coming in at 780g. At the same time, Cannondale’s Super Six Evo claims weights as low as 915g for a fully painted 56cm in their standard modulus carbon.

The fork comes in at a respectable 380 grams. All in all, it’s hitting the right area for this sort of bike.

Of course, there are the usual aero claims and graphs to go with it. But it is nice to know that it’s a bike that’s not just been designed using CFD, as Ridley is one of only two companies I’m aware of that have their own wind tunnel facility (the other being Specialized).

I won’t go down the rabbit hole of data, but the claims are that it performs similarly to their Noah Fast Disc. With Caleb Ewan using the bike throughout the Tour, I’m inclined to believe them. I much prefer real-world examples to lab-produced data.

There’s the usual aero/lightweight design checklist. Truncate seat and down tubes, dropped stays, a deepened head tube and an optimized top tube to enhance the bike’s crosswind stability. It’s all there. One nice little detail is that rather than a fork crown that flows neatly into the down tube, it has been designed as a diffuser instead. Again, claims are that it has 10% less drag at 50kmph than the original fork design. But come on, how often does the usual cyclist hit 50kmph?!

For a little more aero optimization, the bike can be run as a 1x if fancied with a removable front derailer hanger. What is also notable and pleasant to see is if you do run it as a 1x, like many of Ridley’s recent bike releases, you can use the Classified rear hub without adaptors.

Components

Unlike the Lotto-Dstny, which Deda sponsors, the Falcn RS comes equipped with its own dedicated one-piece integrated cockpit from their in-house brand, Forza.

The Forza Cirrus Pro comes on all builds of this bike. Reach is 75mm, matched to a drop of 130mm in combination with a 5-degree flare. Available as of this moment in only four width/length combinations, it feels a little lacking. Those being 90/380, 100/400, 110/400 and 120/420mm.

Ridley uses their F-steerer technology with its D-shaped steerer tube to keep things fully integrated. Like most integrated options, it doesn’t look the easiest to service, but it is undoubtedly slick-looking. Adjustability should be fine as, like many brands, Ridley has opted for the clam-style spacers. Headset bearings are 1 1/8″ to 1 1/2″.

As for the rest of the details, keeping things spinning nicely is a BB86 bottom bracket. Flat mount rotor mounts allow for both 140 and 160-mm options. The carbon seatpost is proprietary, with an offset of 6mm and a 2-bolt clamp; though it isn’t my favourite to adjust, it is relatively quick and easy to tinker with. There are three bottle mounts, one on the seat tube and two on the down tube, allowing for optimized placement!

Thankfully, the bike comes with a Universal Derailer Hanger UDH, which should make replacement a damn sight easier if you do happen to prang it.

Builds

The Ridley Falcn RS comes in three standard builds, a Shimano 105 Di2 at $8249/€6999/£6399 with Forza Levanto DB wheels and that Forza Cirrus Pro cockpit. The other two builds are either a Shimano Ultegra Di2 or Sram Force AXS groupset, including (very swish) DT Swiss ARC 1400 50mm wheels, Forza Cirrus Pro cockpit and Vittoria Corsa Pro 28mm tires retailing at $12399/€9399/£8599.

Suppose these aren’t to your liking or budget. In that case, Ridley also offers the option to spec the bike out to your own personal preference on their online configurator, which includes your personal custom paint scheme.

Ride review

The recent news that the Lotto-Dstny team in 2024 will be switching bike suppliers from Ridley to Orbea, if all accounts are to be believed, must come as a blow to the Belgian company that supplied the team for the past 12 years. All the commotion surrounding that news still shouldn’t detract from the fact that this bike was designed and developed with the team’s input. And that collaboration has resulted in a bike that I thoroughly like.

The build Ridley had me on, from the latest Sram Force AXS to the DT-Swiss 1400 wheels, is more than anybody needs. Sure, you could shave a few grams using the top-tier groupset, but the build I rode wasn’t lacking anything. But at $12399/€9399/£8599, it isn’t cheap. When hunting about, I’d put it in the upper echelon of what a bike with this sort of build retails for.

What is nice to see and what I think tips this bike into the higher price bracket are those DT wheels. Unlike many brands that may skimp by specking their in-house high-end wheelset to help to reduce the price, it’s refreshing to see a premium OEM offering on a premium bike.

The Falcn RS, as I’ve previously mentioned, has been designed for the pros, and it shows, especially when you look at that geometry. But there’s more to it than that, as I found out.

As someone who hadn’t thrown a leg of a pure race bike in a while, partly down to my current riding preferences (I own a Ritchey Logic disc and a gravel/dad mobile), I was expecting to come away feeling battered, bruised and reminded as to why I’ve moved on from “whips” such as the Falcn RS. But I shouldn’t have.

Yes, it’s got all the ingredients for the racer amongst us, but they’ve managed to make it accessible for those (including myself in this group) who may have been fast once and want to remember those glory days. Yep, it’s low on the front end, and yes, it’s aggressive, but it’s also comfortable and doesn’t have you coming away feeling like you need a chiropractor on stand-by in your garage after every ride. A good chunk of the comfort will be down to the 30/28mm tires. But please don’t mix comfort with softness or sloppyness.

In the stiffness stake, it is rigid where you want it to be; power heads to the right place, but without screaming it at you. Some race bikes can be too stiff, as if it was the only criteria on the design sheet. And when a bike is like that, it has me not wanting to spend much time in the saddle. The Ridley Falcn RS doesn’t suffer from this trait. It’s a nice balance.

As for the geometry, it delivers a bike that’s not overly twitchy; it’s confident and nimble but doesn’t demand you to always be at your best.

So what’s not to like, what’s lacking? Compared to a few bikes on the market, it carries a few extra grams, nothing too severe to write home about, but there are a few lighter options. Yes, there are dropped rear stays, truncated tubes, and wide forked legs. It ticks all the boxes of what is on trend. The Ridley Falcn RS is nothing groundbreaking, and yes, all that creates a silhouette that, though handsome, isn’t too far from many bikes on the market. But as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

Even though it has that “samey” silhouette, I still think it has something a little fresh about it. I dig the look.

Away from styling and design, on the pre-production model we rode, there seemed to be some whistling coming from the front end at high speeds (yeah, who knew I could still go fast?!). To add to the whistling, some creaking also came from the spacers under the stem, and I wasn’t alone in having this issue. Ridley did claim that these issues would be ironed out come the production-ready models.

Lastly, from a mechanical point of view and for those who service their own bike (or have respect for their local mechanic), routing cables and hoses through the one-piece bar and stem could be a lot of work. It’s all enclosed, so it won’t be the most straightforward front end to tinker with. I would have preferred to have seen the clam style stems that brands such as Orbea and BMC, amongst others, have recently adopted.

If they’ve sorted the pre-production problems out, there’s little to dislike.

Did the Ridley Falcn RS have me wondering if I could see myself back aboard a race bike after leaving racing behind, swapping that for a dadbod and lazy chilled rides? Yes, it reminded me what it’s like to feel fast and nippy without reminding me that I’m not as flexible as a decade ago. It’s a fine, well-balanced package. It does what it says on the tin. But with an added dollop of character and comfort.

Sure, Ridley hasn’t brought anything revolutionary to the market but instead stuck to their routes and delivered a race bike that should be in the mix for anyone looking for a fast and light bike. And with Ridley’s online configurator, getting something unique could be the deciding factor. Chapeau Ridley, I now look forward to seeing what big-name team are lucky enough to put it under pressure come the 2024 season.