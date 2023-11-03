Knog Blinder 900 Front Light Review: An Almost Perfect Road Ride Light

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When it comes to bike lights and riding at night, I am, in many ways, a very selective person. I have been riding at night since the days of oversized water bottle batteries and fanny packs full of spares just to get an hour or two of usable light. Long story short, I love riding at night and finding the perfect bike light is tough, but the Knog Blinder 900 might just be my new favorite, but it’s still not perfect.

In the short daylight hours, it seems that I always find myself finishing a ride just past sunset or in the dark. For most, bike lights are an afterthought, it seems, but for me, they are one of the most important accessories to have day or night. The new Knog Blinder series of front lights makes seeing where you are going at night an affordable and reliable purchase.

If I am going to be completely honest, Knog has never really been a lighting brand that I loved. The company has had some solid taillight options, but to me, the focus has been “to be seen,” not always “to see” regarding the front lights. So when I got word that this new line was coming, I was optimistic.

The four LEDs offer a narrow beam for distance and a wide beam for awareness.

The Knog Blinder 900

The front light itself is pretty basic, which I appreciate. Far too many powerful headlights have too many buttons and displays or flashing LED menus I will never memorize. There is a single button with an LED border. The rest of the body is completely sealed, other than the USB-C charging port, which has a rubber cover.

My front bike light came with two mounts. The first is a rubber bar mount with a plastic portion that snaps onto the body of the light. The second is a GoPro-styled mount that is nice for out-front computer mounts with a GoPro attachment on the underside. This version has a cam-style closure similar to an old quick-release wheel skewer but is still very easy to use.

The light hit my scale at 150 grams for the light with no mount. The rubber mount adds 20 grams, while the GoPro-style mount brings it up to 162 grams. Overall the light seems pretty balanced and is said to have a 21700 3.7V lithium-ion battery, which is normally around 5000mAh.

The Blinder 900 itself has four LED lights that are road-riding focused. There are two narrow-beam LEDs with a cast of about 22°, as well as two wide-beam LEDs for a good balance of both needs. There are six light modes, three solid beam options, and three flashing modes. As the name suggests, The Knog Blinder 900 has a max light output of 900 lumens for a claimed two hours.

Using the GoPro mount, it can be paired with an out-front mount.

The Real World Ride Review

As I stated earlier, I love riding at night, and lately, it has been almost all I am boing. It is 50% to escape the seemingly endless heat and 50% to ride the road with fewer vehicles. Either way, The Knog Blinder 900 has been put through its paces, and it has become my go-to bike light for a few reasons.

The first and biggest reason I love the Blinder 900 and this would apply to the Blinder 600 as well as the Blinder 1300, the mounting system works no matter if the light is mounted from the top or bottom and keeps the control button and indicator LED facing up. It also maintains the lens optics for the best lighting experience.

No matter in under or over the bars, you can still see the button and battery status.

The second reason I have moved the Blinder 900 into the goto front bike light is that I don’t need to cycle through all of the flash modes to get back to a dimmer, steady mode. The three steady modes are on one cycle, and with a quick double-tap, you switch to the flashing modes. For a front light like this, I rarely use the flashing modes, so it is fast and convenient to only cycle through the ones I need.

There is one thing that I think could make this light incompatible for some riders. Neither of the mounting options can adjust side to side. There is no pivot, so bars or mounts that are not perfectly straight will result in the light shining on one side. The Specialized Tarmac SL8 bars are a perfect example. The GoPro mount could probably be fashioned in a way to solve this, but it is an issue I have experienced many times in the past. Also, the rubber mount can be adjusted for slight changes, but after miles of vibration, it is not a perfect solution.

The alloy body is robust and durable.

On the road, the light is really easy to use, and the LED button makes it easy to see how you are doing with charge. Green is good, yellow is below 50%, and red means time to head home. I also noticed that no matter what steady setting I was on, as I went into the red, the light would slowly start to dim in an attempt to offer some light and safety. I’m not exactly sure at what percentage this happens, but if you see red, it’s time to charge ASAP.

This brings me to my other shortfall, which isn’t as big of a deal if you ask me. There is no way to change the battery out and carry a spare to extend your ride. The battery takes about six hours to charge from completely flat, but I rarely got it into the red, even after doing multiple rides on a single charge.

I normally use the lowest steady setting for climbing and on the flats, let’s say below 25 mph. I kick it up to medium for rollers or roads that I know have lots of imperfections. I only use the highest 900 lumens for really fast downhills and switch back to one of the others as soon as speeds come back to a normal pace.

A USB-C charging port means no proprietary cables.

The low setting is 200 lumens, and you can get about 7-8 hours of riding in with that setting. Medium is 450 lumens, and I got about 3.5-4 hours in that setting, while high is 900 lumens, and don’t expect to get more than 2 hours from it. Overall, this is a great spread, and the mix of narrow beam and wide beam means you don’t feel like you need as much brightness to see everything.

I’ll be honest, I didn’t use the flashing settings much. I have difficulty using flash when it is dark and find it incredibly disorienting. However, I would use the flashing settings for daytime riding safety. Lately, all of my rides have been starting about an hour or so before dark, so I have opted to save the battery for when the sun goes down. There is a 450-lumen pulse, 200-lumen strobe, and a 130-lumen eco flash mode with 8, 16, and 120-hour claimed runtime.

As far as the light, it feels very natural. Not so wide that you get distracted by every little thing but not so narrow that you can’t see imperfections on either side. The optics on the LEDs seem to cast a bit of a yellow hue on the wide beam just in front of the bike. Some of that may have been coming from the small side illumination windows that are said to add safety if a vehicle is approaching from a side stress or in an intersection.

The alloy body is robust and seems to do a very good job of shedding heat. The mounts can actually be connected anywhere along the majority of the body with a sort of track system. This made it nice for a few bikes that had protruding cables.

Conclusion

Overall, I have been really impressed with the whole system and have ridden well over 50 hours using it. The USB-C charging port means I don’t need another proprietary charger kicking around, and the sealed body is waterproof with an IP67 rating. Knog has never been my go-to light brand, but with the Blinder 900, I think they just jumped to the top of my recommended list. Like anything, the light isn’t perfect, but for me and my needs, it’s pretty close.

The Knog Blinder 900 is 150 grams with no mount.

The Knog Blinder 900 is 170 grams with the rubber mount.

The Knog Blinder 900 is 162 grams with the GoPro mount.

The Knog Blinder 900 has no side-to-side beam adjustment with either mount.

The Knog Blinder 900 can also be mounted underneath the bars with the rubber mount.

The sealed body is waterproof.