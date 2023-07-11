Specialized S-Works Torch Lace review: A subtle performance shoe with classic closure

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

When I opened the box for the new Specialized S-Works Torch Lace shoes, I felt like they were the Aethos of Specialized footwear. Subtle logos and branding with a look that is a mix of modern and traditional. It is an S-Works shoe that doesn’t scream Specialized from a distance, and for that simple reason, I already like them.

Specialized has been updating their top-tier shoe line for months now, and with this release, the S-Works 7 Lace receives a major update. This new offering builds on the S-Works Torch with dual Boa closure that replaced the S-Works 7 shoe (my favorite to date.)

The Specialized Difference

While riding with a friend the other day, I got asked, “Why do so many people seem to love Specialized touchpoints (saddles and shoes)?”

The way I see it is that Specialized is one of the largest data acquisition brands in the cycling market. This is not data like emails, SSNs, and addresses, but instead, fit data. Retül is one of the most popular fit systems in the industry, and since 2012 they have been part of Specialized.

While many fit systems measure your specific needs, Specialized also captures that data. This data is used to help with issues or fit questions later by each customer, but more importantly, the fit data is used to design everything. It is a massive and growing sample pool of users that have never sat or tried the new design, but Specialized knows if it will work. This means they can prioritize the general fit and design to accommodate the most common needs. No guessing is needed, just data.

Back to the Torch Lace

As the name implies, the new Torch Lace uses the traditional shoe closure, laces. Love them or hate them, laces offer a much different experience than the popular ratchet systems. For me, laces add more time to getting ready. Getting the tension just right and then tucking the laces in so they don’t get caught in the chain takes time, but really isn’t that big of a deal.

I have a wide foot, so for many lace shoes the laces are not long enough and I have trouble getting them tucked in. This is not the case with the Torch Lace; they have plenty of lace length.

The Torch Lace opening is centered over the top of the foot, but the top portion is wider. This is an advantage for those that have less foot volume as it allows the closure to come closer together where needed. The shoe’s tongue has a loop to hold it against the laces. Just below that is the band that secures the extra lace length.

Looking at the S-Works Torch Lace next to the S-Works 7 Lace you can see the design has come a long way from looking like a bowling shoe. The new Torch Lace has a sleeker and more modern look.

On the top is one of two visible branding locations. Unlike the old shoe that spelled out Specialized, the new Torch Lace has a small color-matching S. The regular S-Works Torch has a much larger S that takes up much of the toe box. For me, this is perfect since most of us don’t get paid to represent whatever brand we feel is comfortable.

The Torch difference

Specialized has been for a long time just kept the sequential naming system as they upgraded shoes, but it seems like that might have stopped with the S-Works 7 shoe for now. The Torch name is not new, but the S-Works version was a new level for the shoe when the dual Boa version launched. The biggest difference between a SW7 and SW Torch for me is the heel. The Torch shoes offer a bit more heel volume (that I don’t need) but paired it with more padding so it fits more feet.

The heel is also where you will see the second visible branding with S-Works on the reinforced heel cup. It would have been nice to have skipped this, but it is very subtle for Specialized, and I appreciate it not being massive and bold.

The ankle opening is identical to the regular SW Torch. The inside ankle cutout is just a tiny bit higher than the SW7. While the outside ankle cutout is the same as the SW7. For me, both fit around the ankle and heel pretty well but I do prefer the less padding that the SW7 offers.

First Ride Impressions

The S-Works Torch and S-Works Torch Lace share about 90% of the same fit, but the upper material on the Lace seems to be a bit more pliable. For me, the Boa version is a bit too restricting over the top of my foot near the lower Boa ratchet. Even when I run that Boa with no tension, it still feels tight. The Torch Lace also feels a bit tight in the same area, but not as much. After one ride, however, I think the more centered opening fits my foot better.

As mentioned earlier, I’m not a massive fan of laces. That said, I also don’t adjust my shoe tension while riding, so I don’t see any real downside during a ride. The laces don’t seem to stretch, making it easy to get the correct feel before I ride. Foot swelling is a thing, but I have never really had an issue with that, but if you do, then laces are probably not the best choice.

The new shoe is also much more supple in the toe box area than the other S-Works shoes I have. That, mixed with the more covering toe guard seems to offer a better feel for me.

Ventilation seems to be a bigger priority on the new Torch Lace. It is hard to feel a difference in reality, and both shoes have built-in upper support, it is just easier to see on the Boa version. I don’t have any official numbers, but the upper material on the new Lace version seems to be a bit thinner than the Torch with Boa dials.

The carbon sole looks and feels identical between the SW Torch and the SW Torch Lace. There is one air vent at the front, but with no exhaust, I’m not sure it really helps. For me, I am not hot in the shoes, but I absolutely do not feel like it is letting a lot of air in.

Cleat placement was easy since it seems to be the same as the Torch I already have. The only change I normally make when using Specialized shoes and most any shoes is custom insoles. I have had my feet scanned many times, and the Retul custom-molded insoles are amazing, in my opinion. They are expensive, but they seem to last.

The stock insoles are fine, but at this price point, I think Specialized should do more. Maybe a complimentary custom insole or, at the very least, a discount toward one.

The shoes felt like they did stretch just a bit on the first road ride, but that is expected. The stiffness of the carbon sole is high, and while I’m no sprinter, they felt up to the task for any rider. The upper felt supportive but not as restricting as the Boa version. For me, this was a big plus since it was one of the reasons I rarely ride in them and opt for the older S-Works 7 shoes.

Honestly, I like the feel of the old S-Works 7 Lace too, but I stopped wearing them because every time I looked down, I felt like I should be heading to Pickwick. These new S-Works Torch Lace shoes might just be the best lace shoe I’ve tried. The fact that they aren’t a billboard for Specialized also makes me feel like I would wear them more often. I’m still not a huge fan of white shoes, but white-road shoes are okay, I guess.

I do like the fact that Specialized has these priced $100 less than the Boa version. The proprietary Boa dials are alloy and kick the cost of that shoe up a lot. I don’t think it’s $100, but it’s good to see that basic laces don’t cost the same.

Specs

Our size 43.5 shoes hit the scale at 211 grams each. At 422 grams, they are about 60-64 grams lighter than the S-Works 7 Lace. They are also 38 grams lighter than the S-Works Torch with Boa dials.

Full sizes from 36-49

Half sizes 38.5-46.5

Four colorways available

422 grams (pair size 43.5)

Three-bolt cleat pattern

Price: US $350, EU € 340, UK £ 300

Specialized.com