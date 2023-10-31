Wahoo ELEMNT Updates Bring New ‘Ready to Ride’ Feature

Heading out the door? Read this article on the new Outside+ app available now on iOS devices for members! Download the app.

Wahoo Fitness has steadily pushed updates to their range of Elemnt GPS bike computers over the years. That just isn’t with their newest computers like the second generation Elemnt Bolt and Roam, but even previous generation computers launched in 2017. And now they’re pushing one of their biggest updates yet called ‘Ready to Ride.’

Wahoo computers as currently constituted turn on and go immediately to your first ride data screen. From there, you’d select one of the buttons on the bottom to start your ride, or you’d press the Power button to go into settings. Not so here.

Ready to Ride is a revised home screen for the Elemnt computers. From here, you’re able to start your ride, easily access routes, select a planned workout, and see that your sensors are paired properly. Other updates include a data field for Sram eTap or Shimano Di2 battery status as well as a post-ride alert should anything need to be charged.

This Ready to Ride update features a small update but one that brings the computer’s main screen more in line with Garmin’s existing home screen profile. Among other things, It removes a few steps to get into starting a route or a planned workout compared to the existing Wahoo layout.

The latest iterations of the Wahoo Elemnt Roam v2 and Elemnt Bolt v2 will receive the Ready to Ride updates, while the first generation Roam and Bolt will receive a “restructured menu maintaining the existing theme.”

When is this slated to come to your GPS computer? Wahoo says the Ready to Ride update is available for download now through the Wahoo Elemnt app. All we need now is the ability to choose your ride type between road, gravel, mountain, commute, and things like that. Make it happen, Wahoo!

Wahoo’s computers act as controllers for their Kickr smart trainers, and that remains the case here. (Photo: Wahoo Fitness)

The ready to ride home screen from the start. As before, press ‘Start’ to start tracking your ride. (Image: Wahoo Fitness)