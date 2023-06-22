Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin are making children’s bikes at upstart brand li:on — seriously | Eurobike 2023

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

If you’re anything like me, you spring out of bed in the morning wondering what your favorite retired German cycling stars are up to. Well, good news, I have some answers.

Marcel Kittel and Tony Martin are making children’s bikes under a new brand called li:on.

Seriously.

Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel present their new li:on bikes at Eurobike 2023. (Photo: Will Tracy)

Kittel, 35, is best known for his 14 stage wins at the Tour de France, while Tony Martin, 38, won four time trial world championships and five Tour stages among other accomplishments during a decorated career.

But that was a previous chapter of life. Both are now retired, and both are fathers. By their telling of the story, they, and co-founder Franz Blechschmidt, couldn’t quite find a kid’s bike they liked, one that was safe, sustainably produced, and importantly, good looking.

In this case, safety means visibility. The frames are coated with a paint with an additive of retroreflective pigments that increases visibility by a claimed three times, as Kittel demonstrated by handing me a flashlight and instructing me to shine it at eye level into a piece of frame painted with both the high-vis paint and standard paint. It was in fact brighter.

The brand also points out that in addition to increasing visibility to humans, this also increases recognition by LiDAR systems in cars.

There will be four colors of the high-vis paint available.

Lighting is another component of safety, and two of the three li:on models feature integrated front and rear lights powered by a battery in the down tube. The rear light extends up the seat stays, while the front light is out front, just below the stem.

There’s lighting rear and front

The goal for battery life is 10 hours, enough they hope to last two weeks of riding to school, estimated with a 30 minute ride each way five days a week.

There’s lighting rear and front

To meet safety standards in Germany and other European countries, the lights will not flash, though that could potentially change for other markets. The bikes also features reflectors throughout, including the wheels and pedals.

The frame

The most interesting part of the bike, however, might just be the frame itself. It’s made of polyamide reinforced with recycled carbon fibers through an injection molding process done in Germany.

The process, borrowed from the automotive sector, makes for a sleek look like a full carbon fiber frame, while emitting a claimed 67-percent less CO₂ compared to aluminum frames.

The frame and fork will be made in Germany and final assembly will take place in Belgium, helping keep carbon emissions from shipping low as well.

Components and spec

Kids grow fast, so li:on developed a stem that is adjustable to keep up with growth spurts.

The stem is adjustable for growing kids.

Somewhat unusual for a kid’s bike, li:on has equipped its bikes with disc brakes for strong brake power.

The drivetrain uses a traditional chain and derailleur.

And for the drivetrain, li:on keeps things traditional with a chain and derailleur, instead of a belt-driven option. This is mainly to help keep costs in check, though the bike is compatible with a belt driven drivetrain.

The models

To start, li:on will have three models, all under the Discover series, in two sizes: 24-inch and 27.5-inch.

The most tricked out version is the Urban, with mudguards, a cargo rack, and lights. The Light model strips away the mudguards and rack but as the name implies leaves the lights. The most basic model does away with the lights, but still has li:on’s high-visibility paint and same polymer frame.

Pricing

Pricing will start at €829.

Availability

The brand is in its early stages and is looking toward a launch first in Germany. As Kittel pointed out, they have to start somewhere.

The brand plans to start delivering bikes in early 2024, and has ambitions for future models, including an e-bike.

li:on co-founders from left to right: Franz Blechschmidt, Tony Martin, and Marcel Kittel. (Photo: Will Tracy)

More info: lion-bikes.com