VeloNews Road Road Gear

Paul Smith’s Limited Edition Factor Ostro VAM Is Inspiring Some Serious Bike Envy

The bike features striking blocked colors meant to evoke fabric patterns in clothing. 

Updated
Photo: Factor

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

With his own line of cycling apparel, and many collaborations with brands like Kask and Rapha, legendary designer Paul Smith is no stranger to high end cycling gear. His latest collaboration turns his attention to the Factor Ostro VAM aero race bike, and it’s a showstopper. 

Paul Smith carries the limited edition Factor Ostro VAM he designed
(Photo: Factor)

The bike, Factor’s aero race model, features a color block design with shades of blue and green in addition to his trademark pink accents. 

To add contrast, some areas of the frame have been left as raw carbon but covered with high-shine and matte lacquer finishes for extra interest. 

The Paul Smith Factor Ostro VAM collaboration
The bike features a color block pattern with shades of blue and green. (Photo: Factor)

Also read: Aston Martin & J. Laverack Collaborate to Create Futuristic Road Bike

The color blocks on this frame aren’t random, either. They follow the carbon lay up of the Ostro VAM in its mold before it’s turned into a finished frame. Paul Smith explains the choice as a parallel to how patterns are cut and constructed in his normal world of clothing design. 

The Paul Smith Factor Ostro VAM collaboration
(Photo: Factor)

Factor has given generous real estate to Smith’s name on the bike, allowing it the marquee downtube placement that brands usually reserve for their logos. “Paul” adorns the downtube on each side, while “Smith” is on each side of the large, aerodynamically optimized fork. 

In addition to the frame, Paul Smith has designed limited edition Black Inc components for the bike, the Integrated Aero Barstem and a limited edition blue bar tape. The tape features embossed Paul Smith logos on the tape and bar end caps.

The Paul Smith Factor Ostro VAM collaboration
Paul Smith also has collaborated on a Black Inc integrated bar-stem and bar tape. (Photo: Factor)

The limited edition color way is available starting today in both framesets and complete builds. Bikes are available in sizes 49, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 61.

Additionally, the Paul Smith Edition Black Inc Integrated Aero Barstem and Paul Smith Edition Black Inc Bar Tape are available for purchase. 

Also readBike check: The Factor Ostro VAM of Israel–Premier Tech in the 2023 Tour de France

The Paul Smith Factor Ostro VAM collaboration
The seatpost is included in the frameset and complete builds. (Photo: Factor)

This is only the latest bike collaboration for Paul Smith. He previously designed a Hummingbird single-speed folding bike and worked with Mercian Cycles.

The Paul Smith Factor Ostro VAM collaboration
A look at the non-drive side. (Photo: Factor)
The Paul Smith Factor Ostro VAM collaboration
The Paul Smith Black Inc bar stem is available separately. (Photo: Factor)
The Paul Smith Factor Ostro VAM collaboration
The color blocking continues on the rear triangle. (Photo: Factor)
Paul Smith with the limited edition Factor Ostro VAM bike he designed
Paul Smith with his limited edition Factor collaboration bike. (Photo: Factor)

An American in France

What’s it like to be an American cyclist living in France? Watch to get professional road cyclist Joe Dombrowski’s view.

