Mavic to re-enter North American market: ‘There isn’t much off the table’

French bicycle wheel and equipment manufacturer Mavic is coming back to North America. This is not a drill!

Mavic may have been founded in 1889, but they say they’re eager to show off just how much they’ve changed since their unceremonious departure from North America a few years back. A lot has happened to the manufacturer in recent memory: a dramatic bankruptcy, a sale to a French investment firm, and a legion of devout Mavic fans and shops left without a way to readily support their wheels.

A reintroduction like this comes with plenty of questions. We sat down with Mavic North America to figure out just how much has – and hasn’t – changed.

Wheels first, but helmets and apparel are all coming

Mavic is entering North America with wheels first. Shortly after, they say they’ll introduce the rest of their lineup, including helmets and an apparel lineup that’s said to have been simplified compared to when they were last in North America. This eventually complete lineup comes after an initial report from our pals at Pinkbike saying in 2020 that they were going back to focusing on just wheels.

Wheels will be a fundamental part of their return to North America, where the company is eager to show that they aren’t the same company as many are accustomed to, one that refused to update amidst ever-evolving dimensions and technologies. They’re eager to discuss modern materials for their carbon fibers and Blackshield technology on their alloy products for greater abrasion resistance among other things.

The recently released Mavic Cosmic Ultimate 45 wheels we saw at Eurobike earlier this year are a solid demonstration of what they can do, though the internal rim widths are still narrow at 19 mm. This is just the start according to Mavic, as they intend to release an updated lineup in 2024 including new gravel, mountain, road, and even e-bike offerings. More interestingly still, Mavic intends to build products made specifically with North America in mind.

(Photo: Will Tracy/VELO)

Though Mavic says a lot has changed since they were last in the U.S., one thing hasn’t: the Mavic Open Pro (and a range of other rims) will be available for purchase for those who prefer to build their own wheels.

“There isn’t much off the table for Mavic, says Sales and Marketing manager for Mavic North America, Josh Saxe.

Mavic’s plan for supporting equipment both old and new

Mavic’s return to North America isn’t just good for the company: it might be a God send for the thousands (tens of thousands) of cyclists riding on Mavic Ksyrium, Crossmax, Cosmic, and other wheels that were ubiquitous even just ten years ago. So what’s Mavic’s plan for supporting older gear?

“Our service center was a large part of the return to North America,” said Saxe. While there isn’t an absolute guarantee that every component for that bladed spoke you need for your Ksyrium SL wheel from 20 years ago, Mavic NA says that home base in France will likely have what you need. And if they don’t?

“We’re here to offer a solution… to make sure stuff isn’t just a band-aid but that the whole system will last,” offered Saxe.

New gear will be covered under the Mavic Care Program, which they say is a comprehensive warranty program. The program offers a limited lifetime warranty for its carbon wheels as well as a crash replacement program. Alloy wheels receive a three-year warranty and crash replacement program. Further, their helmets receive a three-year warranty with crash replacement discounts available as well.

The short of it is that it seems that Mavic North America will receive a bit more investment than it did previously, with a full-service center on top of a sales team that they hope leaves riders well-supported.

On recent business troubles and restructuring

(Photo: Mavic/JaredKatzPhotography) (Photo: Mavic/JaredKatzPhotography)

Many in North America may have thought that Mavic may have gone out of business after their rather unceremonious departure from the North American market (mid-2020 for the U.S., and later for Canada). And while there has been quite a bit of tumult on the business side – new ownership, bankruptcies, etc. – Mavic is eager to show just how much has changed.

Our interview with Mavic showed just how eager they are to show Mavic’s return is a new chapter in a 130-year story and not just a rehash of what they’ve done previously.

The interview reinforced the idea that rather than just being under an umbrella of brands as they were previously, Mavic is under the Bourrelier investment group. According to Mavic, this new ownership has allowed them to manage their brand and not just look out for the bottom line.

One such example is Mavic’s return to North America itself: previously, Mavic North America was largely just a sales office. Now, it’s a full office and service center, with offices both in Waterbury, Connecticut, and Montreal, Quebec.

The company’s departure left behind a dealer network that has assuredly moved on to other wheel options. Their plan? Reach out to their historic dealer network first. Bike shops will be key. Direct-to-consumer options will be available down the line, but bike shops will be first.

The VELO take

The French company will likely have a lot of convincing to do. The increased resources for Mavic this time around – a dedicated service center in addition to a sales team in North America and offices in both the U.S. and Canada – bode well for the company’s potential ability to stick around now and into the future. Are promised new resources enough, though?

Their bike shop-first focus will help. Even still, there will be plenty of work to do to convince stilted bike shops that Mavic will properly support their products if they intend to go after an increasingly competitive cycling aftermarket.

Banking on a history of being the go-to wheelset of a cycling era isn’t enough, and it seems that Mavic knows that. Hopefully, the updated product offering they’re banking on matches everything they’re talking about.

Watch this space, as we’ll assuredly have more Mavic news and reviews in the future.

