Human Powered Health Ends Long Partnership with Felt Bicycles, Switches to Factor Bikes

Human Powered Health will split from its long-time partner Felt Bicycles in 2024.

The Women’s WorldTour team confirmed this week it will be riding Factor Bikes for the next three seasons, so ending its five-year relationship with the Calfornia-based Felt Bicycles.

“We are delighted to partner with Factor Bikes,” said team manager Ro de Jonckere. “Their bikes are fast, innovative, and sleek. And they are proven at the Women’s WorldTour level.

“As we grow the team, it’s important to have partners that have the knowledge and experience that can support us all the way.”

Human Powered Health – which races only as a women’s squad in 2024 – will also use Factor’s Black Inc wheelsets in the coming seasons. The U.S.-based squad retains its partnerships with SRAM and Goodyear as groupset and tire providers.

The news marks a big moment for Felt Bicycles.

The end of the Human Powered Health men’s team combined with the women’s team’s shift to Factor means the brand loses a significant presence in the very highest echelons of pro road racing.

Felt Bicycles currently also supplies the Virginia’s Blue Ridge-Twenty24 Conti-level women’s team and has a stake in the gravel and triathlon scenes via deals with individual athletes.

Human Powered Health is undergoing a full overhaul for 2024. Seven new riders come in for the new year, as does veteran sport director Giorgia Bronzini.

The newly bolstered squad will race on Factor’s OSTRO VAM aero bike, O2 VAM climber bike, and HANZŌ TT bike.

The UK-headquartered Factor brand also has leading partnerships with Israel-Premier Tech Roland Women’s WorldTour team, Israel-Premier Tech men’s team, and the Parkhotel Valkenburg women’s Conti squad.

“Joining forces with Human Powered Health for the 2024 season is a really exciting opportunity to work with a team whose mission so closely aligns with our own,” said Rob Gitelis, CEO of Factor Bikes.

“Human Powered Health’s team is hugely talented and has significant ambitions for the Women’s WorldTour; Factor and Black Inc will be there through every training ride and race to support each rider in unlocking their performance and power them to the top step of the podium.”