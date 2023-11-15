Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Gear

Princeton CarbonWorks Wake 6560 Evolution Wheels Reduce Drag Further

Princeton CarbonWorks Wake 6560 Evolution wheels go lighter and more aero with radially staggered lacing

Published

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Princeton CarbonWorks has announced the Wake 6560 Evolution Wheelset, said to deliver the biggest step-change in performance since its inception in 2015. Maintaining the wavy rim shape with alternating depths of 65mm and 60mm, the Wake 6560 Evolution rim reduces its lobe count from 24 to 12, positioning alternating spokes at the peaks and troughs of the wave pattern.

princeton carbonworks wake 6560 evolution road wheels aero wavy rim design

This patented technology, Radially Staggered Lacing, is exclusive to Princeton CarbonWorks road wheels. The Princeton CarbonWorks Alta 3532 wheelset, aimed at the gram counters, has a similar design.

Princeton tell us it allows the steeper, high tension spokes (drive side rear spokes and disc side front spokes) to connect to a deeper rim section, thereby flattening those spoke angles. The change in bracing angle helps balance spoke tensions, which is said to create a stiffer, more uniform wheel.

Given the resultant shorter cord length of the inner edge, the Princeton engineers have been able to reduce rim weight by 10g (470g per rim, claimed), despite the increased width. Rather incrementally, internal rim width is bumped up from 20.5mm to 21mm, said to better suit the 25mm width tires that are now ubiquitous throughout the peloton. Outer rim width grows to 28.2mm.

princeton carbonworks wake 6560 evolution road wheels aero 21mm internal width rim

The more mellow wave pattern of the Wake 6560 Evolution rim, as compared to its predecessor, still proposes to offer the aerodynamic benefits of the deeper rim profile, while retaining the cross-wind stability of a shallower rim. Importantly, the A2 Wind Tunnel data is favorable, too.

As compared to the outgoing wheelset, the Princeton CarbonWorks Wake 6560 Evolution wheel is said to offer an aerodynamic advantage of 3.88W over the Wake 6560 Strada wheel, 7.69W over the Zipp 454 NSW V2 wheel, and 7.7W over the Shimano Dura-Ace C60. Values were derived using NDRV yaw weightings).

princeton carbonworks wake 6560 evolution road wheels aerodynamic performance testing results wind tunnel yaw drag

It performs favorably at Yaw angles from 0° to 20°, which is fairly impressive given that Princeton have stuck with the hooked rim design. The data, supplied by Princeton CarbonWorks, pertains to A2 wind tunnel testing using the Continental GP5000 S TR 25mm tire – inflated to the rim manufacturer’s recommended pressure – and at a wind speed of 30 mph. 

Important Specs

  • Rim Weight (claimed): 470 grams
  • Disc Brake & Rim Brake Options Available
  • Hub Options: White Industries CLD or T11, DT Swiss 240 EXP, Tactic TR02, Chris King R45D Ceramic, DT Swiss 180 EXP and Tactic TR01
  • Internal Rim Width: 21mm
  • Maximum External Rim Width: 28.2mm
princeton carbonworks wake 6560 evolution aero road wheels colors

Pricing & Availability

All Princeton CarbonWorks Wake 6560 Evolution wheelsets are sold with padded wheel bags. Rim brake wheels are also sold with brake pads and skewers. All are manufactured, painted and assembled to order. There are 10 different colorways to choose from, with painting available at three price points.

princeton carbonworks wake 6560 evolution wheel price

Keywords:

Related content from the Outside Network

