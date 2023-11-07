Magicshine RN 3000 Front Light Review: A Whole Lot of Everything

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

For years, the front light I used for cycling seemed to change every year. Besides the year I dabbled with a dynamo front light, I typically grabbed whatever front light I could because all I needed to do was make sure people driving in cars could see me at dawn, dusk, and the middle of the night. As I raced my bike through the night earlier this year, I needed a better front bike light. I ended up with the Magicshine RN 3000.

The Magicshine RN 3000 pushes the limits of what one might expect from a front bike light. Much of that comes down to the battery size, which in many ways dominates the overall user experience.

The top of this bike light is controlled by a single button, angled slightly toward the rider. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Quick Hits: Five things to know about the Magicshine RN 3000

Magicshine claims an ANSI-rated 3,000 lumen max power.

A 10,000 mAh battery claims a max run time between 2.2 hours and 62 hours depending on the mode selected.

The light is IPX 6 rated for waterproofing.

The RN 3000 is mounted via a Garmin-compatible quad lock mount and works with helmet mounts.

This front light features 16 different light settings.

Build details

Build quality is fantastic overall, with a matte-finished aluminum body. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Up front is a pair of LED bulbs in set into their own reflector housings. The top of the housing has a bit of a shroud to prevent the lighting from blinding oncoming traffic. Additionally, the top third of the lens is ribbed and comparatively translucent in an effort to soften light up top, with just a bit of the lens coming out on each side to allow some light to diffuse on the sides.

Magicshine lights are tested to full ANSI standards, which should ensure that the 3,000 lumen max claim is genuine.

Just behind the pair of LED bulbs is a pair of 21700 integrated batteries that offer a 10,000 mAh capacity. The battery system is fast charging and bi-directional; which means that not only can the light charge from dead in a quoted 3.5 hours, but it can function as a power bank if needed. The USB-C plug out back is well-protected, and the bike light can be simultaneously charged while in use.

The lens has a ribbed upper area with a shroud up top in an effort to diffuse light. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Everything is encased in an aluminum housing front and rear, with a standard Garmin quarter-turn mount underneath. This allows the light to be mounted not only to the included mount but the upper portion of Garmin computer mounts. The overall package feels high-quality, and based on my use, has been quite durable as well.

The light mount consists of a Garmin quarter-turn mount under the light and a standard handlebar mount to fit that Garmin quarter-turn mount. That mount includes four different strap sizes to fit the light on round bars or aero bars of varying diameters and sizes.

How is this powerful light controlled? Via a single power button up top with an LED. That colored LED indicates battery life and charge level when the light is charging.

Using the RN 3000

The single button up top is easy to access while riding in low light and nighttime situations. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

This is a powerful light, there’s no question about that. Many of the settings don’t even use both of the LED bulbs, going back and forth between them based on battery level to

This results in almost having to learn a whole new language to understand and take advantage of all the varying settings. A long press turns the light on. A single press changes the brightness level of the light within its sub-setting. Double press the button to swap between using left LED, right LED, dual LED flashing, and solid dual LEDs. Give the button a long press and the light setting is turned off.

The medium light setting emits a ton of light all over the place. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

However, continuing to hold the button down after the light turns off will result in a red flashing button indicating that the light is now locked. Doing so prevents the button from being accidentally turned on while being jostled in a bag. This is a huge piece for me, considering I’ve had lights drain themselves on multi-day trips through accidental engagements.

All in, there are 16 total settings across four modes. It can be tough to find the right setting, particularly when it’s cold and you’re impatient. The light turns on and you’re back to your last-used setting, a handy addition considering the number of light modes there are.

The beam in the low setting is strong in comparison to cheaper lights but pales in comparison to… (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

As for the beam itself? The light gets bright, really bright. Using all 3,000 lumens results in a flood of light, almost too bright for medium and high-traffic areas. I suspect the anti-glare lens is overpowered by the beam, as the light doesn’t seem to blind folks in lower-lumen settings. No issue, as the other settings are plenty bright for riding at night on streets, and more than bright enough for daytime riding.

I’ve found the throw of the light is solid while riding unlit roads and singletrack, and bordering on flooding when in the top 3,000 lumen setting. The overall beam isn’t quite as broad as some other lights, but I could confidently ride quickly my admittedly non-technical singletrack and dirt roads without wanting a headlamp.

While you *could* mount this light to your helmet (Magicshine sells a separate mount), the sheer weight of this bike light makes it an uncomfortable proposition in my experience.

The full 3,000 lumens. It is bright enough that I would not use it on city streets unless there is no street lighting or anyone around you. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Battery life has been excellent, regularly lasting me weeks before needing to be recharged. I’ve even taken it on multi-day bikepacking trips and ultra rides where I rode through the night; the RN 3000 light provided plenty of light in remote locations without issue. More impressively, there was even enough juice on my last ultra ride to last through the night AND charge my phone to nearly full.

The Garmin quarter-turn mount has been rock solid in my time. As much as using a Garmin quarter-turn mount is great for accessory compatibility, the included mounts don’t allow for much if any side-to-side adjustment, only up and down. Mounting the light to an angled-inward aero bar results in a light that points out at an angle.

Magicshine has released a new Garmin quarter-turn mount for their light. It’s considerably sturdier, though no longer compatible with aero bars. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Many folks will want to remedy this by mounting the light underneath their computer mount. While Magicshine does sell an adaptor to mount the RN 3000 under a computer, I am told that the RN 3000 specifically is too heavy and the beam pattern’s not designed for under-computer mounting, resulting in potentially blinding oncoming cyclists, pedestrians, and drivers.

In short, that means the light needs to be mounted to the top of the bars and not much else. Not ideal, especially as more folks move to integrated bar/stem systems and will want to move their bike lights under their computers. Lights like the Knog Blinder 900 won’t have the power of this bike light but are light and compact enough to go under a computer mount.

Conclusion

The included plastic light mount, three other bands to adjust for bar width, and the RN 3000 light. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

The Magicshine RN 3000 has been a worthwhile companion of mine through this whole riding season. Its range of brightness on offer makes this front light a helpful companion across myriad conditions, while the battery life and overall beam power make it my go-to bike light for remote bike rides.

This bike light isn’t perfect, however. As long as you’re able to work with its limitations – the size, weight, and complicated setting button – there isn’t much out there that can compete with the power and battery life here, much less its feature set for the price point.

The lens has a sheath up top that makes the light best mounted upward like this rather than underneath a Garmin quarter-turn mount. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

Lots of rubber sheathing behind the USB-C plug. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)

The unboxing experience felt high-quality, with the same tight feel you’d expect when opening up the box on your new phone. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/Velo)