Specialized Tarmac SL8 first ride review: Clinical improvement

The new Specialized Tarmac SL8 road bike is here, and I’ve had the chance to ride it. If you love the rumor mill as I do, you’ve likely seen the leaked images of the Tarmac swirling about. The bike looked like a few small tweaks to what was an already excellent road bike. As it turns out, there’s even more improvement than we thought.

Faster than the Venge, light like the Aethos, smooth enough for long days in the saddle, and with great ride handling on the descents. Those were the goals of the new Specialized Tarmac SL8, and based on my first ride, it seems they’ve hit their marks with clinical precision.

Don’t believe me? While this project was a team effort between engineers, pro riders, and more, one name synonymous with some of the best road bikes we’ve seen in the past two decades comes up here: Peter Denk. Known for the Aethos, early Cannondale SuperSix Evo, and first-generation Scott Addict, Denk’s name is associated with some of my favorite road bikes I’ve ridden.

The rear end of the Tarmac is lighter and the seat tube area is smaller and narrower than before. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The big hits: Seven things to know about the new Specialized Tarmac SL8

Specialized Tarmac SL8 is said to be their most aero bike yet, ever over the Venge, its dedicated aero frame.

They named the deeper, sort of reminiscent of a beak headtube area the ‘Speed Sniffer.’

A size 56 cm frame in their clearcoat over raw carbon frame weighs in at just 685 grams with a claimed 250 grams saved over the SL7 S-Works chassis.

Complete bikes weigh in at as low as 14.55 lbs (6.6 kg). With cages, pedals, and a computer mount, a display model 54 cm bike came in at 15 pounds (6.7 kg), right below the UCI weight limit.

Max 32 mm tire clearance with 4mm room on each side.

New frames are electronic shifting only and again use English threaded bottom brackets.

Bikes are said to be available for delivery immediately through your local dealer.

Yes, the ‘Speed Sniffer’ is real, and it is magnificent

Initial leaks for the Specialized Tarmac SL7 showed a noticeably deeper head tube. Several other brands have gone about making deeper and narrower head tubes to take advantage of updated UCI regulations. Most of them, however, put that trailing edge far behind the steerer tube area. Not so here, optimizing areas they call ‘leading edges.’

The first leading edge area is the headtube, which has grown a bit of a more conical shape they’re calling the ‘Speed Sniffer.’ It plays a key role in Specialized’s claim that the new Tarmac SL8, despite it looking similar to the SL7, is 16.6 seconds faster over 40 km (28 miles). That’s while riding at 28 miles per hour (45 kph), but improvement is improvement. Placing this conical area in front of the steerer tube ended up being lighter than having it behind like other bikes, says Specialized, without needing a narrower or otherwise compromised steerer tube.

Other names for the Speed Sniffer? “Air head” and “snot rocket.” Speed Sniffer sounds pretty good in comparison.

A look at the Speed Sniffer. In reality, the newly-conical shape does little to detract from the bike’s overall look. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Once the head tube was designed, the fork blades and crown were massaged to complement the airflow around the head tube area.

That’s not the only place Specialized sought aero gains, as they’ve added their Rapide one-piece integrated handlebar and stem. According to Tarmac product manager Miles Hubbard, choosing this setup over their existing two-piece stem and aero handlebar shaves four watts at 28 mph (45 kph), and is “well over half of the aero story of the SL8.”

It should be noted that the new Roval Rapide Cockpit is said to additionally cut weight as a module, as it is 50 grams lighter than their previous S-Works handlebar and stem. Angles, reach, bar drop, and shaping were brought into consideration through their Retul fit database. 15 different size combinations emerged, ranging from 38 mm to 44 mm bar widths and 75 mm to 135 mm effective stem lengths.

The Roval Rapide one-piece cockpit is said to contribute to about half of the aero improvements found with the SL8. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)



Additionally, it should be noted that not every bike receives the new Roval Rapide one-piece bar and stem. Other models still use the same stem from the Tarmac SL7 that routes cables externally from the bars, underneath the stem, and into the headset.

Elsewhere, the Tarmac SL8 seat tube is slightly narrower than before. It is also actually slightly shallower dimensionally than before too, as they found that the extra depth did little to smooth airflow while pedaling. Moving to a shallower seat post allows Specialized to claim the bike is 6 percent more compliant in fore-aft feel without losing any lateral stiffness.

Another look at that slimmer seat tube area. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

As for everywhere else? Specialized says any aero shaping there wouldn’t result in gains that wouldn’t also be canceled by added weight or complexity to the frame. That seems to have paid off, as Specialized claims that they’ve seen a 33 percent increase in their stiffness-to-weight ratio.

Lead frame engineer behind the Tarmac SL8 Sebastien Servet told me that an early goal in the SL8 project was to shave 200 grams (0.44 pounds) from the SL8. That includes the frame, fork, headset, bar, and seat post over the SL7. Why? Team bikes were frequently 200 grams away from the UCI weight minimum with pedals and equipment. Easy enough.

Slim chainstays contribute to the Tarmac’s smoother ride. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

As mentioned at the top, an S-Works Tarmac SL8 with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 weighs just 14.55 pounds (6.6 kg) in a 56 cm frame. That’s impressively light for any road bike with disc brakes and electronic shifting, but doubly so with the bike’s aero gains in mind.

What is the difference between the S-Works Tarmac and the standard Tarmac? Not much besides weight. Specialized says that both frames share the same geometry, stiffness, and riding compliance requirements, but the cheaper 10r carbon used in non-S-Works models brings 56 cm frame weight to 780 grams. That’s still impressively light, and lighter than the S-Works SL7 frame before it.

And should you want to make your bike even lighter, the SL8 comes with a removable front derailleur hanger as well as a cover that be installed for a cleaner 1x chainring setup.

The sickos out there (me) would likely love a breakdown of how weights compare between S-Works and standard 10r frames. Say no more:

Changes to geometry and fit

Specialized Tarmac SL8 geometry chart Size (cm) 44 49 52 54 56 58 61 Seat tube (mm) 435 447 458 475 496 517 547 Top tube (mm) 496 509 531 541 563 577 595 Head tube (mm) 93 102 113 131 151 178 198 Head angle (deg) 70.50° 71.75° 72.50° 73.00° 73.50° 73.50° 74.00° Seat angle (deg) 75.50° 75.50° 74.00° 74.00° 73.50° 73.50° 73.00° Chainstay (mm) 410 410 410 410 410 410 410 BB Drop (mm) 74 74 74 72 72 72 72 Wheelbase (mm) 970 973 975 978 991 1,006 1,013 Reach (mm) 369 378 383 387 398 405 411 Stack (mm) 491 504 517 534 555 581 602

As requested by Specialized pro riders, handling geometry is unchanged between bikes. Fit geometry is changed ever so slightly due to how the headtube interfaces with the headset cover. The result is an ever so slightly higher stack height, but Specialized assured us that fit geometry will remain the same when measuring length from seat to stem.

The previous generation Tarmacs were lively in feel and unashamedly race-centric road bikes. That continues here.

Specialized Tarmac first ride review

Getting it! (Image: Specialized)

Visually, my first impression of the Tarmac SL8 was that it looked quite similar to the Tarmac SL7 that’s ruled the roost over the last three and a half years. While the new bike is more than just a nip-tuck, the SL8’s overall profile isn’t too different from one the previous Tarmac. Frame paint schemes were as vibrant as they have been and to my eyes, there’s no bad color combination here.

I should note that while those leaks made the head tube area look particularly beak-like, in person the pronouncement is far less severe.

My first ride aboard the Tarmac took place just outside of Glasgow, the same day as the 2023 UCI World Championships. Conditions were of a “typical British summer day”: some slick corners, plenty of rolling hills, and a lack of sleep on my behalf. I was aboard an S-Works Tarmac with Sram Red eTap AXS. It was a stock build in the ‘satin fog tint / green ghost pearl’ colorway, with Roval Rapide CLX II wheels, Specialized S-Works Power mirror saddle, and the Roval Rapide one-piece cockpit.

The total weight of my bike with two bottle cages, pedals, and a Garmin Edge 540 computer was 14.9 pounds (6.77 kg), slightly lighter than the claimed 15.1 pounds (6.85 kg) of a 56 cm build.

Like most other Specialized in recent memory, the bike is clearly well-specced. The internal cable routing system is clean and works without a knock block in the headset. The computer mount is high-quality and is easily swappable for Garmin or Wahoo mounts without needing to buy a new puck. Look even closer, and it’s things like the lightweight thru axles and high-quality bottle cage bolts (emblazoned with a ‘Specialized’ or ‘S-Works’ logo emblazoned that make the bike feel cohesive, at least from a component perspective.

Look how serious I am! (Image: Specialized)

The Specialized Tarmac SL8 handles like a Tarmac SL7. That’s no bad thing, Specialized nailed the Tarmac geometry ages ago. There are perhaps edgier race road bikes out there, but the Tarmac feels familiar at the first pedal stroke. That weight loss between the SL7 and SL8 does make the bike feel perhaps a bit more eager than before, though I’ll have to have the bike on my home roads to really nail it down.

At the same time, the SL8 feels reassuringly sturdy out of the saddle. It feels stout when pulling on the bars in a sprint. Push the bike around and it’ll take it.

Similar to the Cannondale SuperSix Evo I reviewed earlier, I could tell the bike carries speed with ease. An off-camber corner with a mid-corner dip I didn’t see? No problem. Need to beat a red light? Easy. I haven’t ridden a bike that feels discernably faster in recent memory.

The Tarmac SL8 seems to go as fast as you’d want it to. It’s really a question of how much you’re willing to push it. (Image: Specialized)

At the same time, the bike is perhaps not quite as joyful to ride as something like a Specialized Aethos or an OPEN MIND (of which I’ll have a review on soon!). Those are bikes that stand out immediately for their springy, lively feel; the Tarmac didn’t quite feel that way. Not that that’s a bad thing, as speed is the goal. It sure feels like Specialized achieved that here.

Conclusion

The Specialized Tarmac SL7 was an incredible bike, and the SL6 before it was hardly any worse. As for the Specialzied Tarmac SL8? It is an absolute blast: composed at every moment and near-faultless in how it rides. There’s little more you’d want from a road bike, but that is to be expected considering the Tarmac’s reputation.

Stay tuned for a long-term review where I put the Tarmac SL8 through its paces on my home turf.

Price, S-Works Tarmac SL8 Red AXS: $14,000 / €14,000 / £ 12,000

The pearl white color here was a favorite amongst onlookers. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Roval Rapide CLX II wheels were pleasantly quick. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Tarmac SL8 is said to take the carbon layup learnings from the Aethos and applied it here. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The cockpit itself was comfortable upon first impressions. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)



Suffering. (Image: Specialized)

Smiling, as it was the start of the ride. (Image: Specialized)