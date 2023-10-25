The Focus Izalco Max Road Bike is Stiffer, Less Aero, and Less … Comfortable?

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Focus Izalco Max road bike has received a thorough refresh set to make the bike less of an all-around and more of a fast road bike.

Focus claims this is their fastest road bike yet, a far cry from the previous generation being known as more of a light weight all-around road bike.

This is all part of the Izalco Max becoming more “uncompromisingly fast” according to Focus. Of course, it’s lighter, stiffer, and more aerodynamic than before, but Focus is unabashed on how the bike is less comfortable riding than before, too.

Quick hits: Seven things to know about the Focus Izalco Max

Focus says the new Izalco Max saves 6.6 watts at 45 km/h (28 mph) over the previous generation bike.

Two frame variations are available in a 9. Series and a 8. Series.

Focus claims the Izalco Max is 15 percent stiffer at the bottom bracket, 8 percent stiffer at the head tube, and the fork is 16 percent stiffer laterally compared to the previous generation.

Build kits start from Shimano 105 mechanical 12-speed and go all the way up to a Dura-Ace Di2 model.

A size M 9. Series frame weighs 865 grams, while 8. Series frame weighs 1050 grams. An uncut fork weighs 400 grams.

The Izalco Max is available in seven sizes (XXS thru XXL).

While Focus is owned by the same parent company that owns the likes of Santa Cruz, Cervelo, and Cannondale, the Focus Izalco Max will not be available in North America.

Frame details

The Focus Izalco Max has always been the brand’s race-oriented bike. And while earlier iterations focused on being more of an all-around fast road bike, this latest bike feels a bit more … focused.

All of the standard must-haves for a new road bike are here: the Izalco Max is said to be lighter, more aero, stiffer at the bottom bracket and head tube, and all with the promise of making you faster.

Just how much faster is the new bike? Focus says the new bike saves 6.6 watts of energy at 45 km/h (28 miles per hour). At the same power output, that 6.6 Watts should result in arriving to 45 km (28 miles) one minute and 47 seconds sooner than on the previous Izalco Max.

Much of that comes down to new NACA (National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics) tube shaping, which they say “combines aerodynamic advantages with high tube stiffness and low weight.” Nice.

Focus says among other things, the new Izalco Max is 15 percent stiffer at the bottom bracket, 8 percent stiffer at the head tube, and 26 percent stiffer under braking force.

Focus makes a big deal about the bike being stiffer everywhere. Unfortunately, that also means the bike is less comfortable than before. Just how much less comfortable? According to Focus, they say the bike is 48 percent less comfortable than before. Further, the fork is 29 percent less comfortable than before. Rarely do you see any company cop to making a bike less comfortable, but Focus does it unabashedly.

Does that mean the bike is 48 percent stiffer riding than before? No; they say that the new bike’s longer seat post extension and additional setback add comfort back. My take? Dialing in your tire pressure and width will matter much more than before.

Unlike a bike like the BMC Teammachine R which is faster with a water bottle than not, using a water bottle results in 0.3 Watts more drag.

Big news! Focus has moved on from their RAT thru axles. The RAT axles worked similarly to a quick-release axle of yore, undoing with a cam lever and a keyed end, which proved to be unreliable at times and an expensive replacement.

Besides that, you get fully internal cable routing with independent bars and stem, a proprietary carbon seat post, and a press-fit PF86 bottom bracket. Cabling is routed internally regardless of whether or not the bike is set up with electronic shifting.

Geometry

Focus Izalco Max Geometry Size XXS XS S M L XL XXL Size (MM) 47 50 52 54 56 58 61 Size 470 500 520 540 560 580 610 Handlebar width (MM) 400 400 400 420 420 420 440 Stem Length 80 90 100 110 110 120 120 Crankarm length (MM) 165 165 170 172.5 172.5 175 175 Seat post length 360 360 360 360 360 360 360 Seat tube length 455 475 495 515 535 555 585 Effective Top Tube 505 517 530 543 568 582 607 Head Tube Angle (MM) 70 71 72 72.5 72.5 73 73 Effective Seat Tube Angle (MM) 75 74.5 74 73.5 73.5 73 73 Chainstay length 410 410 410 410 410 410 410 Bottom bracket drop 72 72 72 72 72 72 72 Head Tube Length 90 100 115 135 155 175 195 Fork construction height 371.5 371.5 371.5 371.5 371.5 371.5 371.5 Pre-raked fork 46 46 46 46 46 46 46 Wheelbase length 975 976 975 979 1004 1008 1033 Stack 500 513 531 552 571 592 611 Reach 370 375 378 380 399 401 420

Geometry has changed quite a bit over the previous generation Izalco Max. Trail figures are largely the same, but fit geometry sees the Izalco Max become just a bit more upright, particularly in larger sizes. Further, the bottom bracket drop has actually decreased from 78 mm to 72 mm. Doing so, according to Focus, should result in more agile handling regardless of how quickly you’re riding.

The Focus Izalco Max is available in seven sizes – from XXS to XXL – just as before.

Builds and pricing

Bike Frameset Drivetrain Cockpit Wheels Pricing Focus Izalco Max 9.9 MAX Carbon Frame Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Easton EC70 Aero/Focus CIS alloy stem DT Swiss ERC1400 Carbon 45 mm €8,999 / £8,699 / $ NA Focus Izalco Max 9.8 MAX Carbon Frame Shimano Ultegra Di2 Easton EC70 Aero/Focus CIS alloy stem DT Swiss ERC1600 Carbon 45 mm €6,799 / £6,599 / $ NA Focus Izalco Max 9.7 MAX Carbon Frame Sram Rival AXS Easton EC70 Aero/Focus CIS alloy stem DT Swiss ERC1600 Carbon 45 mm €6,199 / £5,999 / $ NA Focus Izalco Max 8.9 Standard Carbon Frame Shimano 105 Di2 Alloy bar/Focus CIS alloy stem Novatec R4 Carbon 45 mm €4,799 / £4,699 / $ NA Focus Izalco Max 8.8 Standard Carbon Frame Shimano 105 Alloy bar/Focus CIS alloy stem Novatec R4 Carbon 45 mm €3,999 / £3,899 / $ NA Focus Izalco Max 8.7 Standard Carbon Frame Shimano 105 Alloy bar/Focus CIS alloy stem Alexrims Boondocks 5 alloy €2,999 / £2,899 / $ NA

The Focus Izalco Max will be offered in six from Shimano and Sram: three with the 9. Series frame, and three with the 8. frame. All bikes share the same MAX carbon layup fork.

The Izalco Max 8.7 with a Shimano 105 12 speed mechanical groupset and Alex alloy wheels.