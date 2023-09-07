Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Gear

Pirelli issues a stop ride recall on their P Zero Race TLR 28 mm tires

The tire in a 28 mm width can unseat from some wheel rims under extreme conditions, says the recall.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission – in conjunction with the Canadian government and Pirelli – has published an official recall of the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR road tire in their 28 mm width. According to the recall, the tire bead can unseat from the rim and create a fall hazard injuring the rider.

While there was news of an initial recall of these tires earlier this year, the recall extended only to Europe and the UK. This latest recall, however, now includes the United States and Canada. All told there are about 14,500 tires in the U.S. and 550 in Canada.

According to the recall, there are certain problems with the 28 mm version of the P Zero Race TLR where the bead can unseat from the rim “including cases where tire inflation pressure may exceed the maximum pressure allowed by the rim manufacturer.”

Riders using the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR tire are advised to stop riding them immediately and contact Pirelli with questions. Consumers will be able to receive either a full refund or a replacement tire. Riders can reach out to Pirelli by email at consumer.affairs@pirelli.com, or directly via phone call.

See the Pirelli safety notice or the official CPSC recall here for more information and resources.

Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 28 mm tires involved in the recall
Model name Model number on the box Tyre ID on sidewall Production date code on sidewall UPC code on the box
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Classic 3984300 843L All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227398434
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR 4149600 496N All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227414967
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Yellow 4204400 044P All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227420449
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR White 4204500 045P All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227420456
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Red 4204600 046P All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227420463
28-622 P ZERO TM Race TLR Gold 4416600 166T All date codes between “1023” and “2423” 8019227441666

