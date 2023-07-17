Is the Canyon Aeroad CFR on the brink of another major recall?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Canyon called specific customers to notify them of a Stop Ride notice issued. Over the phone, Canyon wouldn’t offer any details of what the issue is but said it was specific to the size and build the customer purchased. The Canyon representative did offer a few approved resolutions. However, none of them are an exact replacement, and no replacement frames will be available in the foreseeable future.

Let’s be clear, the current issue per Canyon only affects size 2XL Canyon Aeroad CFR bikes, but over the phone, the representative made it sound like it was also specific builds. While we have no idea if that is 10 bikes or 10,000, it brings up a few questions. The size 2XL is for riders 6’5″ (196 cm) and taller. The 2XL CFR also has a weight limit that is clearly stated as 120 kg (264 lbs), including rider, bike, and all gear.

The Aeroad CFR in size 2XL fits riders 6’5″ and taller.

In late March of 2021, Canyon had a massive recall on the proprietary handlebar. When I first reached out to them regarding my worries about the bars in 2020, I was given the cold shoulder. I let them know I felt like they were far too flexible and were searching for an alternative stem option to offer consumers.

While it looks like this is a more isolated issue, it leaves me asking what is happening. After some internet searches, the only thing we could find was a single Reddit post alluding to someone’s frame failing at the top tube and seat tube after their seat post tore off. Allegedly, the bike was then shipped back to Germany because they had never seen the issue before. We’ve been unable to confirm this claim.

Without images of the break, it is hard to determine the exact issue, and we have not received a response from Canyon yet. Top tube failures are not a new issue, and as frames get lighter, the integrity can be compromised by simple things like sitting on the top tube. Some brands even ship bikes with a sticker notifying users not to sit on the top tube otherwise, it will void the warranty and can lead to failure.

The part that is throwing me off is that the Canyon representative on the phone made it sound like it was specific builds and did not say it was all 2XL frames. That leads me to believe in one of two options. 1. That they have tracked down the manufacturing dates of select frames that might have had an issue and are just reaching out to those riders. 2. The second and more likely issue is that they have an idea of the issue and are trying to make it sound smaller than it is. This is more likely because the notice states all Aeroad CFR 2XL bikes.

For me, it seems like the issue is probably with rider weight limits and the super-refined material distribution. Since they have said there is no Aeroad CFR in size 2XL available for the foreseeable future, they are likely going back to the drawing board or removing this option from the top-tier offering. I hope this doesn’t cascade into other sizes, causing another massive recall.

That is my other question, if there are failures, why is there no recall? As I said earlier, I have no idea how many bikes are affected, but there could be riders that have purchased a Canyon Aeroad CFR in size 2XL secondhand that wouldn’t have received a call and email.

Currently, they are offering riders two options, return the bike for a full refund or return the bike and get the lower-end Aeroad CF SLX with a $500 discount. After talking to a few friends that are 6’5″ or taller, it seems finding a performance bike that fits well can be difficult. So being out a bike for a week or longer, plus the hassle of getting the bike back to Canyon, in my opinion, should be worth more than a $500 discount and $100 shipping credit.

As a consumer, that is a hard decision when you have the new Shimano 12-speed Dura-Ace and the CF SLX isn’t offered in that build. Sure some consumers that purchased lower-spec versions might be fine with the swap, but not those that purchased the $9,000 version. It might get harder to calculate, but offering a replacement CF SLX frameset, a refund of the difference plus some, and covering the cost of the parts swap and build is probably more in order.

Canyon doesn’t offer a CF SLX version with the same drivetrain or wheels.

The Current Options

“Return your bike for a full refund (we unfortunately do not have any replacement Aeroad CFR. Size 2XL frames available in the foreseeable future). Complete a new bike order for an Aeroad CF SLX with an additional $500 discount & free shipping.

To help return the bike back. You can bring your bike to the local bike shop and have them repackage the bike for you. You would pay them directly for this service, and Canyon will reimburse you up to $100.00. Attach a copy of the paid receipt to this email for our documentation.

The STOP RIDE Notice from Canyon

“RE: SAFETY WARNING FRAME BREAKAGE

Hello, Your safety and the safety of all our customers is our top priority. You should stop using your Aeroad CFR 2XL immediately, due to an increased risk of the frame breaking, which could lead to a serious fall. The issue is specifically related to the Aeroad CFR bikes in size 2XL and does not affect other sizes or builds. We can imagine how difficult this must be for you as a passionate cyclist. However, we ask for your understanding as we do not want to compromise on safety. Our primary objective is to warn you about the possible risks and provide you with a resolution. We apologize that we will not be able to supply you with a replacement frame at the CFR level. However, we would like to offer you the ability to exchange your bike for an Aeroad CF SLX. We have three different build options and five different colors to choose from. The Aeroad CF SLX features all the same aerodynamic features as the CFR and a more robust frame that weighs just a fraction more (-100g). In addition to crediting, you back the difference between your CFR and the SLX, we would like to offer you $500. Resolving this frame issue is the highest priority at Canyon from the offices of the CEO and the Chairman down the line. [We will await your reply for next steps.] Best regards,

Your Canyon Team”

We’ve reached out to Canyon for further comment and will update this story when available.