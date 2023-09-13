The updated Liv Avail Advanced goes all in on all-road capabilitity

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Liv Avail has a history of being a women’s specific road bike. Even as other brands have moved away from women’s specific road bikes, Liv has doubled down with the new fifth generation of the Liv Avail Advanced road bike.

The latest iteration of the Avail features “a reengineered frame and fork for the smoothest, most efficient riding experience.” In addition, the updated all-road bike receives a proprietary seatpost and flexy handlebar for improved comfort while riding while maintaining its wide road tire capability and fender mounts.

See all the updates to the Avail below, as well as build options, geometry details, and pricing.

Read more: First ride review: Ridley Falcn RS

The Avail Advanced touts bigger 38 mm tire clearance with mounts for fenders, including these hidden mounts found inside of the seat stays. (Photo: Giant/Tom Joy)

Quick hits: Seven things to know about the new Liv Avail

The Avail is offered in two frame options: the Avail Advanced and Avail Advanced Pro

Avail comes in five sizes (XXS to L). All are offered with 700c wheels and as low as 683 mm standover height

Both Avail Advanced and Avail Advanced SL receive internal cable routing front and rear, though Avail Advanced SL bikes can route the cables either externally or internally from the handlebars and into or under the stem

All models are lighter than previously, and up to 128 grams for the Avail Advanced Pro in size L

Frame stiffness to weight is said to be improved by up to 30.18 percent

Avail includes a quoted max tire clearance of 700c x 38 mm tires

A pair of water bottle cages as well as a handlebar computer mount with GoPro compatibility is included with every bike, a rarity among most bikes.

Believe it or not, but a vast majority of road bikes don’t come with water bottle cages. That the Avail Advanced does is a nice touch. (Photo: Giant/Tom Joy)

Frame updates and details

Liv has always positioned the Avail road bike as the more “friendly” and “approachable” road bike in its lineup. That typically means slower handling, more upright handlebar positioning, and an emphasis on comfort over outright speed. While the new Avail still emphasizes that bit of comfort, they’re expanding the bike to include some light gravel and all-road capability.

The Liv Avail comes in its fifth generation with key updates we’re starting to see across other road bikes. The most obvious update has to be the new D-shaped fork steerer tube that provides space for full internally routed cables across all models. All Avail models still use Liv’s ubiquitous 1 ¼-inch steerer tube diameter which limits the stems you can choose but adds a bit of front-end stiffness to the bike.

While Liv claims a number of improvements to riding stiffness, they’ve also worked on improving ride smoothness at the bars and the saddle. This is thanks to a pair of bars they’re calling the Liv Contact SLR and SL D-Fuse handlebars. Liv claims the bars are 40 percent more compliant than their previous bars, which should dampen road vibrations at your hands that can cause numbness.

Two stems are available for the Avail, all of which cleanly route the hoses and cables under the stem. In the case of the Avail Advanced Pro, the stem can also route cables inside of the stem, too. (Photo: Giant/Tom Joy)

In a trend we’re beginning to see on more road bikes like the new Trek Domane AL, the bars are now flared at the drops. As a result, the bars are now 30 mm wider in the drops than at the tops, meaning a 38 cm bar measures 41 cm in the drops. Doing so brings the tops of the bars where the brake levers closer in line with what an average rider needs while adding more control and leverage while in the drops.

All touch points are women’s specific. That means wider saddles compared to the similar (but not the same) Giant Defy as well as narrower handlebars when comparing sizes. According to Liv, this is done to best fit a typical women’s specific anatomy.

Every model of the Avail Advanced comes with tubeless-ready wheels to take advantage of the frame’s max 38 mm tire clearance. All Advanced Pro models receive wide, hookless carbon wheels with a lightweight 36 mm rim depth. These are paired with 32 mm tires across all models.

All Avail Advanced Pro bikes come set up ready for tubeless installation. (Photo: Giant/Tom Joy)

The other half of the Avail Advanced’s comfort proposition is a D-shaped seatpost, which Liv says offers up to 7 mm of flex. That flex should serve to better isolate the rider from the road vibrations going on underneath them.

Like before, Liv offers the Avail in two carbon options. Avail Advanced Pro is their lightest and stiffest frame option. Advanced SL frames weigh in at just 855 grams with a 345 gram fork combined 19 percent stiffer than before. The Avail Advanced frame might use a less complex carbon layup, but the frame is the same 855 grams (with a 380.5 gram fork) and only 4.4 percent less stiff than before.

The Avail Advanced makes the biggest leap in weight savings over the previous iteration with 104.9 grams saved year over year. That’s almost a quarter water bottle’s worth of savings!

Geometry

Avail Advanced Pro & Liv Avail Advanced (measurements in mm unless noted) XXS XS S M L A Seat tube length 385 405 435 465 495 B Seat tube angle (Degrees) 75.0 74.5 74.5 74.0 74.0 C Top tube length 500 520 525 535 550 D Head tube length 110 125 145 165 185 E Head tube angle (Degrees) 69.8 71.0 71.0 71.0 72.0 F Fork rake 50 50 50 50 50 G Trail 76 68 68 68 61 H Wheelbase 989 995 1002 1007 1013 I Chain stay length 420 420 420 420 420 J Bottom bracket drop 75 75 73 73 73 K Stack 510 528 547 566 589 L Reach 363 373 373 373 381 M Stand over height 683 712 737 762 789 N Handlebar width 380 380 400 400 420 O Stem length 70 70 80 90 90 P Crank length 165.0 165.0 170.0 170.0 172.5 Q Wheel size 700C 700C 700C 700C 700C

As mentioned, the Avail Advanced is available in five sizes now, with an XXS size joining the lineup. Handling figures are typical for the Avail: straight-line stability is the priority, with a low bottom bracket to accentuate said stability.

Interestingly, the Avail Advanced sizes XS, S, and M all feature the same reach number. Stem lengths grow with each size and stack heights increase by about 20 mm per size.

Body positioning is among the most upright you can find; if you’re looking for a bike that brings the bars up just a bit higher, the Avail Advanced is likely a great option. And like just about every other Liv bike, the Avail Advanced is designed using women’s body dimension data and riding experience to build the five size range.

Liv Avail Advanced models and pricing

The Liv Avail Advanced is available starting today in five complete builds. As mentioned above, there are two frame tiers of the Liv Avail Advanced: the lighter-weight Avail Advanced SL, and the more standard Avail Advanced.

Liv says the Avail Advanced Pro and Advanced will be available in Fall 2023.

Liv Avail Advanced Pro 0

The Liv Avail Advanced Pro 0 in Gloss Carbon/Matte Carbon/Chrome. (Image: Liv)

The Liv Avail Advanced Pro 0 is built around a Shimano Ultegra Di2 12-speed drivetrain. This is paired with a Giant SLR 1 36 mm Carbon Disc wheelset, Giant Gavia Fondo 0 32 mm tires, a Liv Alacra SL saddle, carbon handlebars, and a Giant D-Fuse SLR carbon seat post. The Avail Advanced Pro 0 is priced at $6,500 / €6,400 / £5,999 / $7,499 CAD.

Liv Avail Advanced Pro 1

The Liv Avail Advanced Pro 1 in Golden/Haze/Carbon/Chrome. (Image: Liv)

The Liv Avail Advanced Pro 1 swaps Ultegra for a Shimanon 105 Di2 12-speed drivetrain. This is paired with the same Giant SLR 1 36 mm Carbon Disc wheelset, Giant Gavia Fondo 0 32 mm tires, a Liv Alacra SL saddle, and an alloy seatpost and handlebar rather than carbon. The Avail Advanced Pro 1 is available in two colorways and is priced at $5,000 / €4,900 / £4,599 / 5,699 CAD.

Liv Avail Advanced 1

The Liv Avail Advanced 1 in Shoreline/Black. (Image: Liv)

The Liv Avail Advanced 1 is built around the Advanced version of the frame and pairs it with a Shimano 105 Di2 12-speed drivetrain with an 11-36t cassette. Giant P-R2 Disc alloy wheels keep the good times rolling. Other swaps include a Liv Approach saddle, and Giant Gavia Fondo 1 32 mm tires. The Avail Advanced 1 is available in two colorways priced at $4,000 / €3,700 / £3,199 / $4,499 CAD.

Liv Avail Advanced 2

The Liv Avail Advanced 2 in Mulberry Glitter. (Image: Liv)

The Liv Avail Advanced 2 uses the Advanced version of the frame and pairs it with a mechanical Shimano 105 12-speed drivetrain with an 11-36t cassette. Giant P-R2 Disc alloy are paired to Giant Gavia Fondo 1 32 mm tires. A Liv Approach saddle and Contact SL D-Fuse handlebar complete the package. The Avail Advanced 2 is available in just two colorways and is priced at $3,000 / €3,000 / £2,699 / $3,799 CAD.

Liv Avail Advanced 3

The Liv Avail Advanced 3 will not be available in the U.S., but it will be available in select other markets. (Image: Liv)

The Avail Advanced 3 is not available in the U.S., but it is available in other parts of the world. It uses a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed drivetrain with an 11-34t cassette, a Giant S-R2 Disc wheelset, Giant Gavia Fondo 1 32 mm tires, Liv Approach Saddle, and Contact SL D-Fuse handlebar complete the package. The Avail Advanced 3 is available in just one colorway, priced at €2,400 / £2,299 / $2,999 CAD.

(Photo: Giant/Tom Joy)

(Photo: Giant/Tom Joy)