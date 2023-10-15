The Insane Process of Building a Yellow Tour de France Leader’s Bike | Bobby & Jens

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Not just anyone can be a WorldTour bike mechanic. It’s a demanding job with many long days on the road. But Filip Tišma, a longtime pro team wrench who started at 19 and currently working for Bahrain-Victorious, wouldn’t have it any other way.

“If I won the lottery, I would still want to do this job,” he says. “If you just do it for money you can’t last very long.”

On the latest episode of Bobby & Jens, he takes us into the surprisingly complex world of being a mechanic at this level, and lifts the curtain on how those grand tour leaders’ bikes appear seemingly overnight (because they do) as well as how his team adapts to the latest tech.

It’s a surprisingly complex job. Beyond building bikes, mechanics are all capable of driving the massive mechanics trucks carted to each race, doing feeds during races, being in the support cars during races, navigating getting their entire operation set up at a different hotel every day, even consulting with riders on fine tuning their riding position.

He takes us through the process of building bikes for a new season. All in, it takes five days with all hands on deck and requires a dozen mechanics. Learn the complex lengths the team goes to to ensure that the top riders are on the best equipment, down to weighing each individual part and giving the team leaders the lightest bikes.

But after all 120+ bikes are built for the new season, the mechanics might not be done with new builds for the season. If they’re so lucky to have a grand tour leader like the Tour de France yellow jersey, there will be more custom bikes to build.

When Tišma puts in his frame order with the team sponsor Merida, the brand adds an order on for “naked” frames without any paint as well. The team keeps a couple on hand in each size, ready to be painted for special occasions.

There have been superstitions over the years with mechanics not wanting to jinx anything, so they wait until the last possible moment to paint a special leader’s bike.

So that means when a rider does get into a leader’s jersey, some team staffer has a long drive in store to get to the team’s custom painter in Italy (though the team has gone to other painters before) that same night. Then another long drive in the morning to get back in time for the next stage.

The last time Tišma had to build a yellow bike, for Geraint Thomas, the painting didn’t get finished until 4 a.m.! Then they still had to drive it back and build it up in time for the stage start.

Later, Tišma talks about some of the big changes in tech that have happened in recent years, from tubeless to disc brakes.

Of course, wheels swaps were a big change with disc brakes. Learn about the evolution the team has gone through in disc brake wheel swaps, which includes rider education on best practices for a quick and painless transfer.

Oh, and Tišma was integral to one of the biggest road cycling tech innovations in years: Matej Mohorič using a dropper post to win Milan San Remo. He fills us in on how that came together, as well as some details about that story that you might not know.

For bike tech nerds, this is a can’t miss episode of Bobby & Jens. The full episode is available now wherever you stream podcasts.

Bobby & Jens is a Shocked Giraffe production for Velo. This episode was produced and edited by Mark Payne.

