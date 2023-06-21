Poc and Giro roll out new helmets to commemorate the 2023 Tour de France

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Ahead of the 2023 Tour de France, Poc and Giro respectively have released a pair of special-edition helmets.

The two helmets aim to allow mere mortals among us to emulate our favorite riders on Team EF Education First-EasyPost or Team Canyon-SRAM Racing with what might just be the two most distinctive kits in the men’s and women’s pro pelotons.

Poc Ventral Air EF Education First-EasyPost edition helmet

The Poc Ventral Air helmet in EF’s characteristic pink hues is highly distinctive, and now they’re available for purchase. Poc says the helmet presents the classic pink the team uses alongside different shades that are a nod to the past, present, and future of EF Education-EasyPost. There’s also a hint of argyle print for good measure.

Helmets are based around the Poc Ventral Air Mips helmet. Key changes include color-matched helmet straps and a pinked-out retention system.

MSRP for the Poc Ventral Air Mips EF Education First-EasyPost is $280/$360 CAD/€300/£270

See more at pocsports.com.

(Photo: Giro)

Giro Aries Canyon-SRAM Racing Spherical helmet

Canyon-SRAM has one of the most distinctive kits in the peloton with a maximalist design that stands apart from other tamer kits in the Women’s World Tour. This limited edition Giro Aries Canyon-SRAM team helmet takes that infamous kit and offers it to the masses.

Helmets are based on the Giro Aries Spherical helmet that the brand calls “its best-ever road helmet.” The helmet straps and retention system are flat black, but both layers of the helmet feature the colorful, bold coloring that carries to the team’s kits and bikes.

MSRP for the Giro Aries Spherical Canyon-SRAM Racing helmet is $300 US/€320/£289.99.

See more at giro.com.

(Image: Giro)