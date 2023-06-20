Become a Member

VeloNews Road Road Gear
Road Gear

New Rotor 2INpower SL power meter crankset is said to be their lightest yet

Rotor claims the new 2INpower SL crankset is the lightest and stiffest dual-sided power meter available.

Spanish component brand Rotor offers a range of cranks, hubs, and even hydraulically-controlled groupsets made in Spain. And if you’re looking for the absolute lightest power meter crankset, the Rotor 2INpower SL crankset is the easiest way for you to do that.

The cranks are said to weigh in at just 530 grams in a 170 mm length, and 729 grams total with compact 50/34T gearing. The cranks use an aluminum construction.

Rotor_2INpowerSL
A 2INpower SL crankset in pieces. Riders can choose between chainring options for Shimano and SRAM, and crank lengths from 165 mm to 175 mm. (Image: Rotor Bike)

Read more: Roval Rapide cockpit: An aero one-piece bar-stem combo

Rotor was able to make their crankset light using what they call their Trinity Drilling System (TDS). TDS effectively drills three full-depth holes along the crank, which leaves the cranks with these unique streaks in the crank. Paired with a 7075-T6 aluminum construction, Rotor says this is the lightest and stiffest dual-sided power meter available.

Rotor_2INpower_SL_crankset_detail
The Trinity Drilling System leaves characteristic streaks and indents into the crank arms. (Image: Rotor Bike)

This type of construction has been used by years by Rotor, but for good reason. Independent shop Fairwheel Bikes in Tuscon, Arizona recently released their latest crankset stiffness tests and found Rotor’s Aldhu alloy cranks among the stiffest you can buy.

The 2INpower SL Road is claimed to offer double-sided power data accurate up to +/-1.5 percent in temperatures ranging from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius). Better yet, this accuracy is said to be available with no rider recalibration required and is said to be just as accurate even if you’re using their Rotor Q-rings that are oval in shape.

These cranks are rechargeable via a magnetic charger that plugs into a USB port. Said battery life is 250 hours. Crank arms lengths are available from 165 mm to 175 mm.

Rotor_2INpower_SL_crankset_NDS
Rotor uses a magnetic connector to charge the crankset. The whole system is said to be IP67 certified to ensure protection against mud, dust, and the car wash pressure washer you said you’d never take your bike to. (Image: Rotor Bike)

The Rotor 2INpower SL crankset can be paired with 1x or 2x direct-mount chainrings compatible with either SRAM or Shimano. There is also a 110 mm x 4 BCD (Bolt Circle Diameter) spider should riders want to use more standard chainrings.

Rotor has also updated their companion app to offer easier firmware updates straight from your mobile device.

Rotor’s newest power meter crankset is priced at $1,099/£860/€999.

More information can be found at rotorbike.com.

Rotor_2INpower_SL_crankset_onbike
4 bolt chainring options are available, and the crankset itself can be used on both 1x and 2x drivetrains. (Image: Rotor Bike)

