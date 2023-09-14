Giant releases new Defy: An endurance road bike from the worlds largest bicycle brand

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Giant is hitting the market with a new Defy endurance road bike. While the Defy is now in its fifth generation, it remains a top favorite for riders of all levels because of its composite engineering, meaning it offers incredible compliance without the use of widgets. Giant has compliance components that aid in refining the ride quality for specific zones, but none of them have moving parts. This results in a light and simple bike that is great for all-day riding, especially the pinnacle version, the Defy Advanced SL.

This release comes on the heels of the new Specialized Roubaix SL8, which plays in the same category but with a much different design and compliance theory. The Defy Advanced SL has a claimed frame weight of 785 grams for a size medium. The fork has a claimed weight of 345 grams, putting the new Defy significantly below the new Roubaix SL8 weight.

Giant is offering the new Defy in three composite levels: Defy Advanced SL, Defy Advanced Pro, and Defy Advanced. Even the entry-level Defy Advanced frame has an impressive claimed weight of only 860 grams for the frame and 381 grams for the fork. All the bikes have some level of internal cockpit integration. While all of the hoses run externally on all of the stems, only the Defy Advanced really shows exposed hoses as they run from the bars to the internal routing just above the headset. This means it is much easier to change stem length on all models, as well as making it much easier to fit in a box or travel case if you like to travel with your bike.

While I’m not really a fan of internal routing, This is, in a way, the best of both worlds and offers a very clean, good-looking leading edge. The Defy range, like many other endurance road bikes, leaves room for pretty large tires—Giant claims 38mm. Again, like most other bikes in this category, that means it could work as a solid all-road bike, but don’t go signing up for gravel events on the new Defy.

I haven’t gotten the chance to ride any of the new Defy options, but it seems like it is an upgrade, nothing really game-changing. With that said, The Defy has been my favorite endurance road bike in the past. It always seems to balance weight, compliance, and performance the best for my riding style.

Giant is also known for its use of an integrated seatpost, but it looks like all of the Defy offerings have an adjustable seatpost, which I appreciate. Overall, it seems to be endurance road bike season, and the competition is stacked. Being the largest bicycle manufacturer in the world usually gives Giant a pretty strong upper hand when it comes to price for build. For me, I like that Giant is offering every model with tubeless-ready tires stock. In this segment, it is a huge advantage, and it’s good to see that Giant continues to push the evolution of modern road. Currently, it looks like Giant will offer a total of nine complete bikes. However, not every country gets them all. Most regions will only see 5-6 options.

Defy Advanced SL 0 $12,000

Defy Advanced Pro 0 $6,500

Defy Advanced Pro 1 $5,000

Defy Advanced 1 $4,000

Defy Advanced 2 $3,000

Expanded range includes three levels of Defy composite bikes, engineered from the ground up to deliver smoother, lighter, and more efficient endurance road riding performance.

Giant, the world leader in cycling technology, introduced its all-new range of Defy endurance road bikes. Made with totally reengineered framesets and purpose-built components, all models deliver an unbeatable blend of lightweight efficiency and road-smoothing compliance for a higher level of endurance road performance.

This fifth generation of Defy features a wide range of models at various price points, giving all levels of road riders an opportunity to ride farther and faster with greater efficiency, comfort and control. The new range includes three series: Defy Advanced SL, Defy Advanced Pro and Defy Advanced. Extensive testing shows that all three new series improve on both weight and efficiency over the previous generation’s top-of-the-line Defy Advanced Pro.

FUNCTIONAL SIMPLICITY

One of the hallmarks of Defy is a commitment to improving performance without overcomplicating the design. Based on market feedback over the years—along with input received from top pros who have raced Defy bikes at events like Paris-Roubaix—the development team chose not to rely on shock absorbers, bushings or other add-ons that are used in many of today’s endurance road bikes.

While those shock-absorbing technologies can sometimes achieve certain performance attributes, they compromise weight, durability and ease of maintenance—all factors that matter to real riders. For that reason, the new Defy builds on the innovations this bike has established and proven over the years. These include a new D-Fuse seatpost, which produces road-smoothing compliance without adding weight, and a new Contact D-Fuse handlebar that applies the same design principles and benefits to the front end of the bike.

The frame for the flagship series of the new range, the Defy Advanced SL, is a feathery 785g (medium), weighing a full 195g (19.9 percent) less than the previous generation’s top-of-the-line model. Tests show that the new frame also boasts 28 percent greater pedaling efficiency. At the front end, the fork used on the new Defy Advanced SL series weighs 350g, 15 percent lighter than the previous generation. And the new Contact SLR D-Fuse handlebar is now 8 percent lighter.

ENGINEERED COMPLIANCE

Every Defy frame is handcrafted in Giant Group’s own composite manufacturing facility to meet specific goals for critical factors such as vertical compliance. In the rear of the bike, dropped seatstays absorb road shocks and vibrations as they travel up from the rear wheel toward the rider. Up front, the re-engineered fork is made with Giant’s Advanced SL or Advanced composite (depending on the series), which absorbs shocks traveling up through the front wheel.

Beyond the framesets, each new Defy features integrated components with a focus on compliance. The first is the D-Fuse composite seatpost, a design that was created by Giant a decade ago and is now commonly used by other brands. The D-shaped composite post absorbs shocks and adds a small amount of flexing action (up to 7mm), which dampens the energy of bumps and vibrations. Testing shows that the new Defy Advanced SL frameset and seatpost produce 42 percent greater compliance (combined) than the previous generation Defy Advanced Pro series.

This technology is also applied to the front of the bike with new Contact SLR/SL D-Fuse handlebars. The bars use similar D-shaped composite tubing on the tops, which creates greater downward compliance while at the same time increasing upward stiffness. This means you get shock-absorbing qualities and also better efficiency for hard, out-of-the-saddle efforts like sprinting or climbing. The new Contact SLR D-Fuse handlebar, which comes on Defy Advanced SL and select Defy Advanced models, delivers 40 percent more compliance compared to the previous generation.

TOTAL CONTROL

From technical descents to rough and bumpy roads, the new Defy is engineered for confidence and control in every situation. In addition to its endurance road geometry, an oversized and tapered steerer tube boosts stiffness up front for razor-sharp steering and cornering performance.

The cockpit includes a Contact SLR D-Fuse or Contact SL D-Fuse composite handlebar (depending on the series), which, in addition to road-smoothing compliance, offers a unique ergonomic shape with a short reach. The drops are shaped with an 8-degree flare for stable handling while descending, cornering, or battling strong crosswinds.

New stems—the Contact SLR AeroLight, Contact SL AeroLight or Contact AeroLight—are made with light composite material and an aero-optimized shape. They feature internal cable routing for a clean look and further improvements in aero performance.

Every Defy model comes with a wheels and tires that are ideal for endurance road riding. From the wide, hookless carbon rims of the Defy Advanced SL and Defy Advanced Pro series to the high-volume 32mm tires that come on every Defy model, the wheels and tires work as a system to deliver efficiency, grip and all-around control.

Integrated hydraulic disc brakes deliver reliable braking power in dry or wet weather, on all kinds of road conditions. Thru-axles front and rear along with flat-mount calipers provide added stiffness, precision and stopping power for confident descending.

Riders also have the option to run larger tires, up to 38mm, for more rugged roads, and all models include integrated fender mounts for wet-weather riding. In addition, all Defy models come with two composite bottle cages, designed specifically for the Defy range. Front to back, from the frameset to the tires, every detail on Defy is designed to give riders of all abilities the ultimate endurance road experience.

Model USA (USD) Australia (AUD) Canada (CAD) U.K. (£) Germany (€) France (€) Defy Advanced SL 0 $12,000 $13,999 $14,999 11,499 11,999 11,800 Defy Advanced SL 1 N/A $9,499 N/A 8,499 N/A N/A Defy Advanced Pro 0 $6,500 $7,999 $7,499 5,999 6,499 6,400 Defy Advanced Pro 1 $5,000 $6,499 $5,699 4,599 4,999 4,900 Defy Advanced Pro 2 N/A N/A N/A 3,499 N/A 3,900 Defy Advanced 0 N/A N/A N/A 3,299 N/A N/A Defy Advanced 1 $4,000 $4,999 $4,499 3,199 3,699 3,700 Defy Advanced 2 $3,000 $3,799 $3,799 2,699 2,899 3,000 Defy Advanced 3 N/A N/A $2,999 2,299 N/A 2,400

