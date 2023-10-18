The Lauf Uthald Road Bike Combines Performance and Compliance With Value

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Lauf Cycles is adding to its gravel-dominated offerings with a road bike that brings compliance and speed together. While the new Lauf Uthald road bike won’t feature the Grit suspension fork with 30mm of travel and no moving parts that Lauf is best known for, it has been designed for comfort and compliance. Lauf believes that a comfortable and confident rider will result in a faster rider. So the Lauf Uthald might be an endurance road bike, it is also designed for those who want performance and to go fast too.

Lauf, the Icelandic company, has always done things a bit differently from most cycling brands. Never in the marginal gains race with the big brands, Lauf has focused on cycling as a whole and adding value in its own way. From geometry to the use of glass fiber, Lauf analyzes performance and compromise on a scale that sets the rider first. Most recently, in an effort to deliver a better out-of-the-box experience, Lauf moved all bicycle assembly to the US.

Uthald means endurance in Icelandic and is fitting for this new bike.

Why a road bike

Historically, Lauf was first a mountain bike suspension fork company, then as the segment of gravel expanded, they released a gravel version with a progressive spring rate and zero maintenance. Shortly after, Lauf launched a gravel bike that offered the best compatibility with their suspension fork. However, the founder, Benedikt had always loved road riding and, in what little spare time he had over the years, had been secretly designing a road bike.

After uprooting his growing family and moving everyone to the US to open the assembly facility, Benedikt fell back in love with road riding. Harrisonburg, VA, is not only the new US HQ for Lauf, but it just happens to be a hidden gem for cyclists. Perfectly paved roads with plenty of opportunities to gain elevation. Not to mention the trail systems and gravel roads that also wind through the area. Essentially, Harrisonburg, Virginia, might be why the Lauf road bike is finally hitting the market.

It’s not a fancy futuristic facility. No, the new US assembly facility is about efficiency and quality with employees who care about the customer on the receiving end.

A road bike the Lauf way

When I got the call that Lauf wanted me to visit their new HQ, I was stoked to see how a brand that for many years was just four friends had now turned into a company that extends across three continents. Not only that, but for a brand to move away from assembly in Asia and to the US still doesn’t seem equitable, but somehow, Lauf says it has been the single most impactful part of their business for the positive.

As I was thinking of storylines and ideas of how I could validate a trip across the country, I was told there is also a new bike we want you to ride too. Surprised but stoked since they had not that long ago launched the Seigla, an improved version of their gravel bike. As I fished for answers, Benedikt said, “It’s the road bike that people didn’t know they wanted but will love.”

Essentially, Lauf has taken a lot of the compliance and engineering they implemented into the Seigla frame and put it into the Uthald. The Uthald has room for 700x38mm tires but is really designed for 28-32mm rubber. The rear end is short, with only a 40.5cm chainstay length. As you move forward, the bike lengthens quickly for what Lauf calls an aero fit. The big change from most other performance road bikes is that the Lauf Uthald has a 71.5-degree head tube angle. That bumps the wheelbase out to 100.3cm for a size medium. So, while the bike is long for stability and confidence, the rear is short, meaning it still has a responsive feel when speeds are lower.

The geometry might seem a bit different, but the stack and reach are probably the best way to find the correct size on the new Lauf Uthald road bike.

The size medium has a stack of 56.4cm with a reach of 38.9cm. For me, that is almost spot on since I stand at 5’10”, but I would prefer a longer stem than the 90mm that will ship stock on the bike. This also brings up another aspect of the bike, the Lauf Uthald offers internal routing, but not through the cockpit.

Lauf “ran some numbers” and was having a hard time validating the advantage that routing the two brake lines through the bars and stem would offer vs. the complexity for a user to customize or even travel with their bike. At the end of the day, the Lauf Uthald has internal tubing to make routing the brake lines through the frame easier but opted to keep the hoses exposed under the cockpit. While I think fully internally routed lines look amazing, I agree with them that it adds little actual advantage other than aesthetics. Benedikt had some more engineering comments on it about headsets and material strength, but I won’t bore you.

Beyond the obvious frame shapes that are aero-inspired, the Uthald has had no real wind tunnel testing. At the end of the day, Lauf feels like they have implemented modern aero refinements without overanalyzing every aspect of the bike design. As they stated, the rider is over 85% of the system drag on a bicycle, and compromising design, convenience, and comfort for almost unmeasurable gain is simply not worth it to them.

Instead, the Uthald design offers significant in saddle compliance as well as compliance up front for a ride that is not only comfortable but doesn’t compromise performance. Lauf made some bold claims from their compliance tests, but essentially, they are over 100% more compliant in the rear than the competition and 65% more compliant up front on average. This is without widgets, just engineering. Lauf also called out that their tests do not include tire deflection, which many companies use as their main source of comfort.

The offerings

Unfortunately, Lauf will not be shipping bikes until around December of 2023. Some of that is due to a cosmetic fork update. All of the frames are comprised of standard modulus carbon that has significantly better durability and overall material specs than high modulus options. With that said, there will be two build options to start, with a third hopefully coming sometime in 2024.

All of the builds get the new Lauf Road Smoothie handlebar that, like the gravel version, has glass fiber built in for compliance without performance compromise. All of the builds will be SRAM 2x, but Lauf tells us the Uthald is Shimano di2 compatible. For those that want mechanical shifting, you will have to look elsewhere, the Uthald is electric shifting only. Lauf will have the stock color of black with three additional colors available for an upgrade fee.

There is a SRAM Rival AXS build that rolls on alloy DT Swiss E 1800 SPLINE wheels. This build has the spindle base single-sided power meter from SRAM, offering incredible value at just $3490.

The other build will step up to SRAM Force AXS matched to a set of Zipp 303s carbon wheels. It will have the SRAM spider-based power meter that offers total power for the performance-oriented rider at $4690.

Both bikes will ship tubeless-ready with wheels and 32mm tires, but there will be tubes installed for shipping reasons. Both builds offer a 48/35t crank matched to a 10-36t 12-speed cassette. And for the first time in Lauf’s history, the Uthald will have center lock brake rotors, something I have been asking for since the first bike launch.

The number of riding options in the area is amazing, with no traffic. (Photo: Thrainn Kolbeinsson / Lauf Cycles)

The first ride

As many of you know, I don’t like to review a bike unless I have had a lot of time on it. Most media rides on a new bike are optimized to offer a perfect experience. Well, as we have defined, Lauf does things a bit differently. I have been to multiple Lauf launches and they all have one thing in common, they are tough, and it is about getting a real experience, not a perfect experience. The event for the Lauf Uthald was no different.

A quick breakdown of what Lauf had us ride. Day one was 82 miles and about 8000 feet of climbing. Day two was cut down to only 50 miles and 6000 feet of elevation. I can tell you that day was tough, and more than a few decided to skip the final climb back to our mid-mountain residence. Day two got a bit of a late start because of tired legs. For me, it was the perfect opportunity to really push myself and the bike since the pavement was almost perfect.

(Photo: Thrainn Kolbeinsson / Lauf Cycles)

In typical Lauf fashion, we had a few gravel sections on the first ride. The Lauf Uthald with 32mm tires did great on both the long gravel climb and the very fast gravel descent. While the bike was not set up for gravel, I was impressed at how comfortable it was in the washboard and over the gravel in general.

While gravel roads are still just roads, this bike was designed for pavement, and we had plenty of it between both rides. To start, I want to say that the Lauf Uthald with pedals and bottle cages installed hit the scale at 18.36 pounds. That is pretty good for a bike that is ready to ride and uses all standard modulus carbon.

On the road, the Uthald just seems to roll fast. I wouldn’t say it feels fast since the built-in frame compliance makes even the rough roads feel smooth. However, it didn’t take long to realize we were covering ground pretty fast compared to the power output. The weird part is the bike doesn’t feel compliant like many endurance bikes, it seems to absorb the imperfections without compromising the performance.

Out of the saddle, the bike responds quickly. Even with the long wheelbase, the bike still responds quickly and is nimble. The short rear end allows it to respond to rider input, while the slack front helps maintain a confident line choice. This is true on the descents, too.

(Photo: Thrainn Kolbeinsson / Lauf Cycles)

When pointing it downhill, the bike really sets itself apart from the competition. The stability and surefootedness of the ride is something you don’t experience on a road bike very often. We went down multiple twisty descents that were all new to me. I felt like I was holding back just because I wasn’t sure of what was ahead, and on multiple occasions, I was surprised to see that I exceeded 50mph. The Uthald just seems to perform better and better as you increase speed.

No matter what speed, the responsiveness to cornering seems to be almost perfectly balanced. When fast, the bike holds a steady line, so you feel confident maintaining your pedaling. Then, in slower cornering situations, it feels like it is happy to change trajectory if you ask it to. Almost the best of both worlds.

While I won’t say this is an aero bike, and I have already defined that it hasn’t been wind tunnel tested, overall, it feels sleek. The round seatpost doesn’t fit the aero vibe, but Benedikt assured me that wedge-style retention is less compliant, more problematic, and not nearly as compatible with customization.

The new Road Smoothie handlebars with integrated glass fiber section must be doing something because even the front-end compliance is good on the Uthald. Not flexy and unstable like some comfort road bikes, just capable of reducing the harsh imperfections that can radiate through a bike when impacted.

The new Road Smoothie takes the technology from the gravel version with a road shape.

If I’m being honest, I love my Lauf gravel bike, but I was a bit worried about the road bike since Lauf always seems to do things in such a unique fashion. The road market is not known for adopting anything new quickly. The Lauf Uthald might have a funny name and, for some, even looks funny, but I didn’t have to ride it long to realize that Lauf is offering a really good option.

After two days of tough riding and lots of climbing and descending, it might be the first road bike that I am excited to test on my local roads that also won’t break the bank. For me, that is important because while we all want the expensive top-tier stuff, the reality is we can’t. The good part is that for those who might want a higher spec, the Lauf Uthald is easy to work on and upgrade with almost no proprietary parts.

At the end of the day, Lauf is entering a very competitive and mature segment. Unlike gravel, which has been growing and evolving quickly, the road market is not so quick to adopt change. Disc brakes are finally becoming the standard for the road market, but it was a long and hard battle to get consumers to realize the advantages. So a bike that is long, fast, responsive, compliant, and confident, all while offering performance, seems too good to be true. To take that to the next level, it is also assembled in the US at these prices should make you think, what are the big brands doing with all that extra profit?

While I don’t want to say this is going to be my go-to road bike, I am excited to get one and give it an honest, long-term test. While this might have been one of the most challenging road media events I have been to, the most challenging was also held by Lauf when they launched the True Grit gravel bike.

For more info, head to laufcycles.com

The Lauf Uthald road bike i.

The chain stays are short at 40.5 cm but still leave room for 38mm tires.

The external cable routing might not be super modern, but it is convenient.

The new Road Smoothie bars have a comfortable shape with a bit more material to place your hands on when relaxing off the hoods or drops.

The drop shape of the Road Smoothie bars is compact and comfortable.

All of the Lauf Uthaul builds will be a SRAM AXS wireless 12-speed with 2x.

32 mm tires on the Zipp 303s wheels left us with closer to a 34mm tubeless tire that I ran at about 45-48 psi.

Stay ahead – Comfortably

It was a well-deserved break at the top of the long climb for day two. (Photo: Thrainn Kolbeinsson / Lauf Cycles)

They forgot to tell us that we would be doing a 10-mile-long sustained climb from WV back over the mountain to VA. (Photo: Thrainn Kolbeinsson / Lauf Cycles)

While I was waiting for a few of the riders, I snagged an ice cream. (Photo: Thrainn Kolbeinsson / Lauf Cycles)