The new Bianchi Specialissima is faster on climbs and flats

How do you make an all-around race bike faster than before? Well, optimize its aerodynamics to start, then manage to do that without adding any extra weight. That’s what Bianchi says it has accomplished with the new Specialissima.

After giving its aero bike an eye-catching update recently, Bianchi has turned its attention to making the all-around Specialissima even faster on both climbs and flats.

Oltre RC aero inspired

To achieve its goals of going faster everywhere, Bianchi focused on aerodynamics, borrowing some features from the Oltre RC. Like that aero specialist, the Specialissima’s fork is integrated into the frame, and the fork shape itself is borrowed from the bike as well.

Another aero feature is a D-shaped seat post that is similar to the truncated airfoil shapes used throughout the bike. Additionally, the headtube is now also longer for improved airflow over the front end of the frame.

These frame redesigns have lowered the threshold on climbs for the Specialissima to go faster than the Oltre aero bike, taking it from a rather steep 8.8 percent gradient to a more manageable six percent. At 200 watts on a 10km, six-percent climb, the new model saves 8.7 seconds.

And if you’re a top-level climber going 30 km/h on a six-percent climb, the new Specialissima saves a claimed 3.6 watts.

No compromises on weight results in a build well below the UCI weight limit

At the same time, the project called for enhancing aerodynamics while not compromising on weight.

Bianchi’s design team has slimmed down both the chain stays and seat stays in the rear triangle of the bike. Bianchi considered small details as well to shave away grams, including a lighter derailleur hanger and integrated seat tube clamp.

The brand has gone so far as to give the top-end Reparto Corse version lightweight paint, with a touch of the brand’s iconic celeste color, that shaves 40 grams.

A fully built size 55 Reparto Corse version weighs a claimed 6.6 kg.

The end result is a bike significantly changed from the previous Specialissima, both in how it looks, and, more importantly, how fast it goes.

More than just a frame: Bianchi Reparto Corse cockpit and wheels

Bianchi has gone beyond designing a frame for this new all-around race bike. The RC version also features an integrated cockpit that weighs 330 grams (size 110mm x 380mm). It has 73mm of reach and 125mm of drop as well as a two-degree flare for comfort. It’s available in five lengths.

For wheels, Bianchi has turned to the brand’s own 33mm-deep Reparto Corse 33R model. This tubeless-ready set weighs 1,380 grams.

Builds and Spec

The Specialissima is available in three tiers: The top level RC (Reparto Corse), Pro, and Comp.

The RC features the top-end features and components as described before. It is only available in the lightweight black/celeste paint option.

The Pro level features the same aerodynamic integrated cockpit as the RC and comes with Velomann Palladium wheels and a Velomann Mitora Hyper 139mm saddle. It comes in Metallic Celeste with carbon black accents and Mystic Grey with carbon black accents.

The Bianchi Specialissima 2023 Pro model.

The Comp does not come with the integrated cockpit of the top RC model, but is compatible with it for future upgrades. It comes with Velomann Palladium wheels and a Mitora H1 139mm saddle. It comes in celeste and graphite paint options.

Sizing and availability

The new Bianchi Specialissima is available in sizes 47, 50, 53, 55, 57, and 59 for every spec level of the bike.

It will be available in late September.