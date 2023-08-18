The Hunt Hill Climb SL Disc is a sub-1000 gram climbing wheelset made for… tubulars?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Hunt Bike Wheels have slowly expanded their wheelset range over the years. First came a range of value-oriented wheels for road and gravel. Then came a broad array of performance-focused wheels that grew increasingly concentrated on speed. And now the Hunt Hill Climb SL Disc might be their most specialized wheel option yet.

The Hill Climb SL Disc is borne out of the British Hill Climb, the history of which started in 1947. For Hunt, this is an extreme example of what is possible with modern technology. However, this is also an extreme example of compromise. We haven’t ridden the wheels, but between the drilled-out components and tubular tire spec, this isn’t for everyday riding.

Who is this for?

A specialty wheel like this is for the person that cuts the drops off their handlebars and thinks that bar tape is too heavy. If you are the type of rider that carries a tool or repair kit, keep shopping, this wheel isn’t for you. Honestly, I think offering a wheelset at this weight is amazing, but it has very no practical use.

Add in the fact that it is made for tubular tires, which has been proven to be slower than tubes and tubeless, and there are a lot of compromises made for weight. I think they would be very popular if this wheelset were offered with a modern tubeless rim interface and 40-80 grams heavier.

The Hunt HCSL

Hunt Bike Wheels is releasing the Hunt Hill Climb SL Disc wheelsets. Having first launched a rim brake Hill Climb SL wheelset in 2018, Hunt has gone back and developed a new disc brake version for the 2023 British Hill Climb season. This race-focused wheelset is the newest addition to the Hunt Hill Climb collection and will feature the new H_Ratchet UD SL hub with a tubular rim, and UD Carbon Spokes designed to provide the lowest possible weight while maintaining strength and reliability.

Inspired by the passionate British Hill Climb community and developed with input from Hunt-supported athletes such as Andrew Feather, 2022 British Hill Climb National Champion, this hyperlight and minimalist tubular disc-brake wheelset has been designed specifically for smashing KOMs and PRs from your local wall to the national championships.

Ready for the next generation of ultralight disc brake-equipped road bikes, with 30mm deep carbon tubular rims, fully true-able and replaceable UD carbon TaperLock spokes, and an ultralight Hunt H_Ratchet UD SL hubset with 9-degree engagement, the wheelset comes in at an ultra-light 963 grams.

Product Highlights

TaperLock UD Carbon Spoke Technology

Hunt first launched UD Carbon Spoke wheelsets in late 2019, utilizing the now-proven TaperLock carbon spoke technology. The TaperLock system offers riders fully serviceable carbon-spoked wheels that can be trued like any other. With significant increases in lateral responsiveness, they have been engineered to provide a responsiveness-to-weight ratio previously unseen on serviceable wheels that delivers your power to the road as effectively as possible.

30mm Deep / 26mm Wide Tubular Carbon Rims

Working with the world’s best carbon rim suppliers, the Hunt team developed this lightweight climbing wheelset with an ultralight but robust 30mm-deep wheelset that offers a modern 26mm width, ideal for modern width tubular tires capable of providing the traction needed to fly up steep hills, and the strength required to get back down safely.

H_Ratchet UD SL Hubset

CNC’d 6066-T6 heat-treated aluminum alloy body, the H_Ratchet UD SL hubset takes minimalism to a level not-yet-seen from production wheelsets. The 40-tooth ratchet drive offers 9-degree engagement with pop-out end caps for easy serviceability and a drilled-out high-strength axle and freehub body (Shimano HG) for further weight reduction. The HG freebody includes the Hunt signature anti-bite steel insert for protection against cassette gouging, with alloy splines removed to save precious grams.

Key Specs

Dimensions: 30mm Deep | 26mm External | Tubular

Weight: 963g

Hubs: H_Ratchet UD SL Hubs 40-tooth ratchet drive offers 9-degree engagement

Spoke Count: 18 front | 20 rear

Tire compatibility: Tubular Only. The 26mm external rim width is optimized for 23-28 tubular tires. Please note – not suitable for normal clincher or tubeless tires.

Freehub options: Shimano/SRAM 8/9/10/11 speed, SRAM XD/XDR, Campagnolo 8/9/10/11/12 speed, Campagnolo Ekar

Availability and Price

MSRP: £1299 / $1699 / €1699

The Hunt Hill Climb SL Disc wheelsets are available to pre-order at huntbikewheels.com, with the wheels shipping to customers on September week 2.