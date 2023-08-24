Prestacycle launches new TorqKeys and the INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team partnership continues

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

I love tools, and Prestacycle has always offered tools that perform well but are at an incredible value. One of my favorite tools from the Presta catalog is the TorqRatchet Elite Deluxe. This small and compact torque wrench comes with all the bits most of us will ever need, and the convenient carrying case means I can take it to events and races easily. However, it sounds like for the workbench, I might need to get a bit colorful.

My other top choice from Prestcycle is the Professional Three Way “Y” Bits Tool. It lives on my work stand along with a pile of bits, but normally the 4mm, 5mm, and T25 are installed.

David Finlayson, President of Prestacycle, is always innovating and refining the products. So when I got the news that the partnership between these two is still strong, I wasn’t surprised.

Also Read: Talking torque wrenches

Ongoing partnership

From Prestacycle

Prestacycle and the INEOS Grenadiers Cycling Team publicly announced their ongoing partnership to create a higher level of performance, consistency, and reliability for all team bikes raced by INEOS Grenadiers. The program has been active and highly successful for both the 2022 and 2023 racing seasons. The announcement was held until now to coordinate with Prestacycle’s release of their new color-coded versions of their popular TorqKey tools.

The program was created together with INEOS Grenadiers team mechanics, Prestacycle Engineers, and in cooperation with INEOS Grenadiers’ tool sponsor, Unior Tools. The program calls for every bike to have every bolt re-torqued prior to each ride. Normally, this could be a lengthy process for an entire team of bikes. Prestacycle’s patented TorqKey design enables a higher level of accuracy and consistency than traditional clicker torque tools, and more importantly, the design allows users to un-screw with the same tool, vastly speeding up the re-torquing process. In regular practice, team mechanics are able to entirely re-torque each bike in under one minute.

INEOS Grenadiers’ Head Mechanic Diego Costa spec’d and verified the needs of the bikes, and individual tool sets were configured to match the bikes. Tools are pre-loaded with the correct torque and bit for each application so that even if the same torque is needed for different screw sizes, a different tool of the same torque is ready to go for each need. TorqKeys are used for every torque specification on the bikes – up to the 12Nm capability that TorqKeys offer. They are used even for the thru-axles – ensuring that improper tension would not cause excess bearing load.

David Finlayson, President of Prestacycle said: “We’re very proud of our ability to contribute to professional racing. I attended the finish of the 2022 Tour de France, where the INEOS Grenadiers won the Team category; while it was most certainly the team that brought themselves across the line for that success, I’m confident our program played a role in ensuring the bikes were at their optimum.”

Diego Costa, INEOS Grenadiers’ Head Mechanic, said: “Our partnership with Prestacycle has been really successful and ensured that our team has been able to deliver the absolute best for our riders at the biggest races. The technology available to us is in keeping with our performance-led approach, and the close working partnership we have is one that we value.”

This month, Prestacycle is releasing its new color-coded version of Torqkey tools, providing a rainbow of colors to help users quickly access the right torque. Torqkeys are available in both mini and Pro versions, with Torque abilities from 3Nm through 12Nm. Prestacycle TorqKeys are also available in other names and forms through various OEM and private label relationships Prestacycle has in cycling and other industries, including medical, industrial, and more.

For more info prestacycle.com