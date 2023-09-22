Pinarello Dogma X first ride review: A race bike with the edge taken off

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Being an owner of a Pinarello Dogma usually meant two things: you spent a whole lot of money on your bike, and your lower back was likely going to be a bit sore after a long ride in the saddle without breaks. As of today, that changes with the new Pinarello Dogma X.

Pinarello sought to take their Dogma platform and make a halo bike for their endurance lineup. Think something with a similar bit of aero benefits, pedaling stiffness, and front end steering precision but with the edges smoothed out. That’s what they did here, with ample tire clearance for a 35 mm tire, slightly more upright fit geometry, and a new set of X Stays that define the look of the bike.

It’s all classic Pinarello at this point: the Dogma F wasn’t for everyone, and so the Dogma X fills that gap.

This is the Pinarello Dogma X first ride review. See more details about the frame, geometry, and build kits in our news story here.

What’s up with those X stays?

The backdrop almost feels more oil painting than a place to ride, but that big building in the left of the image is where we rode much of the time. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Pinarello isn’t immune to building features into their bikes that seem more attention-grabbing than actually effective – I’m looking at you, Fork Flaps – but the Dogma X and its X-stays were out of necessity first, according to them.

“Once we made the back of the bike so compliant with our Flex Stays [the thin seat stays with a pair of struts going to the seat tube] we wanted to add back in some lateral stiffness. The X in between the stays does exactly that. This was an engineering-first decision, but of course, the X looks very cool, too,” says Pinarello COO Maurizio Bellion.

They believe the Dogma X rider still needs to have a responsive bike ready for sprinting even after six hours of riding; adding an ‘X’ was the icing on the cake.

Classic Pinarello.

This isn’t the first endurance-oriented Pinarello Dogma. Rather, I’d point to the Dogma K8S and Dogma K10S. Those bikes used what they called their Dogma Suspension System, or DSS. The big news there was the use of elastomer-based rear suspension, and in the case of the Dogma K10S, the shock could be wirelessly controlled to switch between open and locked out.

It’s particularly interesting to note that Pinarello is proud of the Dogma X and its ability to absorb vibrations rather than relying on ‘heavy suspension systems’ as noted in their press release, as that K10S rode fantastically. It was that added complexity that brought weight and cost both higher than it likely should’ve been.

Those X stays paired with the seat tube struts look undeniably unique in my eyes. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

According to Bellion, the introduction of the Dogma X makes for a bike that is inherently more friendly to most people. The Dogma F can become even more race-focused according to the needs of the Ineos Grenadiers rather than having to smooth some of the edges for normal everyday riders. Exciting stuff!

Do these X stays mean the Dogma X is less aerodynamic than the Dogma F? Yes, but only just. Pinarello says their test shows that because the struts are largely shielded by the leading edge of the seat tube, they could do whatever they needed to the back of the bike to make it comfortable without huge sacrifices to aerodynamics. All told, Pinarello says the Dogma X is about 5 percent less aerodynamic, though much of that comes down to the wider 35 mm tires.

‘The bike was not designed with Team Ineos in mind’

Plenty of tire clearance here. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

While the back of the bike was softened considerably to add seated compliance, the front of the bike is largely the same as the Dogma F race bike. Part of that is because the Dogma X uses the same top-end Toray T1100 1K carbon fiber as the Dogma F, allowing them to achieve similar levels of front-end stiffness. Part of it is also simply sharing tube shaping concepts, including the deep head tube shaping, massive downtube, and stiffer Onda fork. Part of it is all the other design cues.

The bike receives the brand’s characteristic Fork Flaps just behind the fork dropouts. The seatpost – available in both a 20 mm setback and zero setback option – are shared with the Dogma F and feature the same 3D-printed titanium hardware. There’s even the same asymmetric design to the frame and fork, with the chain side burlier and physically larger to account for torque from the chain.

Then there are the places where they shaved the edge – and considerable stiffness – of the Dogma F. Both the bottom bracket area and chain stays have lost a bit of their diameter. The seat stays with their visually enticing struts and X-brace, wirey in comparison to the rest of Pinarello’s lineup, tell you just how different the mindset was for the Dogma X.

Straight chain stay on the chain side, but there’s a bit of a kink leading to the drop out on the non drive side. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

This movement toward introducing vertical compliance to the bike is a change of pace compared to its racey sibling which seems to value stiffness and precision above all else. Why’s that?

“The bike was not designed with Team Ineos in mind,” says Bellion. “Ineos requests they have one bike to win on the cobbles, the mountain, the sprint, everywhere. They didn’t want to change the geometry for the bike, so they will continue to use the Dogma F. Pinarello will not push Ineos to do the same, with allows us to focus on making this bike smoother.”

Pinarello says their new bike offers a ‘generous 35 mm tire clearance.’ Part of that 35 mm tire story was that they partnered with a famous Italian tire company (one that rhymes with Mirelli) to develop a 35 mm tubeless race-ready road tire, but they won’t be ready for release. I wonder why.

Nonetheless, there was plenty of room to spare here, and I wouldn’t be surprised that a 38 mm nominal width fits in here neatly, too.

Even more tire clearance! (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Dogma X geometry has also had its rough edges removed, as it is on average about 4 mm shorter in reach and 15 mm taller in stack height. The bottom bracket is dramatically lower too at about 77 mm drop for most sizes, which when paired to the long 422 mm chainstays, stretches out the wheelbase of the bike quite considerably. It still isn’t their most upright fit – that goes to their other X-series of bikes – but the Dogma X seems to succeed in offering more friendly fit options for folks who don’t want a skyscraper’s worth of spacers under their stem.

To note, Pinarello offers the Dogma X in a broad 11 sizes, meaning most cyclists will be able to choose between two different geometries to really dial in their fit. Unfortunately, however, Pinarello also only offers one fork rake across that breadth of sizes, meaning the handling characteristics of smaller bikes should vary dramatically from the larger end of the spectrum.

To add it up, the Pinarello Dogma X promises the front-end steering precision of their race road bike with the added comfort that comes from those X stays. It all works, for the most part at least.

Build details

The Dogma X in ‘Xolar Black,’ This was built with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9200 groupset and Princeton Peak 4550 wheels. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO) (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

As mentioned, the front end of the Dogma X is similar to the racey version, and that includes the use of their Most Talon Ultra integrated handlebar and stem. It offers 16 size variations and has a special mount for their Most-branded computer/accessory mount. Future Dogma X owners should note that bar widths are measured from outside to outside, however.

Every complete build comes with a 32 mm tire. Early bikes will come with Continental Grand Prix 5000 S TR tires but will switch once the earlier-mentioned brand can offer a tubeless-ready 35 mm tire option.

Pinarello will offer the Dogma X as a frameset or with top-end drivetrain options from Shimano, Campagnolo, and eventually, Sram. The Super Record Wireless bikes receive Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO wheels, but the rest of the bikes net a choice between DT Swiss ARC 1400 or Princeton Peak 4550 wheels.

Then there are the customization options. Besides the four colorway options at launch, Pinarello also offers its MyWay semi-custom colorway configurator.

Pinarello is historically cagey about frame weights, and that was the case here. But after a bit of prying, a 53 cm frame is about 90 grams heavier than a Dogma F at 950 grams, with an uncut fork weighing 400 grams. My complete bike was built with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset, Princeton Peak 4550 wheels, and a setback seat post. The size 50 cm Pinarello Dogma X with Wahoo Speedplay power meter pedals, cages, and a computer mount weighed in at 17.2 pounds (7.2 kg).

The Dogma X compared to the competition

While Pinarello might say there is no competition for the Dogma X, the bike fits neatly into a quickly-changing all-road/endurance category thanks to its endurance leanings. The recently-reviewed Canyon Endurace and Specialized Roubaix fit in, though even at their top specs they don’t quite come close to the pricing of this bike.

The Roubaix uses their Future Shock, a damper system built just under the stem of the bike to isolate the handlebars. While our review says it works well, the Future Shock’s considerable weight is worth consideration. The Endurace doesn’t quite rely on a shock or elastomers for its smoothness, like the Dogma X.

The Most Talon Ultra handlebars offer a slight 4 degree flare at the drops. I found them quite comfortable, though my experience with them over longer rides is that they’re not great at vibration damping. And look at that narrow head tube! (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Really, the closest bike I’ve ridden to the Dogma X is the older Trek Domane RSL. That limited-run road bike essentially took their couch-like Domane and made the fit considerably more aggressive. To me, however, I thought that bike felt fantastic: supremely stable at speed, stout out of the saddle, and a bike you could ride for hours on end without the fatigue of other race road bikes.

I’d consider the Dogma X to be in a class of its own. That’s not necessarily due to how it performs or anything but rather its pricing. At $6950 US for a frameset and $950 US for the integrated handlebar, the Dogma X almost feels like a whole other conversation.

Riding the Dogma X

I found that the bike cornered best on descents with a bit of weight off the saddle. The longer wheelbase also afforded me the ability to move around the saddle without disrupting the balance of the bike too much. (Photo: Pinarello)

The first thing you’ll notice compared is the wider tire choice. 4 mm of extra tire doesn’t sound like much, but it adds just a bit of give to the bike, even at the first pedal strokes. You notice it in how the bike grips through corners, how much it smooths out pockmarked roads, and even how it gives the rider some confidence to push through corners. Simply put, that extra bit of tire width does a great job of filtering out the small vibrations one might feel on a racier bike like the Dogma F on a 28 mm tire.

Even still, it doesn’t feel like those tires are doing all the heavy lifting of adding smoothness. The back of the bike is quite smooth overall, tracking well over bumps and lumps while feeling reasonably confidence-inspiring to get out of the saddle and sprint over loose (and wet) surfaces.

Turn the bike into a corner and you’re greeted with a bike that lacks the immediacy of a race bike. Particularly with my 50 cm frame with high trail, the Dogma X required a bit more thought than anticipated to turn it in. Once you’re there, the front end stiffness lets you make mid-corner adjustments with great precision. It’s a worthwhile partner on these steeper sweepers.

Champagne gravel. The Dogma X is a great option for stuff like this, though your 28 mm road bike tire could ride down this stuff without issue, too. (Photo: Pinarello)

Despite the longer wheelbase and larger tires, the Dogma X still felt plenty quick in a straight line. Stand out of the saddle and it surges ahead, and its excellent straight-line stability means you can just hammer at the pedals and the bike tracks straight.

I don’t think the Dogma X is perfect, however. Despite the wider tire choice, the front end of the bike still felt a touch chattery, likely due to the contrast of how stiff the front of the bike was to how smooth the back of the bike felt. I wasn’t able to quite get the hang of it on my admittedly short first ride, which is why I seemed to need to make mid-corner adjustments more often than I expected.

I’ll have to caveat this here with it being my first time riding the bike, but there were a few times when the front of the bike seemed to want to wander a bit at low speeds. I chalk this up to the high trail figure of my small 50 cm bike, as it is a feeling that was shared with both the 50 cm and 51.5 cm Dogmas of yore. While I personally prefer a bike that is a bit sharper at speed, is something you grow accustomed to, however, and feels worth the trade-off for the stability felt at higher speeds.

Remember that castle area I was talking about? Here it is with a streak of mud down (Photo: Pinarello)

Frankly, I quite liked riding the Dogma X as a Dogma F with the edges smoothed out. There’s far less harshness than the Dogma X, and while there are hits of race precision here, it isn’t nearly as aggressive feeling.

Conclusion

If I were to make a checklist for my ideal road bike, the low bottom bracket, longer rear center, and large helpings of seated comfort with a stiffer-feeling front end are all found here. I’d also want some aero considerations and for it to be properly distinctive in look. The Pinarello Dogma X checks all the boxes and then some in that regard.

I do have a nit or two to pick about the front end geometry and trail figures of the bike that require a bit of a mental reset before they become second nature. I have quite a bit more nits to pick for the price point, which makes this bike out of reach for nearly everyone. But really, my first ride makes me even more intrigued by the new Pinarello X series of bikes, which share much of the technology at a lower price point. Those seem to be the bikes a majority should go for, particularly for the rider who isn’t planning on racing.

That said, I feel Pinarello nailed their design goals with the new Dogma X. It’s the bike that the average Dogma rider should be riding, and hopefully it’s the one they choose once they decide they want to make the jump.

Bike: Pinarello Dogma X with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 and Princeton Peak 4550 DB wheels

Price: $16,100 / €15,600 / £13,300

pinarello.com

The bottom bracket area isn’t quite as tall or deep as on the Dogma F. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The dramatically curved chain stay offers clearance for the rear brake caliper. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The top of the bar curve into the levers with quite a radius. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Dogma X looks quite good in this colorway. (Photo: Pinarello)

The Dogma X seat post is shared with the Dogma F. The seat clamp that is tucked away from all the mud and grit isn’t however, and is a worthwhile change. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The bars and spacers flow neatly into the frame, though for a future ride I’ll want those bars nearly slammed. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Those X-stays look like they might be mud magnets in the future. (Photo: Pinarello)

The fork curves in neatly to the aero-optimized downtube. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)