Harley-Davidson makes e-bikes, and they look really good | Eurobike 2023 day 1 randoms

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Eurobike 2023 is under way in Frankfurt, Germany, and we’re scouring the endless halls of gear looking for the new and unusual in bike tech.

Here are some of the best bits of gear from the first day, from e-bikes to updates to classic water bottles to travel bikes that stray from the normal mold.

Serial 1 e-bikes, powered by Harley-Davidson

A lot of brands are rushing to get in on the e-bike boom. Some are fine, some much less so, and a few are pretty outstanding.

I can’t comment much beyond the looks and spec sheet for Serial 1, a brand started by Harley-Davidson employees that sells under the banner Serial 1 powered by Harley-Davidson, but what I see is pretty enticing.

The brand has a variety of models, including step-through frames and mountain bikes, but the city bikes really caught my attention.

They include belt-driven models with an Enviolo Automatiq continuous variable transmission rear hub that automatically adjusts gears for you, all powered by a mid-drive motor with 90 Nm of torque.

There are integrated lights front and rear as well. The frames are made of aluminum and are available in three sizes.

Serial 1 isn’t skimping on parts either, getting quality components from Gates, Schwalbe, Brooks, and more.

Serial 1 is specing top shelf components.

I’m not a motorcycle guy, let alone a Harley guy, but I could see myself on Serial 1’s bikes.

Also read: Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin are making children’s bikes at upstart brand li:on — seriously | Eurobike 2023

Camelbak’s classic Podium bottles are now available in titanium and steel

Brands like Bivo have made metal cycling water bottles for several years. Now Camelbak wants a piece of the action and has made metal versions of its well-loved Podium cycling bottles.

They’re available in both steel and titanium and come in a variety of colors.

But unlike the plastic Podium bottles, you can’t squeeze these ones (for hopefully obvious reasons) so the mechanics of drinking from them are different. A straw inside the bottle helps keep airflow going to suck water from the bottle.

The Corda is multiple locks in one

Is Doc-Ock about to fight Spider-Man on your bike? No, it’s just a lock from Corda that offers multiple adjustable locking points to secure the frame, wheels, saddle, or whatever else is valuable on your bike.

The adjustable nature of this lock means it can adapt to whatever you’re riding or need to protect.

The Urban Bike Ti Travel Bike

The best part of trade shows is finding niche bikes that you just know someone, somewhere out there is going “aha, that’s it! That’s what I’ve been looking for!”

Anyone who has been searching for a titanium travel bike with a unique design will find it with the Urban Bike Travel Bike, a belt-driven single-speed titanium model weighing in at 9.7 kg.

The bike is made in Singapore and representatives from the brand say it can be assembled or broken down in about 10 minutes.

I would prefer to have a rear brake as well, but the single-speed nature of the bike means it probably won’t be taking on too hilly of terrain.

The bike fits into the suitcase.

The model is officially called the Ti-MV1 and costs €2,539.

Velo Angel Revo Halo saddle

The Angel Revo Halo is Velo’s first saddle with ETPU foam (expanded thermoplastic polyurethane). The material is supposed to provide improved comfort, shock absorption, and durability.

The first model it is available in measures 248mm x 148mm, has a y-shaped cut-out, and uses titanium rails to reach a final weight of 245 grams. It costs $125 USD.

That’s its for day 1 at Eurobike, more to come shortly!