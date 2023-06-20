New Rotor 2INpower SL power meter crankset is said to be their lightest yet

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Spanish component brand Rotor offers a range of cranks, hubs, and even hydraulically-controlled groupsets made in Spain. And if you’re looking for the absolute lightest power meter crankset, the Rotor 2INpower SL crankset is the easiest way for you to do that.

The cranks are said to weigh in at just 530 grams in a 170 mm length, and 729 grams total with compact 50/34T gearing. The cranks use an aluminum construction.

Rotor was able to make their crankset light using what they call their Trinity Drilling System (TDS). TDS effectively drills three full-depth holes along the crank, which leaves the cranks with these unique streaks in the crank. Paired with a 7075-T6 aluminum construction, Rotor says this is the lightest and stiffest dual-sided power meter available.

This type of construction has been used by years by Rotor, but for good reason. Independent shop Fairwheel Bikes in Tuscon, Arizona recently released their latest crankset stiffness tests and found Rotor’s Aldhu alloy cranks among the stiffest you can buy.

The 2INpower SL Road is claimed to offer double-sided power data accurate up to +/-1.5 percent in temperatures ranging from -4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit (-20 to 50 degrees Celsius). Better yet, this accuracy is said to be available with no rider recalibration required and is said to be just as accurate even if you’re using their Rotor Q-rings that are oval in shape.

These cranks are rechargeable via a magnetic charger that plugs into a USB port. Said battery life is 250 hours. Crank arms lengths are available from 165 mm to 175 mm.

The Rotor 2INpower SL crankset can be paired with 1x or 2x direct-mount chainrings compatible with either SRAM or Shimano. There is also a 110 mm x 4 BCD (Bolt Circle Diameter) spider should riders want to use more standard chainrings.

Rotor has also updated their companion app to offer easier firmware updates straight from your mobile device.

Rotor’s newest power meter crankset is priced at $1,099/£860/€999.

More information can be found at rotorbike.com.