Shimano crank recall: Shimano finally announces 11-speed Hollowtech II crankset recall

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

It looks like Shimano is finally stepping up and resolving an issue that has been looming over some of Shimano’s 11-speed road drivetrains. These failures can go as far back as the 2012 product. The issue is that “the recalled bonded crank parts can separate and break, posing a crash hazard to consumers.” The Shimano crank recall affects both the Shimano Hollowtech II Ulterga and Dura-Ace cranks. Shimano is not saying if it is all of the cranks produced before July 2019, but the list of two-letter production codes is extensive and covers Ultegra FC-6800, FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-9000, FC-R9100, and FC-R9100 P.

We have covered this issue in the past, and if you want to read that full story, it’s here: What’s going on with Shimano’s road cranks?

The even bigger news is that it seems that Shimano will be replacing the affected units with the new 12-speed version. However, they will have an 11-speed compatible chainring set. While the design of the crankset remains fairly similar, this means that the replacement crank will not match the rest of the components, and for many, that is a big deal. The other issue is that Shimano will not offer exact replacements. The most common will likely be that Shimano is not offering a 53/39 chainring combination, and that was one of the most popular combinations for many of the affected years. There are other substitutions in a “Substitution Details” document that retailers can access.

The other issue that arises is that many companies have leveraged the Shimano crank as the host for power meters over the years. Those too are affected, and it looks like Shimano is offering compensation. Third-party power meter installed, such as a Stages, Pioneer, or 4iiii power meter, Shimano will accept the crank back and return a new crank without a power meter and compensate the consumer. The compensation rates start at $300 for a single non-drive side power meter to $500 for a dual-sided meter. In some cases, this could be a good thing since Pioneer has essentially been dissolved, and this is a way to recoup some cash and invest in new tech like the 4iiii Precision 3+.

Not Everyone will get a new crank

The only catch is that only consumers whose cranksets show signs of bonding separation or delamination during the inspection will be provided a free replacement crankset and installation. This is a big disappointment but understandable since there are approximately 760,000 cranks in the market and only 4,519 reported failures. Still, that is a lot of failures before finally taking action.

The Recalled Cranks

This recall involves Shimano Ultegra FC-6800, Dura-Ace FC-9000, Ultegra FC-R8000, Dura-Ace FC-R9100, and FC-R9100P 11-Speed bonded Hollowtech road cranksets manufactured prior to July 2019 sold individually and on bicycles sold by other manufacturers such as Trek and Specialized. A crankset is the component of the bicycle that the chain and pedals attach to for pedaling. The recalled models have printed ‘Ultegra’ or ‘Dura Ace’ logos on the arm. The affected models are pre-July 2019 production and have the following two-letter production code on backside of the crank arm where the pedals are attached: KF, KG, KH, KI, KJ, KK, KL, LA, LB, LC, LD, LE, LF, LG, LH, LI, LJ, LK, LL, MA, MB, MC, MD, ME, MF, MG, MH, MI, MJ, MK, ML, NA, NB, NC, ND, NE, NF, NG, NH, NI, NJ, NK, NL, OA, OB, OC, OD, OE, OF, OG, OH, OI, OJ, OK, OL, PA, PB, PC, PD, PE, PF, PG, PH, PI, PJ, PK, PL, QA, QB, QC, QD, QE, QF, QG, QH, QI, QJ, QK, QL, RA, RB, RC, RD, RE, and RF.

Consumers should immediately stop using the cranksets manufactured before July 1, 2019, and contact an authorized Shimano dealer to schedule a free crankset inspection.

The recall also says that units were sold between January 2012 through August 2023, but there could be dealers that still have older models in inventory. It is always good to verify before you leave with a new bike. The recall number is: 23-294.

Bicycle Retailer also has all the recall info and more links for those who think they may have an affected unit.