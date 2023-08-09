Interview with Specialized Tarmac SL8 product manager: ‘You can’t just have the most aero bike’

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Specialized road product manager Miles Hubbard, including the Tarmac, Aethos, Roubaix, and Shiv bikes. While the new release came with plenty of claims about how much faster the new Specialized Tarmac SL8 is over 40 km, we sat with Hubbard to bring some further detail to the release of their new bike.

Our interview sees us talk more about they went about their aero testing, how they made the bike more aero than it looks, and why the entry-level Tarmac SL8 bikes won’t be quite as aero. If you haven’t already, be sure to check out the Specialized Tarmac SL8 first ride review, where I dive deeper into the claims surrounding their latest race road bike as well as my impressions after two rides in Scotland.

Miles and I had plenty of time to talk Tarmac over the weekend. (Image: Specialized)

Alvin Holbrook: Okay. So in the Specialized Tarmac SL8 product presentation, you all mentioned that there were real hurdles going into the project you felt you weren’t going to be able to overcome. Can you talk about what those hurdles were?

Miles Hubbard: So the Specialized Tarmac SL7 was a bike that already checked a lot of boxes, right? It was almost as aero as a Specialized Venge. It was an 800-gram frame, and it had incredible ride quality. So improving on those metrics was an extremely challenging task for the team.

And when we set out with the SL8, the goals were more aero, lighter weight, and improved ride quality. Faster, better stiffness in the bottom bracket, headtube, and rear end, and increased compliance at the saddle.

Those are all conflicting priorities. A more aero frame is usually not going to be lighter weight, and more aero tubes do not usually ride better. These goals can cancel each other out.

For weight, we wanted something to the tune of shaving at least 200 grams from the SL7 chassis. That’s the bar, frame, fork, seat post, and all the small parts.

Goal number two was to improve aero. We wanted it to equal to or have better aerodynamics than the Venge. Goal number three was to maintain the same or better stiffness numbers compared to the SL7 but have the same or better compliance at the saddle.

The Specialized Tarmac SL8 I rode in my first ride review. (Image: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

AH: So I think the weight savings idea is self-explanatory, but the aero claims need a bit more of an explanation. As you all said, the bike is aero, but it doesn’t look like an aero bike.

MH: Great question. So, What the team really dug into was real-world aero. You can test in a wind tunnel and that gives you great learnings. But once you put a rider on the bike, you have moving legs, a moving crank, and moving shoes. This changes how tubes at the back half of the bike should be designed for the most rider benefit.

That’s a lot of dirty air behind the front end of the bike. So after the air passes the cockpit The head tube, and the fork the air is disturbed. It’s no longer laminar. It’s no longer clean air. It’s all swirling around and it’s turbulent and it’s dirty air.

We found out through our investigations in the wind tunnel and through CFD (computational fluid dynamics) that the air behind the leading edge of the bike is so turbulent that traditional airfoil shapes we see on road bikes, the deep section tubes, don’t make a ton of difference in terms of aerodynamics.

When it comes to, you know, the tube shapes at the rear end of the bike. Instead, just a very narrow cross-section is what improves aero performance and it doesn’t need wild, deep, airfoils. So we can optimize for other things, like strength, stiffness, and ride quality.

The seat post and seat tube take advantage of new UCI rules and have a narrower cross-section. This narrow cross-section performs better in the “dirty” air compared to a traditional deep airfoil.

The other big advantage of not having a deep foil air tube is less surface area for less weight. So you can optimize for lower weight and better ride quality as I said. Round tubes (top tube and downtube) are going to be more structurally efficient compared to a truncated airfoil, so you’re going to be able to make a lighter and stiffer tube.

AH: It’s interesting that you bring up laminar airflow. The only other time I’ve heard laminar airflow be brought up with a new bike release was with the Cervelo S5, and they spoke highly about using real-world wind data to smooth that airflow. Is that something that you all did with the new Tarmac?

MH: Yep. So we tested with mannequins and the wind tunnel. And then our CFD also accounts for a rider on the bike. Yaw angles from the real world were used throughout the development of SL8. We went out with riders, like on real rides, and gathered data measuring yaw angles from the real world to inform our claims and ideas.

Tarmac SL8 underwent several carbon layup iterations in the front triangle area as they worked to find a balance that met their goals. What are these figures refer to specifically? No clue! (Image: Specialized)

AH: So, like someone got on a scooter or something and they’re behind them?

MH: Yep, on the car. It’s like a sensor with a little curved node on top. Essentially, we follow a rider where you do the same speed as the rider. And you’re measuring the wind direction and wind speed while traveling at the same velocity as the rider.

We’ve been collecting data for decades. Here’s an example photo of one of our aerodynamics engineers preparing the setup mentioned above to collect data while following riders.

AH: Were there any tweaks that you made to the frame design because of those findings that you found out in the real world?

MH: Yes. So, the findings from the real world were really used to inform the design of the SL8. The narrow seat tube cross-section is a prime example of real-world aero gains. A deeper seatpost cross-section would perform better in the tunnel without a rider, but when accounting for turbulent air from the rider’s legs, a narrower cross-section is more aero. And we found we were able to make a bike that felt more stable in fast and windy conditions.

AH: I noticed on our rides we’ve done that the Specialized Tarmac SL8 felt surprisingly stable despite the windiness we’ve seen. I’ll have to get the bike out on my own roads to be sure, but the bike felt stable.

MH: Yeah, that’s often something you might feel with deeper section wheels, and sometimes you’ll feel it with a bike with deep tube sections. A frame with deep section tubes is more likely to get blown around in gusty conditions.

The team claims the Tarmac SL8 is faster than the SL7 and outgoing Venge on everything from flats to up to a 14 percent grade. (Image: Specialized)

AH: For someone who’s not pouring over the white paper details of the new Specialized Tarmac SL8, and maybe they’re comparing it to their SL6 or SL7 they have currently, what do you say to them to explain that, “Hey this bike is actually as aero as we claim?”

MH: So the first thing I would say is that the front end of the bike matters most in terms of aerodynamics. It’s the first thing to hit the air. And the cockpit, the head tube, and the fork legs matter most. It’s where the air is cleanest. If you don’t want to dig into the white paper, it’s easy to see this concept in the flow vis painted bike from the win tunnel. The majority of the green paint is on the front of the bike and that’s where it’s optimized the most in terms of aero.

For everything else in the back, it’s better to optimize those tubes for ride quality and for weight. Aero is not the only ingredient to a fast bike.

AH: Going on with that leading edge idea, you mentioned in the presentation the (Roval) Rapide one-piece cockpit accounted for well over half of the aero story. Of course, that is incredibly expensive. Do you think it’s possible to hit those same aero milestones in the future with a two-piece cockpit?

MH: Oh, I think it’s gonna be difficult. Yeah. Difficult, because any time you’re accounting for the hardware cluster of a stem and quite frankly a chunkier bar, it makes it more challenging. That’s not to say you can’t have a super fast two-piece handlebar and stem setup, but, I think, a one-piece cockpit design is always gonna be superior in terms of aerodynamics.

(Note from Alvin: Specialized had a mold of an early concept for a two-piece bar and stem that came close to hitting the aero numbers of the Rapide cockpit on display at the Tarmac launch. The problem? According to lead frame engineer Sebastien Servet, the proprietary bar and stem design are said to have been prohibitively expensive, heavy, and unnecessarily complicated. To match the aero gains of the Rapide cockpit, it would have a design with the weight and tooling of a two-piece system with all of the downsides.)

My photos of the whole thing ended up being too grainy to share here, but look just past the yellow and grey prototype frames and you’ll see the different shapes the engineers used through the development process of the Specialized Tarmac SL8. (Photo: Specialized)

AH: I ask because we’ve seen so much new tech trickle down from high-end road bikes that offer real-world performance benefits. To me, it seems like that benefit specifically just won’t be available to a bike at a lower price point.

MH: That’s a great point. You can always, you know, think it over and like, think of new stem designs, right? A more aero stem design will create new hurdles: How narrow of a cross-section on the stem can you have? How much does that cost the end user? What are the stiffness and weight penalties of such a design?

AH: You all quoted that like 16.6 seconds faster, over 40 km at 48 kph type of thing. Did you all do any testing at something like 30 kph or anything like that?

I’m thinking about the everyday rider type of idea who might be on a Specialized Tarmac Comp as opposed to an Expert or Pro level bike.

MH: I don’t have data for you based on slower speeds, but what I really can say is that even at higher yaw angles and at lower speeds, that principle of dirty air and smoother airflow holds true. The bike was optimized for 45 kilometers per hour. And those were the conditions that were what was used throughout the entire bike’s development.

Specialized put together a concept SL8 showing just where air flowed using hi-viz paint. (Image: Specialized)

AH: So the benefits trickle down? Are there different considerations for aerodynamics at those speeds?

MH: Yeah, definitely. One could argue that if you’re going at a slower speed you’re gonna be hitting higher yaw angles. And one could argue that the Specialized Tarmac S isn’t optimized for the higher yaw angles slower riders might experience.

But my response would be that, well, the air is still dirty behind the legs. And even at higher yaw angles, the benefits are negligible of deep tube sections, particularly at the rear of the bike.

That said, aerodynamics is not the only portion of the equation for speed. It’s a key portion of the equation but it’s not everything. So that’s why we optimized the back of the bike for weight savings and ride quality.

It doesn’t matter how fast you’re going, those are benefits that shine through no matter what speed you’re going, no matter the grade, no matter your ability level. Every rider in the world can benefit from lower weight and improved ride quality.

The development team behind the Specialized Tarmac SL8. (Image: Specialized)

If you’re gonna take anything away from this entire weekend, it’s that you can’t just have the most aero bike in the world. That’s not going to be the fastest bike in all conditions. You can’t have just the lightest bike in the world, it’s just not going to be fastest in the real world. It’s the perfect blend of ride quality, weight, and aero that really creates the fastest bike.

Last thing to add, when we quote things like 128 seconds faster at Milan San Remo, 16.6 seconds faster over 40 km, one of those things account for the qualitative feeling riders experience on the bike.

We wanted the bike to feel responsive and light and stiff in the right areas, and comfortable at the saddle. That’s why we’ve seen riders like Julian Alaphilippe choose the SL6 over the Venge many times. They’d choose it for that responsiveness from jumping out of a corner even though they knew the Venge was more aero than the SL6.

It’s that qualitative feeling of a snappier bike that’s smoother feeling in the saddle that makes riders want to choose the more responsive bike over the pure aero bike. And that’s the Specialized Tarmac SL8 in a nutshell. It’s more aero than the Venge and it has better ride quality than any Tarmac we made before, and it shaves 115g of weight from SL7. That’s why we believe that it is the fastest race bike in the world.

What was I looking at? Probably that integrated computer mount honestly. This 56 cm S-Works Tarmac SL8 with Dura-Ace on the scale weighed in at an impressive 6.7 kg (14.77 pounds) with pedals and cages. (Photo: Specialized)