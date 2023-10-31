Jessie-May Morgan Joins Velo and Pinkbike’s Tech Team!

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Jessie-May Morgan to Velo’s tech team! Jessie-May is based in Scotland and will be covering gear and tech news for both Velo and Pinkbike beginning this week. Jessie has an extensive background covering gear and tech news in the cycling industry and prior to that adventure, she was a research scientist in the field of immunology. We asked Jessie-May three important questions to introduce her to the Velo community.

What are you looking forward to most in your new position at Velo?

I’m looking forward to scooping up the biggest tech stories from the world of road, gravel and mountain biking, and broadening my riding horizons aboard my recently purchased Nukeproof Digger. I’m especially stoked to be bringing the much-needed perspective of a shorter rider to our readers.

Your perfect day on a bike?

A perfect day on the bike has to start with great coffee, of course. Thereafter, I’d head out and ride the greasiest, most notoriously troublesome technical climb, and clean it, first time. Then, I’d serendipitously stumble across a fresh, barely ridden, loamy descent offering as much choice of line as Dulux offers paint colors. In the company of an enthusiastic pal, I’d session the trail to death, and ride the most unflattering sections over and over again until frustration gets the better of me, or my stomach orders me off the hill to the nearest establishment offering substantially over-priced, high glycemic index baked goods. It wouldn’t be very long out, neither in hours spent riding or kilometers covered, but it would deliver a roller coaster of emotions and… perhaps eighteen months down the line, I’ll look back on that day and realize I learned something about bicycle handling.

Favorite local ride?

My go-to local ride starts and finishes in Innerleithen on some hills fondly known as “the Golfy.” Over an area of around 6 square kilometers, there are no fewer than 44 enduro-style trails on offer. A great ride incorporates some flat-out runs of the faster, flowier tracks, with some steep and slimy hair-raising numbers thrown in there to keep one humble.

(Image: Courtesy of Finlay Anderson)