Roval Rapide Cockpit—An aero one-piece bar/stem combo

Specialized has just launched an aero-optimized cockpit that looks to replace the current two-piece offering found on bikes like the Tarmac SL7 and now discontinued Venge. Specialized already had the Roval Alpinist SL Cockpit in its line, but this new offering maintains the aero shaping that the Rapide Bar is known for.

On the scale, the Roval Rapide Cockpit is 338 grams without computer mount.

I got a 120mm x 420mm cockpit in for testing. It features a matte, almost raw finish that hits our scale at 338 grams. The cockpit also comes with an aluminum out-front computer mount and a large selection of computer adapter inserts. The bars seem to be internal only routing from the hoods to a bottom opening that is at the junction of where a stem would normally clamp the bars. This means that brake hoses will be exposed as they run the length of the stem along the bottom. There is no clamp or retention, so a tight fit will likely need to be achieved to maintain a clean aesthetic.

120mm x 420mm Roval Rapide Cockpit.

The cockpit has been seen throughout the season on pro bikes. I have not gotten any road testing done yet, but in hand, they seem to be incredibly stiff. Look for future Tarmac builds to feature this bar and whatever road race bike replaces the Tarmac SL7. On the current SL7 builds is an alloy stem, so this should drop some weight but also eliminates adjustability.

From Specialized

The all-new Rapide Cockpit is a lot more than just the fastest way to the finish line. It’s the fastest leading edge

we’ve ever made, putting aero gains in the clean air, where they matter most and shaving four watts off the

already ultra-quick two-piece Rapide Bar and Tarmac SL7 Stem. But to deliver a leading edge that provides a

winning edge takes more than pure aero. The goal for the Roval engineering team was simple—the Rapide

Cockpit had to be the fastest bar we’ve ever made, with no compromises. It’s aero, light, stiff, and designed hand-in-hand with the best riders in the world and our Retül fit experts so you can get a grip on victory.

AERODYNAMIC

Removing the cluster of hardware (where stem and handlebar connect) created one of the most important

leading edges of the bicycle and can be designed as a single airfoil. We optimized this airfoil to provide a

maximum advantage in clean air at speeds seen from long solo breakaways to full gas World Tour sprints. While a

four-watt improvement may seem small, it adds up to 32cm* advantage over a 250m final sprint. When races are

won by bike throws, this is a winning difference.

LIGHT AND STIFF

By removing the stem’s hardware cluster, the Rapide Cockpit is 50 grams lighter (100mm x 420mm) than a two-piece Rapide bar and Tarmac SL7 combo. Made from premium high-modulus carbon fiber, that delivers ideal

stiffness for the biggest, fastest sprinters on the World Tour. The Rapide Cockpit has a higher stiffness-to-weight

ratio than any two-piece system we’ve ever made.

26th La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (1.WWT) One day race: Huy – Mur de Huy Photo: Francesco Rachello / Tornanti.cc

FIT

The downside of one-piece cockpits has long been fit, but we partnered with our Retül fit professionals and the

best riders in the world to ensure almost every rider can find their fit. We offer 15 different stem and bar combos,

all at -6 degrees, so we’ve got your race day position covered. The radius from tops to drops has been sculpted for

wrist clearance, whether out of the saddle in a final sprint or tucked in an aero position, while bend and flare

reflect our favorite Rapide bar.

Our World Tour Athletes are already falling in love with the Rapide Cockpit. Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky

have delivered unprecedented domination this spring on the bars, while Fabio Jacobsen piloted the cockpit to

first on Stage 2 of Tirreno Adriatico with a bike throw. Winning by just centimeters, Fabio’s Rapide Cockpit

ensured his huge sprint (maxing out at over 71kph!) delivered an extra 32cm* gap over the 250m sprint

compared to a two-piece aero bar and stem—the winning edge.

*As calculated by our Ride Science team in simulation using real-world power data, course data, and CdA numbers

from WinTunnel testing.

Fabio Jakobsen of team Soudal – Quick Step (L) wins ahead of Jasper Philipsen of the team Alpecin – Deceuninck the second stage of the 58th Tirreno Adriatico cycling race, from Camaiore to Follonica. Photo: ROBERTO BETTINI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13796397d)

Roval Rapide Cockpit Specs

Weight: 310 grams (100mm x 420mm)

Angle: -6

Drop and Reach: 125mm x 75mm

Material: Premium High Modulus Carbon Fiber

Cable Routing: Internal / Electronic Compatible

15 size combos (full list below): 75mm x 380mm to 125mm x 440cm.

Roval Rapide Cockpit Pricing

EU € 580

US $ 600

UK £ 475

AUD $850 AUD

Roval Rapide Cockpit Sizing

75mm x 380mm

90mm x 380mm

100mm x 400mm

110mm x 400mm

120mm x 400mm

100mm x 420mm

110mm x 420mm

120mm x 420mm

110mm x 440mm

125mm x 440mm