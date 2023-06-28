Mavic is back from bankruptcy with the Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc | new road and gravel wheels at Eurobike

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Eurobike is a showcase for all that is new and noteworthy in cycling, including wheels. These days, there are seemingly more wheel brands than ever, from legacy players to smaller brands and upstart ventures.

Here are some of the most interesting road and gravel wheels I saw at Eurobike 2023.

Also read: The one-gram bike lock from Hexlox | Eurobike randoms

Mavic Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc

Things haven’t exactly been rosy for Mavic the past few years. The iconic French brand had to go into the French equivalent of Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020 and was bought by an investment group.

Luckily, it appears to be coming back to its former self, once again introducing unique, cutting-edge wheel designs. Its Cosmic Ultimate 45 Disc wheelset was interesting enough to garner a Eurobike award.

The 45 mm-deep wheelset weighs 1,255 grams and is made from a monobloc construction that blends the rim, carbon spokes, and carbon hubs together. The thin carbon hub flanges and spokes provide an additional aero benefit beyond the rim. Additionally, the rim is undrilled so it doesn’t need tubeless tape. They’re also handmade in France.

This high-end wheelset isn’t cheap, though. The set costs €4,449.

Corima MCC EVO and WS EVO

Corima, another French brand making its wheels in France, had updated wheels to debut at the show.

The MCC EVO and WS EVO both offer hookless rims that are tubeless-ready, in addition to traditional tubular options.

The MCC is the higher-end option that shows off the full extent of Corima’s carbon manufacturing know-how.

The WS is a more budget-friendly option that is nonetheless made in France.

Both wheelsets are available in 32 mm and 47 mm versions. They save ups to 145 grams over the last generation. The tubeless MCC EVO weighs 1,445 grams and 1,480 grams for the 32 mm and 47 mm versions. The WS EVO weighs 1,505 grams for a 32 mm version and 1,540 grams for a 47 mm version.

Corima has also updated its hubs with a new ratchet system with 36 teeth and a 10-degree angle of engagement. Corima says it results in a 17-percent faster engagement rate than before.

Corima also points to a higher stiffness-to-weight ratio as a selling point of the wheels.

Also read: This $18,600 fully 3D-printed titanium road bike is stealing the show at Eurobike

BLKTEC C1D

If you want the most unique wheels on the group ride (and have $4,880 lying around), you should go ahead and get the BLKTEC C1D.

These futuristic wheels feature a one-piece, full-carbon design with non-radial spokes.

The wheels have a 40 mm rim depth, 27 mm external rim width, and a 20.8 mm inner width. The hookless rims accept up to a 35 mm tire.

The set weighs a claimed 1,491 grams.

Stronger new gravel wheels from Hunt

Hunt, the UK brand known for high-value wheels, was offering a sneak peek of these yet-to-be-named wheels (or, they wouldn’t say the name yet at least). What Hunt could tell me is that they’re a more adventure or bike-packing tuned version of its 42 Limitless model.

This model was developed based on feedback from ultra-distance riders seeking an aero model that could withstand more of a beating. To that end, the spoke count has risen for dependability when riding fully loaded bikes; the spoke nipples are brass for more durability; and the model has new hubs Hunt is calling H_Ratchet.

Oquo from Orbea

Orbea has become the latest bike frame company to jump into wheels with an in-house brand called Oquo.

The brand is designing its own rims for road, gravel, and MTB, and is then sourcing spokes and hubs from top brands. The goal is for high-value wheels, not chasing the top end or low end of the market.

Shoddy recently got to spend some time with the line and has all the details.

Also read: Harley-Davidson makes e-bikes, and they look really good | Eurobike 2023 day 1 randoms

Fulcrum Speed 42 and 57

Fulcrum had its recently updated Speed 42 and 57 wheels on display at Eurobike. Everything is new about these polished-looking wheels, from the rims to the hubs to the graphics.

These wheels are deeper and more aero than their predecessors while being lighter, having wider internal rim width for compatibility with the move to wider tires, and do this all while losing up to 85 grams.

Velo’s Alvin Holbrook recently spent some time on the Fulcrum Speed 42. You can learn more about the wheels and how they ride here.