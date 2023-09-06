Trek Domane AL review: Blurring the line

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

The Trek Domane serves as the entry point not only to Trek’s road bike lineup for many but also to road cycling as a whole. Many of these cyclists will go with the Trek Domane AL a road bike that has to wear many hats. Some want it to be a swift recreational ride. Others want it as a potential commuter. Somehow, the Domane AL has managed to competently do both.

As versatile a package as the previous Domane AL disc was, this latest fourth-generation Domane AL can realistically serve as someone’s gravel bike now, with some caveats.

As such, the Domane AL (pronounced ‘dough-MA-knee’) has been updated to offer even more options for the prospective cyclist who is looking for one bike to be both a road bike and a gravel bike.

Trek Domane AL updates

The updated Trek Domane AL is built with Trek’s Alpha 100-series aluminum. There isn’t much to it: standard alloy tubes, plain welds, and all of that. Despite the lack of serious tube shaping, there is a passing semblance between this bike and the Domane SL carbon bike I’ve ridden as well as the high-end Domane SLR road bike. Paired with that is a new full-carbon fork that offers loads of tire clearance.

Trek claims the updated Domane AL frame and fork is around a half pound lighter (approx 225 grams) than the previous Domane AL Disc.

The alloy tubes here aren’t anything particularly exotic, but the shape falls in line nicely with the Trek Domane lineup. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Domane AL is updated to include internal cable routing from the headset down to clean up the cables. While this looks clean and it works well for the most part, replacing shift housing and fixing hydraulic brake lines will likely be a more expensive proposition when compared to the previous-generation Domane AL Disc.

There’s a standard 27.2 mm seat post and English threaded bottom bracket like before, but the bottom bracket area is updated to include a chain catcher that’s integrated into the frame. Additionally, the Domane AL features a rack mount at the rear for commuting. Fender mounts there to keep you dry on your ride, with the rear featuring a removable seat stay bridge too.

The Domane Al receives a Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). While the UDH spec makes finding a new derailleur hanger an inexpensive and simple proposition, the Domane AL is also one of the first road bikes I’ve seen with it.

And perhaps most interestingly, the price of the Domane AL has gone down, at least in the U.S. Our Domane AL 4 shown here is $100 US cheaper than previously. Prices in other markets remain consistent.

The Sram Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH) is much more common amongst mountain bikes, but the easy replacement makes this a nice touch. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Can a Trek Domane AL be a gravel bike? Mostly, yes

The updated feature set comes with Trek’s eyes set not only on the road but for gravel too. Official tire clearance is for 700c x 38 mm tires, but the Domane AL fits 40 mm knobby gravel tires front and rear without an issue. More importantly, the tires cleared the Shimano Tiagra front derailleur, meaning you won’t have to swap a front derailleur and crankset to have proper tire clearance with a gravel tire.

Further, the bottom bracket bottle cage mount and the top tube bag mount are distinct features once reserved for gravel bikes.

See how the drop area of the handlebars are wider than the tops? That’s called a flared handlebar, and the wider drops offer a bit more control. I’m a fan. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

Trek has also updated the Domane AL with newly updated handlebars. While Trek hesitates to call them flared handlebars, the bars do flare out to be wider in the drops than at the brake levers. My size 52 cm bike featured bars with a 40 mm width at the tops, but a 44 cm width at the drops.

Is a handlebar a big deal in the grand scheme of things? No, but it goes a long way toward right-sizing handlebars for cyclists. Further, the wider drops offer a sense of greater control while in the drops. That’s huge for anyone, and good to see Trek thinking about that even at this price point.

Importantly, this added capability makes the Trek Domane AL a worthwhile choice for someone looking to dabble in both road bike and gravel bikes. While the bike is still a road bike at heart, its features make it capable enough to ride lighter gravel frequently.

Updated geometry

(Image: Trek)

The Domane AL geometry hasn’t changed compared to the previous generation, but that’s not a bad thing. The Domane might just be the poster child of an upright road bike, with geometry that always leans on the upright as opposed to aggressive scale.

Further, the slack head angle, longer fork offset, 420 mm chainstays, and low 80 mm bottom bracket drop across sizes further lean into the bike’s mission of being approachable for riding long distances.

One thing to note is that the bike’s handling isn’t languid or sluggish: rather, the trail figures here indicate a bike that turns won’t quite feel like a boat on the road.

Riding the Trek Domane AL

My bike is essentially a Trek Domane AL 4. It features a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed drivetrain with hydraulic disc brakes. The rest of the build comes from Bontrager: Paradigm SL wheels, a Verse Comp saddle, and R1 Hardcase Lite tires in a 32 mm width.

My size 52 cm Trek Domane AL 4 weighed in at 22.27 pounds (10.1 kg), set up with tubes in the tires.

The updated Trek Domane AL is exactly what you’d expect from the Domane lineup: comfort-first body positioning and predictable handling. Part of that comes down to the low bottom bracket; the 80 mm bottom bracket drop on my bike brings the center of gravity ever so slightly lower. Doing so makes the bike feel more stable and confidence-inspiring through the corners, at least theoretically.

In reality, that low bottom bracket and the 32 mm tires as this bike was built make the bike feel really stable through corners. There’s plenty of grip, sure, but the confidence makes you feel willing to push the bike further on the road.

The updated full-carbon fork is designed in conjunction with the rest of the Domane AL to offer quicker front-end handling than you’d expect from the Domane lineup. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

On gravel? The Domane AL rides along without complaint. The low bottom bracket offers good stability riding through chunk even with 40 mm tires. And while the trail figures are a little quicker than an average gravel bike at this price point, it feels quick and sporty on gravel. It would be an easy choice to ride on smooth gravel at events like SBT, but probably not the right bike for an event like Unbound.

The Trek Domane AL 4 features a Shimano Tiagra 10-speed drivetrain with hydraulic brakes. While the groupset isn’t especially lightweight, the shifts are consistently crisp. Further, the braking is strong, consistent, and a worthwhile upgrade over most mechanical disc brakes.

Trek’s in-house component line, Bontrager, fills in the rest of the gaps here. The wheelset rode along without complaint, and its tubeless-ready profile makes it an easy wheelset to hold onto in the future. They are heavy wheels, however, weighing in at 2130 grams without tires.

These Bontrager tires are hard-wearing and durable, but they’re not particularly fast-rolling tires. A carefully selected tire upgrade will make the bike feel a whole lot faster. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

While the Bontrager R1 Hard-Case Lite 32 mm tires are known to be hard-wearing and durable, they aren’t quick-rolling. They’re heavy too; swapping them for a set of 32 mm Teravail Telegraph tires made the bike feel noticeably more spry. Ride through them if you’d like, but swapping these tires is an easy upgrade to the Domane AL’s overall ride.

I would’ve liked to see Centerlock compatible hubs here rather than 6-bolt so the end user can choose between 6-bolt and Centerlock rotors, but I suspect 6-bolt rotors were less expensive. Nonetheless, the brakes stopped reliably and brake rotor replacements will be cheaper down the line.

One more complaint, particularly for folks riding a smaller frame: the seat tube water bottle cage mount is set too high. You can fit a 21 oz bottle here with a little room, but there is loads of space to mount it lower. I understand why Trek didn’t do it – the band-on front derailleur mount and integrated chain catcher need room – but smaller riders want bigger bottles, too!

A look at the seat tube water bottle cage on my size 52 cm bike. There’s plenty of space below; just make it happen, Trek! (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The touch points on the bike – the bars and saddle work well. The handlebars are comfortable all over, with a slightly flattened profile at the tops and plenty of room to move around in the drops, partially thanks to the flare in the drops. Further, I get along well with the Bontrager Verse Comp saddle, a choice that feels right on bikes three times the price of this Domane AL.

Conclusion

I would call the Trek Domane AL safe. The bike doesn’t feel particularly urgent or excited to get up to speed, but it does feel confident and composed once there. The handling is predictable and smooth, but not especially sharp. They’re exactly what I expected from the Domane. But the gravel road capability surprised me, giving the Domane AL real all-road bike credibility.

The gravel bike tire clearance, mounts for racks and fenders, and full carbon fork are nice upgrades to a bike that I think will make a lot of people happy, whether they’re new to cycling or seasoned road riders alike.

Bike: Trek Domane AL 4 Gen 4

Price: $1,699.99 / £1,875 / €1,999

trekbikes.com

6-bolt brake rotors are inexpensive to replace, making them a common choice at this price point. But a Centerlock-ready hub would’ve expanded brake rotor options considerably. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The Domane AL doesn’t have a ton of frills, but I love this integrated chain catcher. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

A downtube bottle cage mount means riders can carry three bottle cages on their bike without many issues. Also, the hydraulic hose and shift cable housing exit here and are externally routed the rest of the way. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The internal cable routing at the headset is a premium touch that adds sophistication to the bike. But the sophistication also means added labor costs when the cables and housing need to be replaced down the line. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)

The semi-holographic logos and metallic paint feel premium. (Photo: Alvin Holbrook/VELO)