Specialized Roubaix SL8 first ride review: Compliance above all else

Specialized continues its push forward with yet another model update. This time the Specialized Roubaix SL8 is the beneficiary. Yes, you read that correctly, Specialized has gone back to indicating the “SL” version that is currently available. It’s not plastered all over the brame like they once did, but it does make it a bit easier for shoppers to ensure they are looking at the latest and greatest version of the beloved endurance road bike.

While the bike is new, it is far from all-new, and I would say it is a modest evolution and far from revolutionary. Many of the updates are impressive, but in real-world terms, it is a slight update to an already very solid platform. With that said, this version marks 20 years for the Roubaix bike, which was actually Specialized’s first full carbon bike way back then. Oh, how far we have come.

What is new?

Specialized has made some tweaks to the geo, Future Shock, and dropped a slight bit of frame weight—other than that, the bike remains fairly similar overall. The most impactful change is to geometry, and this, like many other brands, is in the chase to fit larger tires. Yes, this endurance road bike is designed to double as an all-road bike, and some might even say gravel bike. The all-road category I feel is a natural fit for this type of bike, but in my opinion, it is far from a good gravel bike option. Sure, gravel is possible, but it is also possible on the Tarmac SL8 too, just not ideal.

The Roubaix SL8 now fits a 40mm tire measured. I say measured because even Specialized says that its 38mm tires on a 25mm internal rim width wheel will measure at 40mm, and that is the max. So putting a 40mm tire on that same rim will likely not fit. No matter how you look at it, 38mm or 40mm, that is a big tire for a bike that is already designed with comfort and compliance. The SL8 will also fit full fenders, and if that is your thing, 35mm is going to be the max tire size.

To make room for those tires, Specialized extended the front center of the bike along with the head tube angle making it less susceptible to toe overlap. Even with the slight geometry changes, the bike is much more responsive than I anticipated. In the past, I had ridden the team geometry version that essentially offered the same geo as the Tarmac. For the Roubaix SL8, there is no current plan to offer a team geo version. Even after testing with their pro teams, the consensus was that they liked this new version just the way it was.

Next and probably the biggest upgrade for the bike is the Future Shock 3.0. The Future Shock has been a feature on the Roubaix for many years now and works so well that it can also be found on Specialized bikes and the Diverge gravel bike. For the Roubaix SL8, the Future Shock gets flipped over internally. In the last version, there was a fluid damper on top of a support spring. This worked well, but if someone wanted to swap the support spring out to tune the shock, they had to disassemble the whole unit as well as remove it from the frame. This also means adjusting the headset. It’s not a big deal for a mechanic, but it’s not as easy as one might hope.

The Future Shock 3.0 now has the support spring on top with the damper on the bottom. This means the spring can be swapped within only a few minutes while it remains on the bike. While that is convenient, for me, it was one of those things I only see riders doing a few times when they first get their bike as they try to get it up for their specific needs. After that, it is one of those items that is set, and you just ride. The bigger Future Shock news is that if you get a bike with the Future Shock 3.3 that has the adjustable turn dial, each click now changes the stiffness. In the previous version, there were multiple clicks, but it really only had an open or closed mode. The other clicks offered no change.

The last update is to the weight, and while 50 grams doesn’t seem like a lot, the Specialized Roubaix SL8 in size 56 has a claimed frame weight of 830 grams. That is lighter than climbing bikes from the competition. I would like to point out that this is without the Future Shock and fork. The reason I bring that up is because the Future Shock is 440 grams, while the fork is 330 grams, and there is no way to use this bike without that 440-gram component.

Specialized Tarmac SL8 first ride

I hate to give a ride review when, in reality, I only have one ride on the bike. To add to that, it is in a different country on roads I have never ridden, and it was raining. Essentially, I was on a guided tour that offered no place to push the bike limits. What it did have was lots of tight roads and plenty of cobblestone. Don’t get me wrong, the riding was great, and the experience was fun, but not ideal for giving you, the reader, an honest assessment of the bike’s capability.

The good part is that the Roubaix SL8 is essentially the same bike as what has been on the market. The upgraded Future Shock works flawlessly, and with it being easier to tune, I think even more riders will enjoy its benefits. During my ride, I didn’t feel like I needed a spring swap, as I had a slight bit of natural sag. The system offers 15mm of travel, and I only once found the end of it, which isn’t really all 15mm because there is a pretty substantial bottom-out bumper, too.

The turn dial on the Future Shock 3.3 is a nice touch for those purchasing the top models, but for everyone else, you will either need to upgrade or stick with the non-adjustable version of the 3.2 or 3.1 version. For me, I wouldn’t make the investment from a 3.2 to a 3.3 since they use the same fluid damper, and I really don’t find any need to close the feature off on a bike like this. If your bike comes with the 3.1, it is probably worth an upgrade as the 3.1 doesn’t have the fluid damper and is all springs.

While all of the focus was around the Future Shock in the front, the Roubaix does have what Specialized calls Aftershock. Essentially, it is the combination of a flexing seatpost and a very low seat post clamp. Specialized claims 18mm of travel. In reality, I wouldn’t say it is that much, but it’s hard to measure. The bike is comfortable in the saddle, but it doesn’t feel like it is moving that much.

Overall, the ride quality is good, I would even say it is very good. I also liked that it doesn’t feel like a really long and slow-handling bike. It’s no Tarmac, but I wouldn’t completely write it off for the fast group rides, especially if your area has rough roads or long sections of unpaved roads. Honestly, it would be a really good option for almost anyone who isn’t pinning a number on every weekend.

Conclusion

The Specialized Roubaix SL8 is a solid offering, and while the Tarmac and Aethos get a lot of road coverage, the Roubaix is the bike for the masses. It offers a performance road feel along with much more versatility. The compliance is excellent, and for most, that should be a top priority. While Specialized claims a very light frame weight, the Future Shock component is heavy, very heavy, and there is no way to ride without it.

Specialized seems to have a full line of options and builds for almost anyone looking for a performance-level bike. At the end of the day, I don’t think the difference between the S-Works carbon and the rest of the range will be noticed, and it will really come down to the build that fits your budget. Don’t buy this bike if you think it can replace your road bike and gravel bike. But if your area could use a fresh layer of asphalt, this might be the bike for you. If your roads are smooth, this is still a great option, and the compliance will have you riding on cloud nine, no matter the pace.

Price

S-Works Roubaix SL8 – $ 14,000

Roubaix SL8 Pro (as shown in photos) – $ 8,500

Roubaix SL8 Expert (tested) – $ 6,500

Roubaix SL8 Comp – $ 5,000

Roubaix SL8 Sport – Apex $ 4,000

Roubaix SL8 Sport – 105 $ 3,500

Roubaix SL8 – $ 2,800

S-Works Frameset – $ 5,500

