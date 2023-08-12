The 2024 Limar eyewear collection is coming to the US

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

In April, we got to try on a few of the new Limar sunglasses at the Sea Otter Classic. Limar is known for its amazingly light helmets, and it’s finally time for the Limar eyewear to come to the US. While they honestly were all pretty good during our quick introduction to the line, I know I’m a huge fan of the PH (photochromic) lens versions. Essentially no need to swap lenses for different lighting conditions, just ride.

Limar is hitting the states with four models. Each model comes in multiple color and lens options. No matter which model you choose, the frames are made with a high-structural nylon and carbon fiber compound they call Grilamid TR90. This is important because the wrong material can cause incredible damage to the face if you are ever in a crash. It is important to always ride with sunglasses that are designed for cycling.

Also Read: All of our 2023 Sea Otter Classic coverage.

For more than 35 years, Limar has focused on protecting professional and passionate cyclists, offering high-quality products with cutting-edge features. Just like Limar helmets, Limar glasses offer top protection and a great fit. Each new product is designed for the best performance in terms of visibility, wearability, and safety.

PROTECT YOUR EYES

Good glasses must protect the eyes from sun rays and prevent soil particles, tiny stones, insects, and much more from entering the eyes. For this reason, Limar lenses are made of highly resistant anti-scratch polycarbonate. The excellent quality (100% UV protection up to 400nm) safeguards the eyes and allows perfect visibility. All Limar frames are made in Grilamid TR90, a high-structural nylon and carbon fiber compound. Its flexibility and resistance make it one of the safest materials for sporting use.

EYEWEAR AND STYLE

Glasses, like helmets, also have great aesthetic value and you need to feel good when wearing them. The new Limar eyewear collection offers cutting-edge design, performance, and technical details, without neglecting style. With vibrant colors and bright combinations, they are perfect for those who want to be unique and live their riding days with passion and enthusiasm.

us.limar.com

Cruz

Cruz is a new Limar eyewear model with a large high-strength polycarbonate mono-lens that guarantees total protection from UV rays. It allows high-contrast vision and bright colors to identify every detail from far away. The airflow system of the lens prevents fogging. Cruz is supplied with an additional clear lens for optimal vision in case of cloudy skies or low light. The half-frame is made, like all Limar glasses, in Grilamid TR90. It is light, flexible, and resistant for an ideal fit, comfort, and stability, even for prolonged periods.

Cruz is perfect both on the road and on trails, thanks to its amazing fitting, adjustable nose-piece, and high-grip temple tips, allowing you to experience rides in total comfort and safety.

Price: $109.95, 99.95 €

Frame: Grilamid TR90 half frame. Adjustable nose pad, high adherence temples tips

Lens: Polycarbonate 100% UV400, cat 3 (15% transmittance) flash mirror and revo coating

Details: Anti-fog airflow system, changeable lens system

Accessories: Clear cat.0 changeable lens, hard case, and cleaning cloth included

Ideal for: Road, gravel, and mountain lovers

Cruz PH

The PH version of model Cruz is supplied with a single photochromic lens. Limar photochromic lenses are the ideal solution for outdoor sports in any light condition, adjusting the quantity of light that reaches your eyes.

Price: $149.95, 139.95 €

Frame: Grilamid TR90 half frame. Adjustable nose pad, high adherence temples tips

Lens: Polycarbonate 100% UV400, photochromic from cat.0 (80%) to cat. 3 (17% transmittance)

Details: Anti-fog airflow system. Fast shifting from clear to dark about 5-8 sec

Accessories: Hard case and cleaning cloth included

Ideal for: Road, gravel, and mountain lovers

Horus

With its casual and vaguely retro inspiration, this new full-frame model has a linear design particularly directed to the gravel world, even if suitable for every cycling category and discipline. The large mono-lens allows greater peripheral vision, acting as a real windshield to protect the eyes from sun, wind, dust, insects, and much more. While offering great stability thanks to the fully adjustable nose piece and tips, it has a Grilamid TR90 frame, light, ultra-resistant, biologically compatible, and safe in contact with the skin, even for prolonged use. The airflow ventilation system allows air to circulate freely while preventing fogging of the lens.

Price: $99.95, 94.95 €

Frame: Grilamid TR90 full frame. Adjustable nose pad and temples tips

Lens: Polycarbonate 100% UV400, cat 3 (15% transmittance) flash mirror and revo coating

Details: Anti-fog airflow system

Accessories: Hard case and cleaning cloth included

Ideal for: Riding & adventures

Horus PH

The PH version of Horus is supplied with a single photochromic lens. Limar photochromic lenses are the ideal solution for outdoor sports in any light condition, adjusting the quantity of light that reaches your eyes.

Price: $139.95, 135.95 €

Frame: Grilamid TR90 full frame. Adjustable nose pad and temples tips

Lens: Polycarbonate 100% UV400, photochromic from cat.0 (80%) to cat. 3 (17% transmittance)

Details: Anti-fog airflow system. Fast shifting from clear to dark about 5-8 sec

Accessories: Hard case and cleaning cloth included

Ideal for: Riding & adventures

Argo

Argo combines an essential design with a contemporary style. A perfect match with Limar helmets for all your rides, but great for all your outdoor activities. The bold design for total eye protection has a thin frame and is extremely light (just 26 g) but elastic and highly resistant. Wide-sized 100% UV protective lens in high-strength polycarbonate, with anti-scratch treatment and dark mirrored lens. The airflow system ensures perfect vision and ideal ventilation, reducing the formation of condensation and fogging. Argo is completed with rubber nose pad for great adherence and ergonomic temples that offer maximum stability.

Price: $95.95, 89.95 €

Frame: Grilamid TR90 full frame. High adherence nose pad

Lens: Polycarbonate 100% UV400, cat 3 (15% transmittance) flash mirror and revo coating

Details: Anti-fog airflow system

Accessories: Hard case and cleaning cloth included

Ideal for: Riding & adventures

Argo PH

The PH version of Argo is supplied with a single photochromic lens. Limar photochromic lens automatically adjusts to the sunlight intensity and are the ideal solution for outdoor sports in any light condition, adjusting to the quantity of light that reaches the eye.

Price: $135.95, 124.95 €

Frame: Grilamid TR90 full frame. High adherence nose pad

Lens: Polycarbonate 100% UV400, photochromic from cat.0 (80%) to cat. 3 (17% transmittance)

Details: Anti-fog airflow system. Fast shifting from clear to dark about 5-8 sec

Accessories: Hard case and cleaning cloth included

Ideal for: Riding & adventures

Kosmos

With its bold and decisive style, Kosmos is specially designed for the All Mountain world, even if it suits all cyclists. The wide visual field improves peripheral vision. The wraparound cylindrical lens protects against atmospheric agents, offering safety and comfort for every ride. The frame in composite material guarantees comfort and optimal fit, and its two front air intakes facilitate the airflow and prevent fogging. With several graphics and color combinations, its style is for the daring and enthusiastic who live the cycling experience with great personality.

It is an interchangeable model which includes an additional clear lens for optimal vision in case of cloudy skies. The nose pad and temple tips are adjustable to ensure an excellent fit.

Price: $119.9, 109.95 €

Frame: Grilamid TR90 half frame. Adjustable nose pad, high adherence temples tips

Lens: Polycarbonate 100% UV400, cat 3 (15% transmittance) flash mirror and revo coating

Details: Anti-fog airflow system, changeable lens system

Accessories: Clear cat.0 changeable lens, hard case, and cleaning cloth included

Ideal for: All mountain lovers

Kosmos PH

The PH version of model Kosmos is supplied with a single photochromic lens. Limar photochromic lenses automatically adjust to the sunlight intensity and are the ideal solution for outdoor sports in any light condition, adjusting to the quantity of light that reaches the eye.

Price: $159.95, 144.95 €

Frame: Grilamid TR90 half frame. Adjustable nose pad, high adherence temples tips

Lens: Polycarbonate 100% UV400, photochromic from cat.0 (80%) to cat. 3 (17% transmittance)

Details: Anti-fog airflow system. Fast shifting from clear to dark, about 5-8 sec.

Accessories: Hard case and cleaning cloth included

Ideal for: All mountain lovers