Shimano 105 Mechanical 12-Speed: wide range gearing for the masses

When it comes to shifting, there seems to be a pretty defined line between those who love electronic shifting and those who hate it. In the last few years, I have seen many make the jump to electronic and a few convert back, like Eben Weiss, who went to the extreme.

While I am clearly on the electronic bandwagon, I understand why specific groups prefer cables. However, there is one group that I think always has it wrong, and that is the ones that say they think it is easier to adjust or work on. I have a few bikes with electronic shifting, and I can honestly say none of them have needed the shifting adjusted in the past five years. My two mechanical shifting bikes seem to be a constant game of cable tension vs. cable friction.

Don’t get me wrong, I love to feel the shift, but I think I love not worrying about it more. Modern 12-speed drivetrains need to be so finely adjusted that I sometimes worry that having all of those cogs makes it harder to maintain a perfect shift through the range when there is cable friction involved.

Shimano is known for some of the best mechanical shifting drivetrains, so I am sure this new Shimano 105 groupset is amazing. It is more of a question of how often a consumer will need to service it. Labor, new cables, new housing, and new bar tape add up quickly. It might be less from the start, but at some point, it might be less overall to opt for the di2 version.

The release of a new 12-speed Shimano GRX gravel drivetrain complements this latest road offering. I like that Shimano is now offering an 11-36t cassette for 105 that works with both crank options. The part that I love most about Shimano mechanical drivetrains is that you can actually cross-chain. I’m not saying you should, but we all have those moments when you need that one gear for a second and don’t want to make a front shift. With the Shimano electronic di2 systems, this is just not possible, and that annoys me.

I have no doubt that 105 is going to be great, but Shimano hasn’t gotten me a drivetrain to test yet. In my opinion, if someone is given the choice between this and electronic shifting for slightly more money aftermarket, they’re almost always going to choose electronic. I think that the majority of consumers that will ride this mechanical offering will be because it came on a stock bike.

From Shimano

Shimano delivers mechanical road shifting with the new 12-speed 105 groupset.

For riders who love the feel and sound of Shimano’s crisp mechanical shifting, the new Shimano 105 R7100 12-speed groupset delivers premium performance features and updated ergonomics along with the simplicity of mechanical shifting. The lightweight Shimano 105 mechanical components offer reliable, easy-to-maintain shifting with a wide gear range so riders can pedal steady up climbs or focus on the winding road ahead without worrying about battery levels.

Shimano 105: Shifting Performance

Shimano 105 mechanical 12-speed features the RD-R7100 rear derailleur infused with Shadow RD technology. This offers a low profile and single-tension construction, giving riders a smooth, efficient, and silent performance. The new FD-R7100 front derailleur features toggle-link construction so riders can enjoy crisp, reliable shifting, whether going up to the larger chainring or dropping down to the small one.

Shimano 105: Wider Gearing Range

With the jump to 12-speed, the Shimano 105 R7100 delivers the high and low gearing ranges that riders want while offering a thoughtful gear-step progression for finding the right cadence on any terrain. Gearing options include an 11-34T and 11-36T cassette paired with the FC-R7100 Hollowtech II 12-speed cranksets with 50-34T and 52-36T chainring options. With more gearing options and a wider range, riders can climb more comfortably with an efficient cadence and still have big enough gears to prevent spinning out mid-descent or when sprinting on the flats.

Shimano 105: Enhanced Ergonomics and Powerful Control

Designed to fit any hand size and shape, the ST-R7120 Shift/Brake levers provide a relaxed shifting experience with next-generation ergonomics for more comfort and control on the bike. The R7100 levers also feature a shorter reach – the distance from handlebar to lever – and offer lighter, smoother lever action for better braking control.

Braking is further optimized with the new Shimano 105 BR-7170 calipers that offer 10% more clearance with the brake rotor – meaning less rubbing and a quieter ride. The system is light, durable, and maintenance-friendly, with targeted innovation to simplify the brake bleeding process. Shimano 105 R7100 Mechanical is only compatible with hydraulic disc brakes.

Pricing

Front derailleur, FD-R7100 $44.99- $46.99

Shifter disc brake, ST-R7120(L), BR-R7170(F) $354.99

Shifter disc brake, ST-R7120(R), BR-R7170(R) $354.99

Rear derailleur, RD-R7100 $64.99

Disc brake rotor (160mm), $45.99 each

12-speed chain $32.99

105 cassette (11-34) $65.99

105 cranksets with chainrings 172.5mm 50-34t $179.99

Total price $1,193

Shimano offered a few different weights, but after comparing their claimed weight between different documents, they didn’t add up. So, for now, we will say that the total weight is between 3050 grams and 4075 grams.