Trek Madone SL 7 Gen 7 bike review: IsoFlow + burrito is a perfect match

It’s been almost exactly one year since Trek launched the Madone SLR Gen 7 with the IsoFlow seat tube cutout. Trek is finally releasing an SL version that is said to maintain many of the same bold claims but with a lower price tag. The Trek Madone SL Gen 7, in a way, completes the Madone Gen 7 lineup since, for the last year, if you wanted the latest Madone frame design, you had to shell out over $8000 for an SLR.

The differences are subtle, but the most impactful is the new Trek Madone SL Gen 7 uses Trek’s 500 series OCLV carbon. Really, that means it is a slightly heavier composite that adds weight but also increases durability. The Trek PR for the new Gen 7 SL is claiming “nearly 300 grams lighter than the bike that came before it.” However, on the weight spec sheet, they claim 1676 grams for a painted frame and fork, while the Trek website says the Gen 6 SL frameset is 2120g. That is a difference of 444 grams.

No matter which way you look at it, they have cut weight. My size 56 Madone SL 7 Gen 7 test bike hit the scale at 17.68 pounds. It is the higher spec of the two versions offered. Trek said they have decided to consolidate models for this generation and are only offering the SL with either Shimano Ultegra or 105. It is also worth noting that the frameset is electronic shifting compatible only.

The brake hoses are exposed, but overall, it is a clean and user-friendly execution, in my opinion.

The next biggest difference from the SLR is that the SL uses the Bontrager flared RSL aero handlebar along with the RCS Pro stem rather than the one-piece cockpit. This means the brake hoses are exposed as they leave the headtube and under the stem. If I am being completely honest, I prefer this two-piece option, and it makes it much easier to adjust fit. Not to mention that shipping the bike or airline travel bike bags is much easier to fit into.

The bars have a slight flare, but it works well since the bars are a bit narrow for me up top.

What’s the deal with IsoFlow?

Trek is claiming two major things with the under-seatpost opening. First is improved airflow, and the other is comfort. While airflow is hard to validate without a wind tunnel and a lot of calculations, comfort is something we can all experience. Beyond that, Trek says that IsoFlow is tuned to balance aerodynamics, weight, and comfort across all frame sizes. For me, it seems like the best place to put a burrito for the spin back home after a solid ride.

I’m still torn about the look and function of the opening for airflow, but it seems to help with compliance.

This unique design is where I found myself in a tough position. The seatpost only offers 6.5cm of adjustment up and down. Trek offers two seatpost lengths, meaning that each size technically has a 10cm adjustment. I received the longer of the two seat posts, and it seems that the claimed lowest height for a size 56 is about 5mm higher than the geometry sheet says.

With limited time between receiving the bike and its launch date, I let a few of my trusted riding mates have a go on it since they are a bit taller than me. I did have a few rides on it using my offroad pedals and shoes since they have a taller stack. The saddle was still a bit higher than I prefer, but I agree with the feedback that I received from the others.

I want to stuff a burrito or small saddle bag in there and make a storage pocket out of the IsoFlow opening.

The Ride Experience

The Trek Madone SL 7 Gen 7 is, without a doubt, a performance bike with performance geometry. While that can mean a lot of different things to different people, The SL uses the same race-oriented H1.5 geometry as the SLR. For us, it is responsive but not hyper-responsive. This makes riding in groups easy while also allowing an experienced rider the ability to push the limits in corners.

Less experienced riders will still enjoy the stability and predictability of the bike, but if a mistake is made, you will know it. This sort of modern performance geometry makes race bikes much more versatile and fun for the general rider, and in my opinion, is a great balance for most riders looking for a performance feel from a road bike.

The overall feel of the bike is fast, but the Madone SL seems to do a pretty good job of muting the road feedback. Bigger road imperfections are still impactful and a bit jarring. I normally like a bike with these aspects, but for some reason, there is still a mentality in the performance road segment that if it’s comfortable and smooth, then it’s slow. The Madone seems to balance this fine line well.

Cornering is responsive yet stable at both high speeds and slower, more technical twists. At 17.68 pounds, it’s not super light, and you feel it most when you are on very twisty roads that require you to quickly transition from a hard left curve to a hard right curve. The bike feels stable, but the weight seems to labor the transition.

You also feel the weight when you are climbing, especially out of the saddle. Don’t get me wrong, it climbs well, but at almost 18 pounds with pedals and all the rest, it’s not a featherweight.

The Trek Madone SL Gen 7 uses 500 series OCLV carbon for the frame.

The lateral stiffness and pedaling efficiency seem very good, so a lighter set of wheels would probably transform the entire ride. The stock Bontrager Aeolus Pro 51 wheels have a claimed weight of 1600 grams. That isn’t bad for wheels this deep, but I have a feeling that is a wheelset weight that is not ready to ride and will still need rim tape. If you want to go tubeless, you will need to purchase valves separately and get tubeless-ready tires.

The Good and Bad

As we look closer into the specs of the bike, there are some key aspects that I like and don’t like. First and foremost, I like that Trek has included the required headset cover in the headtube measurement on the geometry chart. The carbon frame measures 13.4cm, but with the cover, it’s 15cm. It seems like a small detail, but I appreciate it.

The next is that just like the SLR, Trek is using a T47 threaded bottom bracket. Historically, Trek used a proprietary bottom bracket that complicated getting parts and fitment. The T47 interface is dependable, easy to work on, and has extensive compatibility. Once again, it’s not a game changer, but the small things make all the difference.

Shimano, where is your power meter option?

My seatpost length and fitment issues aside, the interface and adjustment of the seatpost is easy. Trek explicitly says not to use carbon grease on the post, and we haven’t had any issues. The wedge system is retained by the seatpost, so no worry of dropping it into the frame. The simple 4mm Allen tool through the slot in the frame means that even a compact saddle bag tool could be used.

Okay, now for the not-so-good. Trek is one of the largest bicycle brands, but they are missing a few key aspects when it comes to a bike performance bike at this level. $5,500 and $6,500 is a lot of money, at least in my household, for a bike. So why are the tubeless wheels that come on both of the SL models not complemented with tubeless tires? This is a performance bike, and road tubeless has been proven to be the fastest choice.

Sure, the Madone SL 6 Gen 7 comes with Bontrager Aeolus Elite 50 wheels that only have an internal width of 19.5mm, but they are tubeless-ready. The version I am testing comes with the Bontrager Aeolus Pro 51 wheels with a 23mm internal width. Why is it that Trek is pairing both models with the non-tubeless Bontrager R3 Hard-Case Lite tires in size 25c and tubes in 2023-2024? The bikes don’t even get shipped with the tubeless conversion parts.

No tubeless conversion parts are included even though the wheels are tubeless-ready.

While I like the idea of consolidating the Madone line, why is there no SRAM build? All of the SLR SRAM builds come stock with a power meter. I think that is a huge added value, and all of the Shimano bikes are missing it. Even partnering with someone like Stages or, better yet, the new 4iiii Precision 3+ power meter with integrated Apple Find My tracking for all of the Shimano bikes.

Overall, There isn’t a lot of “new” with the Trek Madone SL Gen 7, and that is fine. Since the SLR version has had a year in the wild, there have only been a few isolated issues, making it a great platform for the SL level. I love that it has a two-piece bar and stem combo, but I am disappointed that Trek isn’t supporting road tubeless out of the box.

The Madone SL and SLR are competing in a very competitive road segment. The aero-refined bikes remain a top choice for consumers of all levels, and while I can’t say this is a favorite, the simple seatpost adjustment does bump it up on my list. Plus, unlike many of its competitors, almost any 31.8 stem or cockpit will work, major bonus points.

Weight: 17.68 lb, actual weight, 56 cm size, without pedals

Price: US$6,499.99 / AU$10,299.99 / £7,500.00

trekbikes.com

Thank goodness that the stem and bars are not proprietary. Almost any 31.8 stem will work.