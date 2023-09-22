The Pinarello Dogma X road bike has some exciting new chainstays

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Pinarello has quickly rebuilt its lineup of bikes into two delineations: performance and endurance. Performance bikes receive the Dogma F as their halo bike, a storied name unto itself. Now comes the halo bike for the endurance bikes, the Pinarello Dogma X.

The new Dogma X isn’t a wholesale rethought of what a no-holds-barred road bike looks like in endurance form. Rather, it takes what they’ve learned from the Dogma F in stiffness, riding efficiency, and performance, and makes it better suited to the rider who wants to ride longer, farther, on mixed surfaces, or even more comfortably.

Oh, and they’ve added some odd X stays to let you know just how comfortable the bike should be.

Quick hits: Seven things to know about the Pinarello Dogma X

Rather than rely on ‘heavy suspension systems’ says Pinarello, the brand designed a set of X-stays to absorb vibrations and add support to thin chainstays.

The Dogma X claims ‘a generous 35 mm tire clearance.’

The overall shape is pulled from the Pinarello Dogma F with an aero-optimized front end and aero.

All frames use Pinarello’s premier carbon fiber choice – T1100 1k carbon fiber – like the Dogma F.

Complete bikes will be available from Shimano and Campagnolo (and Sram later), with wheels available from DT Swiss, Princeton, and Campagnolo.

11 sizes will be available for the Dogma X, ranging from 43 cm to 62 cm.

Expected availability starts late Fall 2023.

Dogma X features

The one overarching theme that Pinarello wanted to make clear was that they wanted to make a bike for endurance. As good as the Dogma F is as a race bike that can is as fast as possible across myriad racing conditions, it just wasn’t quite as comfortable as many of its riders needed. Enter the Dogma X, a Dogma for folks who aren’t racing and don’t want sore backs after a longer ride.

According to Pinarello, one of the three main keys to the Dogma X is the X-stays, which play a large role in addressing the bike’s comfort. They say that the Dogma X relies on flexy stays rather than relying on elastomers, pivots, or even shocks, which they themselves did with their racey K8S and K10S bikes. In particular, are the seat stays, which are so slim that Pinarello added a pair of struts to go to the seat tube.

And then there is the X in between those stays. Adding that adds some lateral stiffness to the bike that they think adds some lateral stiffness to the bike, allowing the seat stays to continue

Oh, and it looks cool too. Pinarello knows that even if they didn’t immediately admit it.

That second key is the addition of wider tires. The Dogma X offers ‘a generous 35 mm tire clearance’ though I would say the bike could fit something a bit wider and knobbier too. Much of the small bump and vibration compliance comes from here, making a high-end road tire here particularly important.

The third key to the Pinarello Dogma X is endurance performance is fit and handling geometry. Head tube angles are slightly slacker

Besides that, however, the Dogma X shares plenty of design cues with the Dogma F race bike. The fork flaps just behind the fork dropouts, the head tube, and the scalloped downtube for the water bottle carry over from the race bike. The seat post – available in 20 mm setback and zero setback options – is shared with the Dogma F featuring a 3D-printed titanium saddle clamp.

Even Pinarello’s ubiquitous asymmetric frame design carries over, as the materials on the chain side of the bike are burlier and stiffer to account for the additional forces from the drivetrain.

After a bit of prying, Pinarello was able to confirm that the new Dogma X is about 90 grams heavier than the Dogma F frame at 950 grams. They quickly made the caveat that weight isn’t everything, and indeed, I found it to be a non-issue in my review.

And like the Dogma F, the Dogma X will be available in their MyWay custom paint configurator, allowing you to window shop to your heart’s content from your home.

Geometry – call it the friendly Dogma

The updated geometry seems geared toward stability over anything else. 422 mm chainstays are longer than many gravel bikes (and just 3 mm off their own Grevil F), while the bottom bracket drop is a low 77 mm across nearly every size but the two largest, which use a 72 mm drop. Surprisingly, even this is lower than the Grevil F.

Reach and stack measurements are more relaxed, but they’re not quite armchair levels of upright. Most of the massive 11 size range sees reach measurements approximately 4 mm shorter with stack heights 15 mm taller. This should allow riders who couldn’t make their Dogma F fit work to find a happy home with the Dogma X.

Pinarello also carried over the use of their Most Talon Ultra one-piece handlebar and stem with no changes. That carbon cockpit offers 16 variations depending on width and stem length, which they feel gives fit options that are as close to custom as one could achieve.

Builds and pricing

The Pinarello Dogma X is offered with a choice of a complete bike or frameset. Dogma X will be available with groupsets from Shimano, Campagnolo, and Sram, as well as wheelset options from DT Swiss, Princeton Carbonworks, and Campagnolo.

The Dogma X Dura-Ace features a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12-speed groupset with a power meter. Options will a choice of the DT Swiss ARC 1400 50 mm wheel or the Princeton Peak 4550 wheels. As expected, this is paired with their Most Talon Ultra one-piece handlebar and Most Lynx Carbon saddle. Prices start at $15,500 / €16,100 / £13,300.

Then there’s the Dogma X Super Record, which features the new Campagnolo Super Record Wireless groupset that we got a first look at earlier in the year. Wheels are the Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 33. That will be paired with their Most Talon Ultra one-piece handlebar and Most Lynx Carbon saddle. Prices start at $15,500 / €16,350 / £NA.

A Dogma X Sram Red AXS complete bike will come down the line, though that won’t be available in the U.S. immediately. These bikes will offer the option of a DT Swiss ARC 1400 50 mm wheel or Princeton’s Peak 4550 wheels as well as the aforementioned Talon Ultra handlebar-stem combo and their Most Lynx Carbon saddle.

A Pinarello Dogma X frameset comes in at $6950 / €6700 / £5500 / $ CAD. See our first ride review of the Pinarello Dogma X here, or visit pinarello.com to learn more.