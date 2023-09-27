Specialized Creo 2 First Ride Review: The Only E-Road Bike on My Shopping List

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When it comes to road e-bikes, if I’m being honest, I haven’t been a huge fan. Most don’t seem to give me a feeling of riding a road bike. While I understand that not everyone is looking for that same experience, there has been one drop bar e-road bike that, in my opinion, puts the rest to shame, the Specialized Creo. So when I learned that the Specialized Creo 2 was launching, I couldn’t wait to see if it is marginally better or if there were some significant upgrades and updates since the original Creo was already so much better.

As part of the Specialized Roubaix SL8 launch, Specialized also introduced us to the new Creo 2. To be clear, I have only ridden the new Creo 2 on one single ride, but it was all I needed to assure me that what was presented was also accurate or pretty dang close. There are some significant motor updates making it even quieter as well as more efficient while using the same 320Wh battery.

You don’t need to pedal far on the Creo 2 to recognize that it almost perfectly blends e-bike assistance with drop bar cycling. For me, the biggest difference between the first Creo and the new second generation is the overall spec. While the original came in a road and gravel build, the new Creo 2 leans heavily toward gravel. However, on the road, the large tires and gearing combined with the assistance is very good. Overall, it might look more gravel, but the added tire volume, as well as the new Future Shock 3.o make it perfect for road imperfections, abrupt transitions between different surfaces, and really anything you might encounter on a paved or unpaved road.

The narrower q-factor is a huge improvement over the original. SRAM partnered with Specialized to offer the 169mm q-factor.

Probably the most noticeable difference for most that have ridden the original Creo is that the new Creo 2 has a much narrower Q-Factor of 169mm. That is 12mm narrower than the previous SL 1.1 motor. Still wide since most road bikes are around 145-150mm, while mountain bikes are closer to the 170mm Q-factor.

The New Power

The Creo 2 has what Specialized is calling the SL 1.2 motor. It is said to have 33% more power than its predecessor while 43% more torque at 50Nm. It is also said to be an incredible 40% quieter. All of the frames are currently carbon and use the Specialized 11r composite. The frame is 120 grams lighter than the previous while the motor and battery remain the same weight.

The motor and display screen are new, but the battery remains the same as the original Creo.

Remaining the same is the ability to extend the range of the Creo 2 using the same SL Range Extender that the previous bike used. It is a 160WH battery that mounts into the bottle cage. That means that you can ride with 480Wh of juice. Specialized claims up to 120 miles, and while we can’t confirm this yet, that is a lot of miles on any bike. For most, this means it will spend more time on the road than on the charger.

The 160Wh Range Extender is a $700 addition on all bikes except the S-works, which includes it.

First Ride Impressions

I hadn’t ridden a Creo for a few years, but getting on the Creo 2 was a blast. I have been on other e-road/ e-gravel bikes more recently and have been less than impressed. Most of the time, they don’t feel natural and have a very overwhelming power surge before they cut out, just as I really get up to normal speed.

The Creo 2 is completely different and honestly feels and responds like a regular bike. If you stop pedaling or start soft pedaling, is seamlessly responds, and sometimes you forget you even have assistance. That is until you hit the next hill, and the assistance helps maintain a power output that I could only dream of. Either way, it feels very natural and refined, something that I haven’t experienced on other brands of e-road bikes.

The Creo 2 geometry is similar to an endurance road bike or all-road bike with stable but responsive handling. It is definitely designed with speed in mind since you can easily spend much of your ride at what would otherwise be a quick pace. This brings up a good callout, not all Creo 2 bikes will have the same max-assisted speed. Depending on your country and regulations will dictate your max speed. For me, in the US, it is 28 mph of amazing assistance. That means it can be helpful even when the pace of a group ride rises. Many e-road systems in the US cut out at 15-20 mph.

While I like that the Creo 2 has room for massive 2.2″ tires, it should be noted that the frame and fork are incredibly stiff. The massive downtube and overall design to handle the power and weight means that the Creo 2 relies on high-volume rubber and the Future Shock to add comfort. All of the models come stock with a dropper post, and they have little to no flex or forgiveness. Swapping that out for a seatpost with a bit of compliance could offer a bit more comfort if you choose smaller tires and don’t need the dropper. While I didn’t need the dropper on my ride, it was nice at intersections when I was waiting for a light to change.

The dropper post is a nice touch for those riding off-road but not needed, in my opinion.

One aspect of riding an e-bike is that they are noisier than a regular bike. The electric motor has a whining noise that can be annoying if you are riding in a group of cyclists who don’t have assistance. I’m not sure that the new Creo 2 is 40% quieter, but it is, without a doubt, one of the quietest e-bikes I’ve ridden.

Another aspect that gets overlooked too often is system resistance when the motor is off, and I would say the Creo 2 has no more than any regular bike. The motor seems to offer no added pedaling resistance if you have the bike set for no assistance or when you are over the max speed. This is key for an e-road bike because, for many regions with very limited assisted speeds, you will be pedaling without any help from the motor.

Overall, if I were shopping for an e-road bike or even a minimal commuter bike, the Specialized Creo 2 would be the only drop bar bike currently on my shopping list. The total bike weight is pretty low and makes it easier to get up stairs or onto a bike rack. The ability to have a range extender means that even a long ride or commute is achievable with an e-bike.

So, while an e-road bike isn’t really something I need or want, the Creo 2 would be the only one I would be looking at. It has been and remains, in my opinion, the best e-road bike on the market. I don’t say this lightly, but the Creo 2 is years ahead of the competition, in my opinion.

These two buttons are now how you change assistance modes since the new display is only that, a display.

The new display can be customized but can no longer change the assist level.

All Creo 2 models remain 1x drivetrains only.

Availability

Specialized tells us that most regions will have bikes available now. However, because there are some new UL regulations in the US, it sounds like the S-works model will be delayed. There could be a chance that the other models also get delayed, but less likely.

Creo 2 Pricing

US

S-Works Creo 2 $ 14,000

Creo 2 Expert Carbon $ 9,000

Creo 2 Comp Carbon $ 6,500

EU

S-Works Creo 2 € 13,000

Creo 2 Expert Carbon € 8,500

Creo 2 Comp Carbon € 6,000

UK

S-Works Creo 2 £ 12,000

Creo 2 Expert Carbon £ 7,500

Creo 2 Comp Carbon £ 5,000

AUD

S-Works Creo 2 $ 20,500 AUD

Creo 2 Expert Carbon $ 14,000 AUD

Creo 2 Comp Carbon $ 10,500 AUD

