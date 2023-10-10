Pinarello’s Chief Marketing Officer on Dogma X: ‘We’re not here to just sell t-shirts’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Perhaps more than any other bicycle company, Pinarello is known for making bikes that seem just as much about how they look as they do how they perform. The launch of the new Pinarello Dogma X road bike exemplifies that, as it carries an ‘X’ in between the seat stays. They say it adds lateral stiffness that the bike needs, but of course the distinctive look is something they love too. As it turns out from our interview with chief marketing officer Federico Sbrissa, the Italian company didn’t even have a marketing team until four years ago.

In our latest interview we talk about the new Dogma X we rode in their back roads in Treviso, Italy, why they’re so cagey about publishing their aero gains, the development process for the Dogma XC that Tom Pidcock rode to victory at Nove Mesto, and more.

Who would’ve thought that there’d be a Dogma with the bars level with the saddle? This was the bike I rode, and while the lack of saddle-to-bar drop is novel, I would’ve slammed the stem given the chance. Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Alvin Holbrook: How long has Pinarello been working on the Pinarello Dogma X?

Federico Sbrissa: I would say this all started about two and a half years ago when I joined the company. We really thought about how to reorganize the Pinarello product range, which back then was very focused on the Dogma at the time. There were other bikes inspired by the Dogma but weren’t the bike, so positioning and segmentation weren’t very clear for consumers.

We featured the Dogma, the Prince, and the Paris, which was great but a bit more confusing. So we decided to split the range thinking about how customers were supposed to ride these bikes. And while the company’s heritage is 100 percent on racing and making the best racing bike for teams, we decided to call one line the F line which stands for competition.

We also needed to complete our range by offering similar quality, high-performance Pinarellos for riders who are not looking to win a grand tour but want to ride for fun or maybe explore. What we did was a little bit unusual: we started from the bottom at the beginning of the year [with the X1 and X3].

And now is the Dogma X. We started on the new Dogma X and the X9 bike beside it two and a half years ago with the lineup differentiation, and about one and a half years ago with the Dogma X. Prototyping and testing started around January of this year, after which we started manufacturing.

Pinarello has a history of stuff that feels gimmicky. Based on what we learned from talking with Pinarello, the X really does make a difference, it’s just cooler looking than a more conventional bridge across the stays. (Photo: Pinarello)

AH: One of my favorite things about Pinarello is that you all offer a breadth of sizing options. And that isn’t just for the race bikes, it’s also for the endurance bikes and the more affordable bikes too. I like that both the Dogma X and X-series bikes do that too.

FS: Absolutely, it’s one of our main claims. We’re not here to just sell t-shirts, we’re not here purely for sales. We really try to get back to the industry before carbon fiber.

We want to make sure that our bikes offer a great balance of weight, stiffness, and durability to make the bikes better. But one of the main skills of Italian bike manufacturers back then was making these amazing custom bikes with many different sizes out of steel, aluminum, whatever it was. So even though we’ve lost that custom geometry build process, we can still maintain the goal to make the bikes about as close as we can to custom fit.

That’s why we’re a crazy company for offering 11 sizes on the Dogma F, 9 sizes on the X9, sixteen different handlebars [the one-piece cockpit of the Pinarello Dogma road bikes], and two different seat posts. It goes 99.9 percent of the way to a custom fit, so we’re really able to adapt to each individual rider.

And now, we basically have three different drop bar geometries to make sure people can find the right bike. We have competition geometry for Dogma F and F Series. Then we have endurance geometry, which is new to the Dogma X. And then there’s endurance plus, which is on the X-series bikes. It gives us such a broad spectrum so we can fit just about everyone to the right bike, from pros to cyclists who want to be a little more upright. To me at least, it was a miss in our range of offerings back then.

The revised stays added ride smoothness, but the 32 mm tires did as well. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

AH: Let’s talk about the Dogma K10S, a bike that I quite liked but didn’t seem so popular. Why was that and what did you learn for the Dogma X?

FS: Well! There were a few reasons.

I think the first main thing is versatility. If you were lucky, you were running a 25 mm tire at 7, 8 bar (100, 120 PSI), which the Dogma X fixes with more tires. But I think the main issue with that bike was the geometry. Professional riders from then Team Sky and now Ineos [Grenadiers] didn’t want to have different geometry or handling, so it was basically a more expensive Dogma F10.

Especially in North America, people wanted wider tires on their road bikes, and the K10S didn’t have that. We had to change those things. Oh, and that technology was so expensive and almost impossible for shops to carry in stock.

The Dogma X is different because the mindset wasn’t making the best bike for the pros, it was making the best bike for everyday riders. They don’t need complicated suspension and they don’t need race geometry. They need a bike that is reliable, consistent, and comfortable for one hour or six or more.

Most saw the Dogma Suspension System (DSS) as a gimmick. While the system worked as advertised, the new X-stays on the Dogma X are less complicated and still do the job. (Photo: Pinarello)

AH: One thing I thought was odd about the K10S was that the front end felt very stiff compared to the back, very similar to the then-F10. I thought the new Dogma X feels very similar to the Dogma F now in that regard because the front end is still quite stiff feeling. Why not balance it and make the front of the bike smoother?

FS: The X series is definitely a smoother front as well, that was a huge point for us. But on the Dogma X, we weren’t looking to build the absolute smoothest, most comfortable ride. Yes, it is smoother, but we want Dogma X to be a bike you can push really hard, handle aggressively, and feel fast and confident.

Front-end stiffness was essential for that because then you start to lose some precision in the handling. You also lose a little bit of precision with wider tires, so a stiff front end makes sure you can place the bike precisely. Expectations come with the Dogma name and we wanted to maintain that.

I think that has to do a lot with the choice of the handlebar solution we did, too. Those bars are meant to be reactive, which is exactly what we want with Dogma X.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

AH: The Dogma X and X series still have an aero seat post, a design shared with the Dogma F. Did you experiment with something that might be more flexible?

FS: I mean, I don’t think it is needed. The more you add in flexibility, the more you lose in everything else. I think we found the sweet spot with the X stays and the double attachment point we have to the seat tube. We elongated the chain stays but still created a structure that is super rigid laterally but smooth in the saddle which is very tricky to achieve.

I think we achieved a perfect compromise. That seat post is still very aero too, and we wanted to keep that going with this new bike.

AH: Related to aerodynamics: you say you do all this aero testing, which I don’t doubt –

FB: We were one of the first to use a wind tunnel in the industry!

AH: – precisely, but you all don’t share any information.

FS: Well, we did some sharing with the [Pinarello] Bolide HR for Filippo Ganna. That was a particularly veneristic process of our team working with big heads and some of the best specialists on the planet to work together to get that bike built in just a few months for Filippo’s hour record, which you know, we got two and also the world record just after for the pursuit. But you’re right, we don’t share a lot.

As is done for some other companies, we do a lot of CFD (computer fluid dynamics). That allows us to not only be extremely fast in the case of Ganna’s bike, but it allows us to be precise too. For us, we did most of our wind tunnel work at the beginning of the project, especially to dial in Fillipo’s ideal body positioning. After that, we optimized the bike around him.

And we can try, you know, hundreds of iterations before committing to working on a mold. We even have a small video talking about the history of the bike a bit where you can see the wind tunnel testing. We actually did it with the old bike and then added some pieces to test some of our early aero optimization processes.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

AH: All makes sense, as aero matters so much in the track, especially at world record-type speeds. I think I imagine that you all do all this work and so often it is dismissed as Italian style. There are a lot of people who believe the Specialized Venge was an extremely aero bike but likely don’t feel the same way about the Dogma lineup.

FS: Is the Dogma the fastest bike? We believe it’s about as close as one could get in those situations. Is it the lightest? Of course not; there are much lighter bikes. But is it the best for handling, uphill downhill, and flats? We can definitively say it is, which is why the Dogma has historically been such a limited product.

The Dogma has been designed to win Grand Tours. In fact, you know, that’s by far the bike that’s won the most. Not in the last three or four, but quite a few in recent times. Our teams don’t want to change the bike during different stages; no athletes want to do that because they prefer to be used to what they’re racing and changing a bike one day to the other for a climb or a flat stage means they can’t be 100 percent confident. Our team [the Ineos Grenadiers] feel even more strongly than we do about this. And we are starting to see a trend now from a few brands to try to make only one bike.

A lot of people say those things we quote, it’s all marketing this, marketing that because of the colors and the design and the pricing. But I can tell you, Pinarello didn’t even have a marketing office until four years ago. For Pinarello and especially Fausto, he doesn’t really care much about selling bikes. It’s why the company has always been smaller than it could be because he doesn’t care about sales. He cares about making the best bikes he can for the athletes we work with.

From the outside and inside, there are times when we develop a bike that is totally disconnected by market timing. It’s about, you know, Tom [Pidcock] wants to go mountain bike racing. He needed a bike in March [2023] and now it’s in November of the year before. And we developed the bike in four months, one that he liked enough to decide to race on.

Are we selling the Pinarello Dogma XC yet? No, because it’s not ready to be sold. Tom needed a bike and we were able to quickly prototype it to ensure it was ready to compete, but we still need to do some fine-tuning to make sure it’s ready to be sold. We’re going to launch the bike one year later when we could’ve sold bikes instantly with the World Championships performances.

(Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Pinarello has always optimized for performance for the rider. You might find someone who loves it, someone who hates it, someone who prefers another brand, and that’s okay. I think we all have preferred brands, and it’s quite difficult to change that. Us being consistent helps people to know who we are and that what we believe in won’t change.

I think you are right that we should share more information, but one thing we don’t like to do is compare. Having a chart of the four big brands and us showing how much faster or slower we are, really feels unfair to us and everyone else too. We don’t want to compare.

But we can tell you is we are happy to compare ourselves from before and now, which is why on our race bikes we try to mark the gains. There’s a video done by a British cycling channel on YouTube [GCN] where they took three generations of Dogmas from Team Sky and compared them in the field and the wind tunnel, and the difference from Dogma F8 to Dogma F was pretty massive. We didn’t even know they were going to do it.

We’re always going for new technology, new materials, and better ways of simulation. And you’ll read things saying I don’t need a new bike, it’s the same as before. That’s fair. What difference does 1 percent more aero, 8-watt savings at 45 kilometers per hour, you know, things like that make for a regular cyclist like me? Very little. But for the pros we design Dogma for? It makes a big difference, even with marginal gains.

But you’re right. Is the Dogma always the fastest bike on Earth? Obviously, it isn’t. We engineered it to be the best bike in the combination of situations during a race. There are very few races where you do not climb, or go down, but everything is happening. And based on our performance and how much our athletes like the bikes, we are okay with who we are.