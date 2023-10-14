No More Heart Rate Chest Strap—the Optical Heart Rate Monitor for Cycling Is Here

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Measuring heart rate has been an essential cycling metric for years, even as far back as the 1980s. It is a great way to understand your body’s response to efforts and training. Beyond that, it is a great way to track progress for cyclists not using a power meter.

For me, wearing a chest strap heart rate monitor was uncomfortable. Sure, they have improved over the years, but they are still not ideal. While significantly more comfortable, the newer designs with a completely soft strap seem only to last about one or two seasons. However, there is a better solution, and it isn’t normally marketed to cyclists.

Optical heart rate monitor

The optical heart rate monitor is not new. It is something that hospitals and the medical industry have been using since the early 2000s. However, in recent years, smartwatches and other consumer devices have had the technology integrated.

They work by shining light from an LED through the skin and measuring how it scatters off blood vessels. The sensor measures pulse waves, which are changes in the volume of a blood vessel as the heart pumps blood. The waves are detected by measuring the change in volume. This means you can measure heart rate from almost any bit of exposed skin. In addition to measuring the heart rate, some devices using this technology are able to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) too.

The Future is Here

The comfort and convenience of having your heat rate measured from a watch or other common wearable device is growing in popularity. As the technology on both data recording devices and the wearables evolves and expands, we will be able to track even more information that has really only been available at a clinic. This means being able to make smarter and more informed decisions for performance athletes.

Using pulse oximetry is a noninvasive method for monitoring a person’s blood oxygen saturation. These readings are normally within 2% accuracy of the more accurate and invasive readings like arterial oxygen saturation (SaO2). However, the two are correlated enough that the safe, convenient, noninvasive, inexpensive pulse oximetry method is valuable for measuring oxygen saturation in clinical and consumer situations.

The Current Options for Cycling

While many smartwatches have an optical heart rate monitor integrated, currently, most don’t communicate with cycling head units. I have found that the Wahoo Tickr Fit armband heart rate monitor is currently the best option. It comes with an armband, But I actually don’t use the band and instead slide in under my bib shorts and use the fitted nature of the material to hold it to my thigh.

The other thing I like about a device like this is it must be powered on. Yes, this means you have another device to charge, but so often, when I wore a chest strap, it would take ages to turn on, not to mention the number of straps that had some internal damage and would offer sporadic readings.

For many years, I used a device called the Mio Global Link. They also offered one called the Velo, both of which were very reliable. The brand and parent company changed focus to selling the components to integrate the technology into devices rather than selling devices themselves.

The most limiting factor for all of these devices is that they use a very small rechargeable battery. While the battery normally lasts 8-10 hours, just like anything with a rechargeable battery, it starts to lose charge capacity over time. I recently got a fresh Wahoo Tickr Fit after about four years of flawless use. It was down to 3-4 hours before I got a low battery warning. In my opinion, that is better than the random failures I had accepted as normal from a chest strap. Plus, it’s been probably ten years since I wore a traditional heart rate strap.

The Whoop Straps version 4 (top) and 3. (Photo: Greg Kaplan )

Whoop uses an optical heart rate monitor, but there is currently no way to link it with your cycling head unit. Since this is a device that tracks everything all day, it is a very useful tool for those looking for total fitness and health tracking.

A person is selling an app that can utilize the optical heart rate monitor from an Apple watch to some cycling computers. However, with a recent Apple watchOS update, there are improved cycling features that could mean no more cycling-specific unit for many. While I will say the update is good, it is targeting beginners and intermediate cyclists, but it is a huge improvement for the device.

Polar also makes a few versions, with the Polar Verity Sense being the current option. I haven’t used it, but I have heard that it works well, and they offer a few other options for securing it. Making it a great option for athletes who do more than cycling.